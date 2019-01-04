Oh ugh. It’s January, the self-improvement month. The month when everybody joins a gym (and even goes to it for a few weeks). The month when we look down, see waistlines that somehow expanded dramatically during last month’s eggnog and cookie onslaught and collectively vow to go on a diet.
Normally, I put off my resolutions until some other new year, like the Chinese one in February, or India’s festivities in March or April, or the Jewish new year in September. There’s a new year somewhere almost every month, which I find makes a perfect excuse for climbing back under the covers in January and ignoring the one that comes during this, the dreariest season of the year. Sunset at 5 p.m. on a gray, rainy day is punishment enough without adding dieting on top of it.
But I have a lot of travel planned for this spring, which is likely to involve a considerable amount of truly excellent eating. For once, I am seriously contemplating a January diet along with the rest of you. I need to drop some of this December butterfat soon, so I’ll have room to expand in March without requiring a new wardrobe mid-trip.
But which diet to follow? Paleo? Keto? Thirty-thirty? Vegan? Low carb? No carb? They all seem too extreme to me. And so not fun. I know they all have their adherents, but for public safety, I’m trying to find something that won’t turn me into a ravenous, homicidal maniac by the end of the first day.
There does seem to be a more pleasant alternative, however. Everyone who has told me of their plan to lose a few pounds this year has said that they will be doing it by trying to “eat clean.”
Clean. Doesn’t that sound great? I mean, the five-second rule notwithstanding, who would deliberately eat dirty food? Clean is clearly better. I feel healthier just typing the word.
Clean is the trendy new diet, and I was getting ready to jump on the bandwagon. But after the third person in a week mentioned it to me, it occurred to me that I had absolutely no idea what they were talking about, really.
In the interest of science, I undertook a major research project trying to pin it down. (Which is to say, I read a Wikipedia article.)
From what I could glean, “clean eating” is the expensive Whole Foods version of what I would otherwise call “eating.” Like any of a thousand magazine articles I’ve seen about nutrition, it stresses cutting out processed foods in favor of whole grains, organic veggies, pasture-raised meats, cage-free eggs and organic dairy products.
All of that sounds pretty healthy and also pretty easy to follow (though pricey). But I didn’t see how weight loss would occur, as I eat like that most of the time anyway without precisely wasting away.
So I searched a bit further on Google and looked into the fine print.
Some of the “eat clean” advocates get pretty extreme, favoring foods in their raw state and eschewing all saturated fat, items with any sugar in them (such as ketchup, commercial mayonnaise and chocolate), alcohol and anything processed in any way. There are a lot of rules. Some exclude dairy as well as gluten and sugar. One of the major diets insists on six tiny meals a day.
To my mind, all the dos and don’ts could render food into a chore and an obsession — and in fact, for some people it has. The extreme version of clean eating has turned into such a problem in England that they have identified a new syndrome called “orthorexia,” which is basically severe weight loss brought on by compulsively eating so healthily that your body is actually starving itself.
I just need to drop five pounds, not half my body weight. And I hate food taboos – I know from experience that the minute I’m told I can’t eat something, I start craving it. So rather than dive head-first into the clean fad, I’m going to try losing weight my own way, by cutting back on my twin weaknesses of bread and pasta and eating good food, but less of it.
I’ll start by making a great big salad for lunch.
But I’m not completely bucking the trend. It will be clean.
I plan to triple-wash the greens.
Shredded Carrot and Raisin Salad
Alas, when I headed to the fridge to make today’s salad, I discovered that the only green in the fridge was the mold growing on some neglected leftovers.
Fortunately, the vegetable drawer did contain a bag of carrots, so I changed my plans and decided to go with a shredded carrot salad instead.
I’ve always thought carrot salads to be very sophisticated, probably because the first time I ate one was in my impressionable twenties, at a dinner cooked by a friend who was a Cordon-Bleu graduate. Clean eaters must think so too, as I found quite a few interesting recipes out there in clean food blog land.
But no one recipe completely thrilled me, so I took elements from several and created my own version based on what I happened to have in the house. Carrots are pretty forgiving, so feel free to make your own adjustments based on your pantry.
Serves 4
4 large carrots, shredded (about 3 cups)
1/2 cup raisins
2 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger
Juice of 1 orange (about 1/2 cup)
Juice of 1/2 lemon (1 to 2 Tbsp.)
1 to 2 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. salt (or to taste)
A few drops of orange blossom water
1/4 cup pepitas or sunflower seeds
Combine all of the ingredients except the pepitas in a bowl and stir until well combined. Let sit for an hour or so to allow the flavors to meld.
Taste, and correct the seasonings as needed.
Just before serving, mix in the pepitas.