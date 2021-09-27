Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Going for the gold

The next day, when the whole chicken had been roasted and eaten and the leftovers deboned and stashed in the fridge, it was time to make the stock.

The three pounds didn’t look like all that much to me, so I pulled out a large casserole-type pot rather than my stockpot. But I miscalculated. I forgot that I was also starting with the carcass of a five-pound chicken. Once I had dumped those bones in, followed by the backs and necks, some chopped onions, carrots and celery, and then several quarts of water, the pot was full almost to the top. I realized I should probably be using my stock pot instead.

But the thing is, I really hate to clean pots; it’s one of my least favorite kitchen chores. The thought of transferring everything to the stockpot and then having to clean both pots really bothered the laziness gene I inherited from my dad. In his spirit, I searched around for a labor-saving solution and found one — the pot lid.

Lids are so much easier to clean than pots. I reasoned that if I covered the stock in its current pot and simmered it very slowly, it would eventually cook down and the lid would prevent it from boiling over.

Brilliant, and labor-saving too. Dad would have been so proud.