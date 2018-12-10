Stores have got me so confused this year, I’m not sure what day of the week it is.
Black Friday started a week or more before Thanksgiving and, judging by the emails I’ve been getting from Best Buy and Macy’s, it is still going on. Somehow, it has overlapped with Cyber Monday, which also seems to be ongoing, as the barrage of email deals has not paused. Giving Tuesday appears to be continuing too, judging by the number of urgent requests for donations that my mailwoman keeps delivering.
At least Small Business Saturday confined itself to just one day this year. But it rained that day, so I won’t be the least bit surprised if they plan a do-over, say next Thursday.
Unless Thursday has already been grabbed by the butter and flour folks as National Cookie Day. Or claimed by Hallmark as Card-Sending Day. Or by the tree sellers, ornament makers, tinsel manufacturers, wreath weavers and everyone else with a stake in this season. I’m sure they are all clamoring for their own special days.
In the past, I would have been hyperventilating by now, with all these urgent events crowding in as the holiday looms ever closer. But the constant messaging is having the opposite effect on me this year.
If every day lasts a week or more, and the sales are running constantly, then it feels like there is no need to rush. And conveniently, the cyber world has become a delightful place for us procrastinators. With the move to online stores, shopping can be accomplished any day or time from the comfort of home, with just a few swipes or keystrokes and the promise of two-day delivery.
Shopping is so peaceful these days, it’s almost meditative. With the speaker on my iPad silenced, my purchases so far haven’t exposed me to a single chorus of Jingle Bells or the Little Drummer Boy trying to earworm their way into my brain. It increases my holiday spirit tremendously. When I do occasionally go to a brick-and-mortar store, the decorations and music feel fresh instead of cloying. I’m actually enjoying December for once.
It’s ironic. In trying desperately to get me to buy buy buy, give give give, hurry hurry hurry, the senders of the approximately 10,000 emails and funding appeals I get every day have instead created a blur of easily ignored white noise. If everything is urgent, nothing is.
I may still be hurtling toward an immovable deadline, but I’m not feeling any anxiety. There’s plenty of time. When the time elapsed between thinking of a gift and acquiring it can be measured in nanoseconds, a holiday two weeks off is light years away.
Though maybe I should get moving and finish up. It’s remotely possible that Black Friday and Cyber Monday will end sometime this month. I assume the stores will need a few minutes to post high new prices that they can slash for their last-minute deals and post-Christmas sales.
I’m in no hurry for the current sales to end, but if the stores want to be ready on December 26, they might want to develop a little urgency of their own. The last time I checked my calendar, it was already mid-December.
And I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure today is Tuesday, not Friday or Monday.
Eileen’s Ginger Molasses Crinkle Cookies
We already have too many “special” days on the calendar this month, so I don’t usually advocate for more, but I’ll make an exception if King Arthur Flour wants to start a campaign to establish Cookie Baking Wednesday. Whether it is official or not, everyone should observe it. Nothing is more festive than a house with spicy cookie smells wafting from the kitchen.
I guess my sister Judy thinks that, too. They are in the midst of moving, so she was absolved from making Thanksgiving dinner this year (though of course she provided a detailed instructions, recipes and her spreadsheet shopping list to my sister Margie, who hosted us in L.A.). But even with a half-packed-up kitchen, Judy couldn’t restrain herself entirely. She toted two containers of homemade cookies with her across the country, just in case the four pies we baked weren’t enough dessert for nine people.
This cookie is her friend Eileen’s family recipe, and a classic, though it was new to me. Judy adapted it somewhat, adding fresh ginger and additional spices, and I have incorporated her changes here.
Because it uses melted butter rather than creaming the butter and sugar together as in many recipes, it is a snap to make. Judy recommends melting the butter in a giant measuring cup and then using the cup as the mixing bowl, thus making it even simpler.
Makes 2-3 dozen cookies
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
1/4 cup blackstrap or regular molasses
1 cup sugar
1 egg
2 Tbsp. fresh-grated ginger
2 cups flour
1/4 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking soda
1-1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. ground allspice
1 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. fresh-ground pepper
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
A large pinch of ground cloves
1/3 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger
1/4 cup decorative sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a cookie sheet or line it with parchment.
Melt the butter and transfer it to a mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat in molasses and 1 cup sugar. Beat the egg separately with a whisk then add it to the mix. Stir in the grated ginger.
Sift the flour, spices, baking soda and salt together. Then add to the dough, mixing until well combined. Finally, mix in the chopped, crystallized ginger.
Wet your hands lightly and use them to roll the dough into balls about the size of a walnut. Place the decorative sugar on a plate and roll the balls in the sugar.
Place the dough balls on the cookie sheet, at least 2 inches apart. (The cookies will spread considerably as they bake.) Bake 11-14 minutes. If you want them chewy, take them out on the early side.