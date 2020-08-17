Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: For whom the timer buzzes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think this virus has gotten me (or at least, gotten to me). I don’t feel sick, and thankfully I haven’t lost my senses of taste and smell, but I am currently experiencing another, less-heralded coronavirus neurological symptom.

I’ve lost all sense of time.

My calendar seems to have gone haywire during the pandemic. It is claiming that it is now August, which is an impossibility: it was just June. Can inanimate objects catch the virus? Either the calendar has been infected or a thief snuck in and stole July while I wasn’t looking.

It’s not just the months: The weeks have also become random. Some are 10 days long and others seem too short. I could swear that last week was missing a Tuesday. And there have been several weeks that had nothing but Sundays in them.

My clocks have been similarly affected. Sometimes the hours speed by and it is late afternoon before I remember to change out of my pajamas; other days, every hour feels 120 minutes long and I have to invent something to do just to use up all the extra time before lunch.

Even my body clock is messed up. There are nights when I can’t keep my eyes open until 10 p.m., and many others when I’m wide awake into the wee hours.