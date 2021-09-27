Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Going for the gold

I am feeling so rich today.
No, it’s not from whatever the stock market is doing or the $600 stimulus payment the state sent me out of the blue or the modest sum left in my bank account after paying my bills. I have something much better than any of that: a couple pounds of pure gold in my freezer.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Calm down, burglars and drop your plans for a home invasion. It’s not the stuff you’d find in Ft. Knox. I’m talking about culinary gold.
Homemade chicken stock. The food of the gods, and an essential ingredient that can make any dish more delicious.
As I was at Whole Foods a couple weeks ago buying a fat chicken to roast for the Jewish holidays, I thought back on the major fridge cleaning I did before my trip in July and realized that one of the things I had used up was my last bit of frozen stock. Since then, I am ashamed to admit, I had been limping along with boxes of broth from the supermarket.
I needed to get back on track, and the soon-to-be-leftover bones of the roast chicken would provide the perfect opportunity to replenish my stock of stock.
To add to them, I asked the butcher for chicken backs and necks (which they keep frozen and hidden in the back if you ever want to track some down). They only had three pounds, so I took them all.
The next day, when the whole chicken had been roasted and eaten and the leftovers deboned and stashed in the fridge, it was time to make the stock.
The three pounds didn’t look like all that much to me, so I pulled out a large casserole-type pot rather than my stockpot. But I miscalculated. I forgot that I was also starting with the carcass of a five-pound chicken. Once I had dumped those bones in, followed by the backs and necks, some chopped onions, carrots and celery, and then several quarts of water, the pot was full almost to the top. I realized I should probably be using my stock pot instead.
But the thing is, I really hate to clean pots; it’s one of my least favorite kitchen chores. The thought of transferring everything to the stockpot and then having to clean both pots really bothered the laziness gene I inherited from my dad. In his spirit, I searched around for a labor-saving solution and found one — the pot lid.
Lids are so much easier to clean than pots. I reasoned that if I covered the stock in its current pot and simmered it very slowly, it would eventually cook down and the lid would prevent it from boiling over.
Brilliant, and labor-saving too. Dad would have been so proud.
When the stock reached the perfect low simmer, I turned the burner down to a bare whisper of a flame and left it to do its thing. I checked it a couple of times and it was cooking exactly as I thought it would.
An hour or two later, I came back, lifted off the lid and beheld the richest, most delicious chicken stock imaginable. One of the best batches ever.
As I was taking it off the stove to strain it, though, I noticed some liquid pooling around the burners. A whole lot of liquid pooling. Around all five of them.
Apparently, every slow bubble of simmer had lifted the lid just enough to let out a drop of liquid. Drop after drop. And do you know what liquid is sitting on the top of a pot of chicken stock? Melted fat.
My entire cooktop was coated in chicken fat. As was the outside of the pot. Some had also dribbled down the front of the cabinets and onto the floor. Even my potholders were greasy. The too-small pot was the dumbest move imaginable. I had to scrub not just the dirtiest pot and lid ever, but also the cooktop, cabinets and floor. My labor-saving trick had tricked me — into hours of cleaning.
It was a slog, and a lesson to not be so lazy next time. But at least there was one consolation.
I got paid in gold.
Avgolemono
(egg-lemon-rice soup)
Adapted from "My Greek Kitchen" by Diane Kochilas
Having great chicken stock around always inspires me. It adds a subtle depth of flavor that can elevate even the simplest dish. And there is nothing simpler than avgolemono. It’s basically chicken soup with eggs and lemon juice whisked into it, made heartier by the optional addition of rice and shredded chicken. But the combination is much greater than the sum of its parts, especially if you start with homemade chicken broth.
Kochilas also has a more complicated version that call for separating the eggs, but my laziness gene kicked in and I went for this basic recipe, which turned out so good, I doubt I’ll ever get around to making the harder one.
Note, the amount of rice and/or chicken added in is flexible, or you can omit it entirely. A lot makes it heartier and more like a meal, less makes a refreshing, light soup that would work as a first course.
2 large eggs, at room temperature
Large pinch of salt
1/4 cup strained fresh lemon juice (about 1 large lemon)
2 to 3 cups hot chicken stock, preferably homemade
1 to 2 cups cooked rice (optional)
1 cup shredded cooked chicken (optional)
Chopped fresh dill to garnish
In a metal bowl, whisk together the eggs with the salt until frothy. Continue to whisk and slowly add the lemon juice. Keep whisking until the mixture becomes pale, yellow and creamy looking.
Take a ladleful of the hot broth and very, very slowly drizzle it into the mixture as you continue to whisk. This is no time to be lazy and look for a shortcut — don’t stop whisking and don’t add the broth too quickly, or the heat will curdle the eggs and cause them to clump. Continue with the rest of the broth, drizzling and whisking until it is all incorporated.
Return the mixture to the pot over low heat, add in the cooked rice and chicken and keep stirring as you gently heat it all together. It should be served hot, but don’t let it boil.
Serve immediately, garnished with chopped fresh dill.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…
Betty Teller has finally learned that laziness doesn’t pay. Tell her what life lessons you have mastered at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.