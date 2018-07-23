I am so disappointed in Merriam-Webster. The folks who compile that dictionary clearly have no culinary flair, no sense of adventure and no real interest in finding nuance and complexity in the words they define.
If they did, they would certainly come up with a much better entry for the word “dumpling,” which they define simply as “a small mass of dough cooked by boiling or steaming.”
Seriously? That sounds so pedestrian and unappetizing. It doesn’t even begin to describe the complex world of dumplings, my very favorite food group. It might suffice for spaetzle, which is basically dough dropped into water, but otherwise it barely begins to cover the vast array of delicious stuffed delicacies from all parts of the world.
The lexicologists must all be homebodies who have never been on a trip like the one I just took to Russia, China and points in between, which introduced me to a number of new and interesting variations that certainly merit a far better definition.
It wasn’t really meant to be a foodie trip, but nevertheless, it ended up being a kind of dumpling tour of that part of the world.
The first type we encountered were Russian pelmeni, a close relative to Italian tortellini. The dictionary defines them with its usual lack of panache as “Russian meat dumplings often served in broth.” Strictly speaking, that may be accurate, but it fails to paint the full picture. The ones we had, in a restaurant in Siberia, were tiny, dimpled beauties served in a flavorful broth flecked with sour cream and parsley. They were light as a cloud, with a finely ground meat filling encased in a paper-thin wrapping of dough.
I seriously contemplated missing the train to Mongolia when we left the next day, so I could stay behind in Russia to eat them again. I had a feeling we wouldn’t get anything like them in Mongolia. (And I was right.)
But that wasn’t the end of our dumpling adventure.
During our very brief (but quite long enough) visit to Ulanbataar (a smoggy, traffic-clogged city with new apartment towers under construction as far as the eye could see), our guide proudly took us to a chain restaurant that specializes in Mongolian food. (Welcome to modern Asia, which is erasing its history as fast as it can, then recreating ersatz experiences for tourists to show us what things used to be like.)
I was pleased to discover that our main course was a plate featuring three or four kinds of dumplings in a variety of shapes, some fried and some steamed. Sadly, they were much larger and heavier than pelmeni, resembling Chinese dumplings. But at least they were dumplings. Did I mention that’s my favorite food group?
I dug in and enjoyed them tremendously, though I think I was the only member of our group that did. It turned out the restaurant was authentically Mongolian in that all of the meat ones were stuffed with chopped mutton.
It’s surprising how many people dislike lamb, let alone its gamier grown-up version. Most of my fellow travelers ate the vegetarian dumplings but left their lightly nibbled sheep ones on the plate.
As for me, I have a soft spot in my heart for mutton. It makes me nostalgic for the long-ago teenage summer I spent at Cambridge barely subsisting on the grey mystery meat served up in my British dormitory. (For the record, the Mongolian dumplings were about a thousand percent better than the dorm food.)
The next morning, it was a quick flight to Beijing then back on the train to Tibet, where two days later we encountered our next variation.
Yak meat dumplings.
Again, they were similar in appearance to the ones you get in Chinese restaurants, though different in flavor. They were much more to the taste of my travel companions, as yak meat resembles somewhat tough beef. But even while enjoying them thoroughly, I couldn’t help but reflect on how much heavier and doughier they were than the ethereal pelmeni we had eaten the week before. It was hard to believe they were from the same universe, let alone from the same food classification.
In fact, it is only in the world of the dictionary that a crescent-shaped, pan-fried, yak-filled dough concoction comes under the same term as a boiled, beef- and pork-stuffed ball of pasta. The dictionary folks really need to do a better job on their culinary definitions. The term “dumpling” is just too broadly defined and inadequate.
And inaccurate.
Because however different they were, all of the dumplings we ate during the trip did share this.
None of them was merely “a small lump of dough cooked by boiling or steaming.”
Pelmeni (Russian dumplings)
Just writing about them made me long for a dish of pelmeni. Surprisingly, for all their deliciousness, frozen pre-made ones have yet to make it to the convenience food section of my supermarket, so my only recourse was DIY.
I put this recipe together from several I found online. It has two parts: the wrappers and the filling. The wrappers are not difficult, but only if you have the right kitchen equipment. If you have a stand mixture with a dough hook, and a pasta roller, making them is pretty simple. But if you don’t, or don’t want to attempt pasta making, I think you could substitute premade Asian dumpling wrappers and come up with a decent (and far easier) version.
Other than making the wrappers, the main labor is in forming the individual dumplings, though once you get the hang of the technique, it goes fairly quickly. The good thing is that the recipe makes about 75 dumplings and they freeze well. So, for an hour or two of labor, you’ll have guaranteed deliciousness for many meals to come.
Makes 6-7 dozen
Wrappers
2-1/2 cups bread flour
1/2 cup water
1-1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Filling
1 lb. ground chuck
1 lb. ground pork
2 small onions, very finely chopped or pureed (about 3/4 cup)
2 cloves garlic, pressed or finely chopped
1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill
1-1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. fresh-ground pepper
To make the wrappers, mix the salt into the water until it dissolves. Sift the flour into the bowl of a stand mixer. Create a well in the center of the flour and add the lightly beaten egg and the salty water. Using the dough hook, run the mixer until all the flour is incorporated.
The dough is very stiff and may not come together into a ball (it didn’t for me). So, when all the flour is incorporated, form the dough into a ball and knead it for a minute or two. Then set it aside to rest for at least 30 minutes while you make the filling.
When you are ready to proceed, take a portion of the dough and run it through the pasta rollers on the widest setting several times until it starts to look smooth. Then continue to put it through the rollers, changing the setting each time. My rollers have seven settings; I stopped at number 6. The dough is not at all sticky, so you should not need to add extra flour at any step.
Cut out circles with a 3-inch cookie cutter, saving the scraps of dough and putting them through the rollers again until all the dough is used up and turned into circular wrappers.
To make the filling, use your hands to mix together the meats, onion, garlic, salt, pepper and dill until they are completely blended.
To make each dumpling, center a heaping teaspoon or so of filling on a wrapper. Fold the dough over, pinching the edges together. Make sure they are sealed completely. Then push in the center of the folded side with your knuckle, bringing the pointed ends together, overlapping them and pressing the ends together to form a circle. The resulting dumpling will look like a fat tortellini.
Place the finished dumplings on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper to freeze them.
To cook, bring a large pan of water to a full boil. Add the frozen dumplings and bring the water back to a boil, then turn the heat down to medium. Continue to cook for 8-15 minutes, until the pasta is done.
Pelmeni can be served with melted butter; with sour cream, dill and malt vinegar; in a light chicken broth with sour cream, like the meal we had in Irkutsk; or with whatever condiment strikes your fancy.