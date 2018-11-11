When I was a kid, back in the pre-digital age, our local newspaper carried a syndicated column called Hints from Heloise. When I looked it up, I discovered that it is still running today, though written for the past 40 or 50 years by Heloise’s daughter.
These days, Heloise the Second seems to write mostly about pets, gardening and consumer information. But back in the fifties and sixties, her mother provided advice and helpful hints on how to properly iron your husband’s shirts and other of the finer points of running a happy home and keeping hubbie content. (Her audience was assumed to be women, since this was decades before men came to understand, however reluctantly, that cleaning and cooking are not incompatible with the Y chromosome.)
The column appeared near the comics and Dear Abby in our local paper, so I glanced at it occasionally. But I had even less interest in housecleaning then than I do now, and was not enthralled with discovering new uses for nylon net (a Heloise staple), so I can’t say I focused on it or learned much, at least nothing I can recall. (Though come to think of it, I do know how to iron a shirt.)
I thought it was uninteresting and old-fashioned, and couldn’t believe that her readers took the time to write in and report their own hints and ingenious uses for nylon net, thus effectively writing the column for her.
I didn’t appreciate what a pioneer and how truly ahead of her time Heloise was. She was a blogger before the term existed.
It’s too bad home computers hadn’t been invented when she started. With a little rebranding, she could have been an internet sensation. What she was providing with her advice on how to remove stains and otherwise maintain a sparkling home was what we call “hacks” today.
These days, there is a whole universe of Heloise-like bloggers out there who specialize in compiling clever ways to do things. Every time I visit one of them, I learn something new.
It turns out there are about a billion ways to use vinegar and baking soda to scrub things, including things it would never in a million years occur to me to scrub — like the inside of the dishwasher and washing machine (don’t they clean themselves, every time you run them?) — along with things I do occasionally remember to clean, like the oven, tile grout and toilets.
I confess, though, that I mostly skip over the housekeeping info in favor of the cooking tips. They often make me wonder how I’ve lived my whole life without knowing them.
For example, a couple weeks ago, I found out that cutting around the circumference of a potato before you boil it makes it a snap to peel after it is cooked, by twisting the skin on the two sides of the cut in opposite directions. Genius! I also read that steaming eggs over boiling water, rather than immersing them, makes them slip out of their shells in perfect shape. Who knew? I see lots more potato salad and deviled eggs in my future.
I have used hackers’ videos to learn how to crack a coconut, section an orange, cut up a mango and slice a dozen cherry tomatoes in half at one time. They have reminded me of things I once knew but usually forget to do, like rolling lemons or popping them in the microwave for 15 seconds before juicing them.
A lot of the hacks offered make me say “duh,” as they are things I have known since childhood (thanks to mom, not Heloise), like sprinkling lemon juice on an avocado to keep it from turning brown. Though for folks who didn’t grow up with a mother who cooked (a surprisingly large number of young people), I suppose even something as stunningly obvious as using a cheese grater to grate nutmeg or a can opener to pry the lid off a canning jar could be a revelation.
I’ve even contemplated writing to some of the bloggers with hacks of my own that they don’t seem to have reported yet, like grinding up large amounts of fresh ginger in the food processor to always have fresh grated ginger on hand in the freezer. And, similarly, measuring out leftover tomato paste onto wax paper in tablespoon-sized blobs, then freezing them and tossing them into a bag for future use. And covering the grater with a piece of parchment paper before zesting a lemon (when you lift off the paper, the zest will come with it, instead of sticking to the raised bumps). And always slicing the bottom off a red or green pepper, then cutting down the ribs and pulling it apart, to avoid getting seeds everywhere. And, and…
Wow, come to think of it, I have a zillion hacks. I should share them and start a hacker blog. I could be famous. I could go viral.
Though my instinct is to go old school like Heloise.
I think maybe I’ll write a newspaper column.
Green Olive, Walnut and Pomegranate Salad
From "Classical Turkish Cooking" by Ayla Algar
Hats off to my friend Meg, who discovered this recipe in the Turkish cookbook our cookbook book club used at the last meeting. This dish wasn’t part of that dinner, but I was intrigued and went back to the book to look it up after she posted it on her Facebook page and announced it is her new favorite salad.
It is such a strange combination that I had to try it. Having done so, I nearly renamed it the “weird but wonderful” salad. It is strange, but strangely delicious.
It also provides the opportunity to use two of my kitchen hacks. You can find videos on the web showing how to peel a pomegranate in detail, but the basic hack is to carefully cut off the flower end so you can see the white ribs, then to slice down the skin along the rib lines. You should then be able to pull the pomegranate apart in sections without a lot of splatter or mess. If you next separate out the seeds in a bowl of cold water, you can avoid even more of the splatter and staining.
Pomegranate molasses, another ingredient, tends to stick to measuring spoons and cups. The hack for that is very simple — coat the spoon or cup with a thin layer of oil or cooking spray first, and the molasses will slide right out. (That trick also works for honey and other sticky liquids.)
1-1/2 cups meaty olives, pitted and coarsely chopped (I used Castelvetrano)
1 cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped
1 cup pomegranate seeds
1 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts
1 to 2 Tbsp. high-quality olive oil
1 to 2 Tbsp. pomegranate molasses
1 pinch red pepper flakes
Salt
In a bowl, mix together the olives, walnuts, pomegranate seeds and scallions. In another small bowl, whisk together the olive oil and pomegranate molasses, adding in the red pepper and a pinch or two of salt (the amount of salt needed will depend on the olives you use). Add the dressing to the salad and toss. Let stand for 10 or 15 minutes to let the flavors blend.