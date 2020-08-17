Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: For whom the timer buzzes

I think this virus has gotten me (or at least, gotten to me). I don’t feel sick, and thankfully I haven’t lost my senses of taste and smell, but I am currently experiencing another, less-heralded coronavirus neurological symptom.
I’ve lost all sense of time.
My calendar seems to have gone haywire during the pandemic. It is claiming that it is now August, which is an impossibility: it was just June. Can inanimate objects catch the virus? Either the calendar has been infected or a thief snuck in and stole July while I wasn’t looking.
It’s not just the months: The weeks have also become random. Some are 10 days long and others seem too short. I could swear that last week was missing a Tuesday. And there have been several weeks that had nothing but Sundays in them.
My clocks have been similarly affected. Sometimes the hours speed by and it is late afternoon before I remember to change out of my pajamas; other days, every hour feels 120 minutes long and I have to invent something to do just to use up all the extra time before lunch.
Even my body clock is messed up. There are nights when I can’t keep my eyes open until 10 p.m., and many others when I’m wide awake into the wee hours.
My pre-bubble lifestyle was pretty routine and scheduled, at least when I wasn’t traveling. (Remember traveling? I know it was a long time ago, so you may have forgotten. It was when you left the house and went somewhere else, often by plane, and landed in a country that hadn’t banned you and would let you leave the airport and go sightseeing without a full screening and a two-week quarantine. I used to really enjoy it back in the day.)
Alas, travel is off the table and it looks like this bubble-girl lifestyle is here to stay for the foreseeable future. To cope with it, I decided I needed to reintroduce some more structure into my days and weeks, so the months stop getting lost.
Since I happened to have some time on my hands (it being the second Monday of the week), I thought I’d apply my finely honed scientific mind to coming up with a treatment for the virus symptoms, at least those evidenced by my clocks and calendars.
And wouldn’t you know it, the answer was sitting right there in front of me, in my kitchen.
Timers.
There are two on my oven, one on the microwave and an infinite number in my iPad (controlling alarms and timers is about the only think Siri seems to know how to do on his own without sending me to a useless website first).
Siri and I have been setting them like mad and they have been beeping at me all week, keeping the calendar and clocks from running away with my time.
Sometimes I use them to see how long it takes me to do a task (I can unload the dishwasher in 4 minutes and make my bed in 90 seconds, in case you’d care to race). Other times, it’s to remind myself to do something important, like put on makeup and comb my hair so I won’t look like a washed-out hag on an upcoming Zoom call. Sometimes it’s even to tell me to check on whatever is cooking or baking. They’re remarkably handy for that.
I’m happy to report that this therapy has been very effective at restoring my sense of time. Unfortunately, it has also had an unintended side effect. I am now acutely aware that this pandemic sheltering has been going on for more than five long months, with no end in sight.
I know the virus researchers are doing their best to figure out a vaccine, but I’m thinking of slipping into one of the labs and setting a timer anyway.
It couldn’t hurt to remind them that the clock is ticking.
Lamb and beef meatballs in Moroccan tomato sauce
From The Right Recipe blog
I found this simple recipe in a random search online and tried it mainly because I found ground lamb at Grocery Outlet and bought it on a whim, then needed to do something with it. The recipe was almost too easy — and I made a few changes to make it even easier — but the flavor combinations make it taste surprisingly sophisticated. This is a keeper and is going into my permanent repertoire.
I forgot to note how quickly this dish came together, but the prep felt like a matter of minutes. Even forming and sautéing the meatballs went fast. And it smelled so good cooking that I didn’t need a timer to remind me it was on the stove.
This is a perfect make-ahead or weeknight dinner — delicious and hearty, yet a bit out of the ordinary. I served it with egg noodles; couscous would also be good. And the leftovers work well stuffed into pita bread to make a Mediterranean-inspired sandwich.
For the meatballs
1/2 lb. ground beef
1/2 lb. ground lamb
1/2 cup unseasoned bread crumbs
1/2 small onion, very finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 Tbsp. fresh mint, finely chopped, or 1 Tbsp. dried mint (I used dried)
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
1 Tbsp. olive oil
For the sauce
1/2 onion, chopped
1 large can crushed tomatoes (15 oz.)
1 tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt (or to taste)
1/4 tsp. pepper (or to taste)
In a large bowl, mix together the beef, lamb, bread crumbs, egg, chopped onion (the more finely chopped, the better), garlic, mint and salt and pepper. Stir everything together gently (your hands may be the most effective tool). Then form into about 30 one-inch meatballs.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, then brown the meatballs on all sides, working in batches so as not to crowd the pan. Remove the meatballs and set aside.
Pour off all but about 1 tablespoon of the fat and put the pan back on the heat. Add the chopped onion (use the other half of the one used in the meatballs, but not chopped as fine) and cook, stirring occasionally, until it softens and becomes translucent, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, ginger, cumin and cinnamon and bring to a simmer.
Simmer for about 10 minutes, then add in the meatballs, salt and pepper, and about 1/4 cup water (or as much as needed to slightly thin the sauce).
Simmer for about 20 minutes more, then serve with noodles or couscous.
Watch now: An Arty Party farwell video
Betty Teller will happily take the time to reply to you if you take the time to contact her at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.