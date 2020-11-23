Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Don’t burst my bubble

Drat this coronavirus! In addition to everything else it has done to make this year both terrifying and tedious, it has now gone and done something completely unforgivable. It has ruined my Thanksgiving column.
In any other year, I could reliably count on giving you a report on the latest culinary excesses of my overachieving sister Judy. Her supermarket spreadsheets, broken down by recipe, meal, store, aisle and day. The separate menus for the many additional large gatherings she began tacking on to the week several years ago when one large family meal became too small a challenge. The 40 pages of recipes, including four kinds of pie, each with a slightly different crust, that she works her way through. My inevitable conscription as sous chef. You know the drill.
But no. This year, courtesy of the virus, there will be no holiday with the family. None of us is getting on a plane or straying from home. Judy’s catering and organizational skills will not be tested by the modest dinner for four she plans with her immediate bubble. She has pared her menu way down and isn’t planning to bake even one pie as her friend is bringing the dessert.
So Judy’s refrigerators are not overflowing with every ingredient known to man this week. I know, it’s shocking. Whole Foods’ revenue must be plunging precipitously.
But never fear for your stock portfolio. Whole Foods is just a small part of Amazon, where revenues are otherwise soaring, due in no small part to Judy’s new food shopping habit. Amazon’s “Buy this now” button is her new best friend. She might be the single biggest factor in the company’s rising share price.
She has shifted her culinary ambitions from Thanksgiving to other parts of the globe. Instead of pies and cranberry sauce, our recent food discussions have been about the unusual ingredients she has found on Amazon and the new dishes she has been mastering with them. Her current fixation is a Korean fermented red chile paste called gochujang, with a Chinese version called doubanjiang running a close second.
I will let you know what I think of them after my next Prime delivery. (I’m almost afraid to discuss food with her, because every time I ask about something she mentions, she hits the button and a package shows up at my door.)
I totally understand and sympathize with her interest in exotic flavors. Food can be a kind of virtual travel, at a time when we are both feeling frustrated by our inability to do the real thing. I have been doing my own version of it, following international online cooking classes wherever they choose to lead me.
But this week, the travel I am missing is domestic and the flavors I am craving are the old familiar ones. I suspect Judy is feeling nostalgic too. She may be cutting back, but she isn’t planning to throw a monkey wrench into the traditional menu by adding gochujang to the stuffing.
I don’t know about you, but I have never resented this virus more than I do this week, when it is getting between me and one of my favorite holidays. I consider it our sacred right as Americans to count our blessings while eating turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, half a dozen side dishes and three desserts on Thursday. And to do all that grateful pigging out with friends and family, packed around a crowded and noisy table with no social distancing in evidence.
Alas, not this year. My bubble is even smaller than Judy’s, so I will likely be settling for a mere roast chicken. Though I’ll be adding stuffing and as many of the classic veggie dishes as I have the stamina to make — even if I have to eat them for days to come. (Fortunately, I really like leftovers.) And there will definitely be dessert.
COVID-19 is doing its best to ruin 2020, but I’m not going to let it. I may not have Judy’s spreadsheet, but I have her recipes.
As soon as I finish writing this, I’m heading into the kitchen to bake a pecan pie.
Toasted Pecan Pie
There are many versions of pecan pie, but I am convinced our family version, perfected over the years, is pretty much the best out there. Toasting some of the pecans first deepens the flavor, and using ground pecans in addition to chopped and whole ones gives it a great texture and makes it incredibly rich.
You can follow any basic recipe for the crusts, or buy good pre-made ones, which is what I’m doing this year. A tasty crust is good, but the filling is more important in this particular pie.
The recipe makes enough filling for two, so you will need two crusts. For my minuscule feast, I may cut the recipe in half this time, though I’ve never found having a spare pie around to be that much of a hardship.
Two pie crusts in 10-inch pans
4 cups pecans (about 14 ounces), divided
6 large eggs
2 cups sugar
2 cups dark corn syrup
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. salt
Lightly sweetened whipped cream for serving
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Use frozen piecrusts or freeze the ones you are using for 20 minutes before filling the pie and baking it.
Reserve 1 cup of the most attractive pecan halves for use on top of the pies. Coarsely chop 2 cups of the remaining pecans and reserve.
Spread the fourth cup of pecans on a cookie sheet and toast them in the oven (watching them like a hawk, so they don’t burn). Or do it on top of the stove in a cast-iron skillet. There is a very fine line between toasted to perfection and burned. Look for oil to come out on the surface of the pecans, then toast them just a beat longer. As soon as they are toasted, remove them from the pan immediately, so they don’t continue to cook.
Cool them, then finely grind the toasted nuts in a food processor.
Whisk the eggs in a large bowl until frothy. Add the sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla, salt and ground pecans; whisk until blended. Mix in the chopped pecans.
Pour the filling into the crusts. Arrange the reserved pecan halves on the top of the pies in an attractive concentric pattern.
Bake pie until crust is golden and filling is puffed and set (the center may still move when the dish is shaken), about 1 hour 10 minutes. To keep the pecans on top from getting too brown, cover the top with foil during the last 20 minutes of baking.
Transfer to a rack and cool at least 3 hours.
Serve at room temperature, with whipped cream.
Betty Teller is grateful to share her holiday with you, dear readers. Tell her what you are thankful for at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net. And have a happy Thanksgiving however you manage to celebrate it.
