There are people in this world who spend months planning their international travel, scouring guidebooks, consulting websites, poring over maps, gathering information and envisioning their trip in every detail. They are organized, well-prepared and make the most of their time. I admire people like that immensely, and profit a great deal from their attention to detail.
But I’m most definitely not one of them.
I’m the kind of traveler who buys a guidebook and then doesn’t open it until I’m on the plane. Or maybe not until I’m halfway through the trip. Or maybe not at all, relying instead on those around me to tell me what to see. I am perpetually pleasantly surprised when I travel, as I start out so clueless that it is hard to be disappointed.
The failure to do any homework whatsoever added brilliant color to my recent, amazing trip to Chile, which far exceeded my (admittedly uninformed) expectations.
When my friends Anita and David said they were looking into a trip to Patagonia, here’s how the conversation went from my perspective, very much like one of those Charlie Brown cartoons:
“Mwah, mwah, mwah, Patagonia, mwah, mwah, mwah, Atacama desert, mwah, mwah, mwah, next March, mwah, mwah, mwah, luxury all-inclusive resorts, mwah, mwah, mwah, top restaurants in Santiago, mwah, mwah, mwah, we’re working with a travel company to plan it.”
My immediate answer was “yes, of course!” Some of my favorite travel companions, plus Patagonia, plus luxurious resorts, plus great food, plus someone else to plan it all? It sounded like a winning combination to me.
Patagonia was on my “must-see” list, though actually I didn’t know much more about it than its name. But what a name! So exotic. And I had heard that it was extremely beautiful.
I had also heard the region described as rugged and knew about the line of outdoor clothing named for it, but somehow neither of those connected in my brain to alert me to the type of place to which I was heading. As we got closer to departure, I was more focused on the luxury resort aspect, the restaurants in Santiago and the reversed seasons that meant it would be late summer.
Then, a couple weeks before the trip (for which I had done my usual no preparation, other than checking Isabel Allende’s book House of the Spirits out of the library without actually reading it), Anita started emailing me about what we should pack. Her list included hiking boots, waterproof hiking pants, rain gear, insulating underwear, a warm hat and gloves.
For summer at a resort? I had been thinking bathing suit, sandals, T-shirts and maybe sneakers for what the travel planners described as “walks” we could sign up for once we arrived. As I rummaged in the back of my closet for long-forgotten gear, it dawned on me that I had perhaps misunderstood our itinerary and actually agreed to a back-country adventure.
I know. Seriously. Who plans a trip to the wilds of Patagonia, a backpacker’s paradise, without realizing she’s heading into Nature with a capital N?
Fortunately for someone whose outdoor gear mostly dates to the 1980s (which coincidentally is the last time I agreed to sleep on the ground in a sleeping bag), this was indeed a luxury trip.
Our Patagonia accommodations were stunning, in a long, low building crafted from local materials that nestled into the ground in complete harmony with the landscape. The rooms were spacious and attractive, with expansive views across a glacier-fed lake to the stunning (and, yes, rugged) peaks of Torres del Paine, the national park we explored most days. The meals were restaurant quality, the drinks refreshing (especially my new favorite, a Calafate Sour — a pisco sour made even more delicious by the addition of juice from calafate berries native to the area that Amazon really, really needs to start carrying) and the service was impeccable.
Even the getting out into nature bit was effortless. Our all-inclusive resort Tierra spoiled us, transporting us to the park trailheads and offering guides, poles, sun block, snacks, water and everything else we needed for our day’s activities. The only thing we had to provide was the ability to put one foot in front of the other, something even I can usually manage.
And, of course, a camera, to capture some of the most spectacular landscape I have ever seen.
With no one else’s images in my head, I felt like the first European explorers must have when they stumbled upon Patagonia. The stark beauty of the place took my breath away.
I doubt utter cluelessness is the best way to travel, and unless you have the kind of great traveling companions I did, to carry the weight of planning, I don’t really recommend it.
Or maybe I do.
In this thoroughly explored, Google-mapped world, the chance to be taken by surprise when you see something amazing for the very first time is a rare and precious joy.
Pebre (Chilean salsa)
I would give you a recipe for a Calafate sour, but then you would be as frustrated as I am that you can’t find the juice anywhere in this country. Calafate is a kind of barberry, and apparently the bushes are threatened and not found much outside of Patagonia. So I doubt we’ll be seeing it in our local stores any time soon, if ever.
Instead, I’m offering the most Chilean condiment there is, pebre, a simple, fresh salsa. It will be on my table all summer, adding a little tang to the season’s simple grilled dishes. Note, all ingredients are approximate, as everyone makes it a little differently and to their own taste. Everything except the garlic should be chopped to about the same size, 1/4-inch cubes.
1 medium white onion, finely chopped
1-2 cloves garlic, minced (optional)
2-3 firm tomatoes, finely chopped
1 small green chili pepper (not too hot, maybe a jalapeno not a serrano), finely chopped
1/2 bunch cilantro leaves, finely chopped
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
1 tsp. merquén (ground dried, smoked chilis) (optional and to taste)
1-2 Tbsp. high-quality olive oil, to taste
1-2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar or lemon juice, to taste
Put the chopped onion in a colander, mix it with about half a teaspoon of salt, press out the liquid, then rinse it thoroughly in cold water to remove its strong flavor.
Place the drained onions in a bowl with the other ingredients and toss everything together, tasting and adjusting.
Serve with bread, grilled foods, empanadas or even taco chips (which I did not see in Chile).