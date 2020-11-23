Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Don’t burst my bubble

She has shifted her culinary ambitions from Thanksgiving to other parts of the globe. Instead of pies and cranberry sauce, our recent food discussions have been about the unusual ingredients she has found on Amazon and the new dishes she has been mastering with them. Her current fixation is a Korean fermented red chile paste called gochujang, with a Chinese version called doubanjiang running a close second.

I will let you know what I think of them after my next Prime delivery. (I’m almost afraid to discuss food with her, because every time I ask about something she mentions, she hits the button and a package shows up at my door.)

I totally understand and sympathize with her interest in exotic flavors. Food can be a kind of virtual travel, at a time when we are both feeling frustrated by our inability to do the real thing. I have been doing my own version of it, following international online cooking classes wherever they choose to lead me.

But this week, the travel I am missing is domestic and the flavors I am craving are the old familiar ones. I suspect Judy is feeling nostalgic too. She may be cutting back, but she isn’t planning to throw a monkey wrench into the traditional menu by adding gochujang to the stuffing.