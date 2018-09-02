The out-of-town travel that I mentioned in my last column was a trip back east for a visit to the beach with my dear old friends in the Washington, DC, area. This is a nearly annual event that I join as often as I can.
It was a fabulous vacation, well worth the cross-country flight. There is nothing quite as much fun as hanging out with close friends with the gentle roar of the ocean in the background, playing Scrabble during the day and poker at night.
And eating. Another great part of the trip was the fabulous food. While I was there, I ingested my annual dose of my personal Vitamin C: crabs, crab cakes and cheesesteaks. I want to tell you about them, even though I know there is little point in doing so.
Folks on the West Coast raised eating giant Dungeness crabs will never understand the superiority of Maryland blue crabs. You’ll never comprehend our obsession in the other Bay Area (the Chesapeake one) with digging into a pile of Old Bay-crusted hard shells fresh from their steaming pot on a hot, humid night.
Crabs here in California are a winter food with easy-to-pick meat, served cold at crab feeds and devoid of spice. The paper-covered tables, wooden mallets and communal atmosphere are the same, but that’s where the similarity ends. They really are two different animals. (Strange, isn’t it, that we eat spicy, hot crabs in sweltering heat on the East Coast and chilled, un-spiced crabs on cold, rainy nights on the West Coast.)
East Coast crabs are difficult to eat, requiring labor and some degree of expertise. Actually, that’s one of the things I love about them. They are the ultimate diet food; they take so much work that you actually expend more calories than you consume. (Or you would, if you didn’t drink a pitcher of beer in the process.)
Crabs were the big draw on the first night of the long weekend. They served as incentive for even the gainfully employed members of the group to arrive on Thursday. The timing was important so that we could visit the weekly crab feed at Mason Dixon Post 7234 of the VFW in Ocean View, Delaware.
Our group, which includes a number of members with connections to the “deep state” and “fake news” community in DC., is an unlikely one for a VFW post in a deeply red part of Delaware, but we are always warmly welcomed thanks to Connie’s friend Irv, a bigwig in the post, who kindly overlooks any political differences and reserves a prime table for us.
There was no political discussion and no red or blue at the VFW that night, other than the red shells of the cooked blue crabs (which I sincerely hope is not a metaphor), just the thwacking of mallets.
The crabs were particularly tasty this year. And I’m happy to say that was only the first crab experience of the weekend.
There were also crab cakes.
Made properly, a crab cake should consist of many ounces of the finest backfin lump crab meat, with some Old Bay to flavor it, barely enough egg and mayonnaise to hold it together, and a thin coating of breadcrumbs to give it a crust when pan-fried.
The best ones are nearly as big as a hamburger and bursting with large chunks of crab. And the primo place to get them is on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake.
I know, you have likely had a tasty crab cake somewhere and think you know what I am talking about, but believe me, you don’t. The ones we get in Ocean City, Maryland, are transcendent, a religious experience. I dream of them all year.
When I’m not dreaming of Philly cheesesteaks, that is.
Given that I was at a beach 150 miles south of Philadelphia, you may be surprised at their inclusion on my must-have food list for the trip. But fortunately, Ocean City is a summer destination for folks from the Philadelphia/Wilmington area and (most importantly) within trucking distance of the Amoroso’s bread bakery (because any Philadelphian will tell you that the only true cheesesteak is served on an Amoroso’s roll). OC just makes it inside the boundary of places where you can find a legit version. And we did.
Mounds of paper-thin meat cooked with onions and peppers, with provolone melted on top, stuffed into an Amoroso’s roll and topped with hot pepper relish. To this Philly girl, there is nothing as good on the face of the planet.
Just writing that makes me hungry. I wish I had one right now, but I’m back home in Napa, savoring my memories instead.
And wondering why otherwise idyllic California, with its enormous foodie population and its amazing ingredients, has such a blind spot when it comes to getting its proper dose of Vitamin C.
Pasta with Pesto Trapanese
From Rosetta Costantino
I could tell you how to make a perfect crab cake, but what’s the use? You’d have to fly the crab in or use frozen crab meat and it wouldn’t be the same. Just be sure to eat one if you ever find yourself on the eastern side of the Chesapeake.
Instead, I’m offering a Sicilian pesto that makes the most of what’s in the garden right now.
Before I left to go east, I took a fantastic class in handmade pasta making with Rosetta Costantino (author of the cookbook "My Calabria") at the fabulous Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma. The skills and inspiration she gave us — and her recipes — offered some delicious new ways to appreciate summer’s bounty.
Like the more familiar Northern Italian pesto, this one features basil, but it uses ground almonds in place of pine nuts and adds tomatoes. Other than blanching and toasting the almonds and boiling water for the pasta, it requires no cooking and comes together in minutes, making for a great, easy summer meal.
This is Rosetta’s version, but there are probably as many ways to make this sauce as there are grandmothers in Sicily. Some recipes I’ve seen call for more tomatoes, some use less basil and some have more cheese. Feel free to experiment to get a sauce that tastes right to you.
Makes enough sauce for one pound of pasta
3/4 cup toasted blanched* almonds
2 cloves garlic
1 cup fresh basil leaves (2 ounces)
1/2 pound ripe tomatoes, peeled** and seeded
1/4 cup (or more) extra virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp. (or more) grated pecorino
Salt and pepper
Pinch hot pepper flakes
1 pound hearty pasta of your choice (we used handmade buciati)
*To blanch the almonds, bring a pot of water to boiling. Add the almonds, and as soon as they float, scoop them out into a colander to cool. As soon as you can handle them, squeeze each nut between your thumb and index finger to slip of its skin. To toast, place the blanched nuts on a paper towel or dishcloth to dry. Then toast in the oven at low heat (about 200 degrees) on a sheet pan until the nuts begin to color and turn golden, about 10-15 minutes.
**To peel the tomatoes, cut an X into the bottom of the skin. Drop the tomatoes into the boiling water and scoop them out when the skin starts to wrinkle. It should then peel right off from the X mark. Remove the stem core, halve the tomatoes lengthwise and discard the seeds.
Place the toasted almonds, garlic and basil leaves in a food processor. Pulse for a few seconds to chop the almonds, then add the tomatoes. Continue to pulse until the mixture is well blended.
Add the olive oil and cheese and pulse a couple more times. Don’t overdo it – the almonds should be pulverized but still retain a little crunch. Add more oil if needed, and salt, pepper and hot pepper to taste.
Cook the pasta to al dente. When it is ready, drain it, then toss it with the pesto and serve.