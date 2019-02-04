Has your house been converted into a Kondo? Mine is threatening to go that way.
It started innocently enough. Several months ago, I got an email from Amazon Prime reminding me of their monthly offer to download a free Kindle book. I looked at that month’s lackluster selection of random titles — a scary-looking thriller, an unappealing historical novel, a contemporary novel featuring unhappy people, a memoir by someone I never heard of — and finally settled on the nonfiction book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” by a woman I’d also never heard of named Marie Kondo.
I didn’t expect it to be either enlightening or interesting, but hey, it was free.
I loaded it onto the Kindle app and started reading the introduction, and quickly concluded that the author was a total nut job.
She told anecdotes about her childhood, which was apparently spent compulsively tidying everything in sight beginning at age 15. She seemed quite proud of herself, though it read to me like a journal of mental illness. All that obsessive folding, refolding, organizing and purging must have alarmed her family. I could imagine their chagrin when she tossed out and gave away their unloved (by her) possessions with no compunction.
She claimed to have come to her senses, no longer focusing on what to dispose of but rather on what to keep. But that is where she really started to lose me. Her criterion was to retain only things that “spark joy.”
I find that a rather high bar. I don’t know about you, but I don’t expect my underwear, blue jeans and PJs to send me cartwheeling across the floor. I’m not about to trash them for lack of that certain something.
She also reported talking to her stuff, thanking each item of clothing for its service during the day, and advocated praising even items you don’t like before giving them away. As in “Thank you for teaching me what color looks bad on me,” or (in my case) “Thank you for showing me I am no longer a size 8.”
Seriously, how was this woman not on anti-psychotic drugs or in intensive therapy?
When I reached the chapter on folding, the light bulb came on. I realized the author was the selfsame woman I had seen in a YouTube video a few months back, demonstrating the best (and, in her opinion, only) way to fold a T-shirt. She was so insistent, I had even tried her technique (sort of) in reorganizing my T-shirt drawer.
As crazy as she was, I had to admit her ideas had been helpful. So I didn’t completely scoff when I skimmed through to the chapter on socks, where she was quite stern in commanding that one should never, ever roll them in balls (which, of course, is precisely how I was storing mine).
My sock drawer needed cleaning anyway, so I gave her method a try. I went through and tossed the least joyful and mismatched among my sock collection (without, however, thanking them for their past service), and followed her instructions for folding and storage. As much as I hated to admit it, the drawer looked great.
As did my underwear drawer, where all the panties are now lined up in perfectly folded rows. And my workout clothes drawer, where all the items are neatly rolled.
OMG, it’s like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. The woman is a virus. I’ve become one of those obsessive folding people.
But never fear, I’m not that far gone. My dresser drawers are where I draw the line.
I didn’t even skim the kitchen chapters, because I am not letting that lunatic anywhere near my pantry. I know she would consider my 40 dish towels, 17 spatulas, 6 measuring cups and five sets of measuring spoons to be excessive, but too bad. She can fret about it from afar. They and the 15 different pasta shapes, 10 varieties of beans and lentils, 12 vinegars, 8 kinds of flour, 7 oils, dozens of canned goods and every spice on the planet are staying precisely where they are.
My beautiful new kitchen is my happy place. I know I don’t thank it often enough (or at all, because I am not crazy), but I love everything about its crammed-to-the-gills shelves, cupboards and drawers.
My tidy T-shirt, underwear and sock drawers give me some satisfaction, but my less-than-perfectly organized kitchen does something better.
It sparks joy.
Spiffy Jiffy Creamed Corn Muffins
I’ve been joyfully baking a lot of corn muffins lately. I love them for breakfast, and they are so easy to make that I can pop a batch in as I’m getting dressed and eat them warm from the oven less than 20 minutes later.
Since my cupboards contain every ingredient known to man, I thought I’d dip into my supplies with a “from scratch” version this week, rather than making my old standby, which is basically a box of Jiffy mix that I doctor up. (Yes, even I use shortcuts sometimes.) But the long-form recipe I tried wasn’t any better or worth the extra work, so I’m giving you my favorite spiffy Jiffy version instead.
You can use the time you save to go reorganize your sock drawer.
Makes about 7 full-size muffins or 12-14 mini muffins
1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix
2 Tbsp. sugar (or to taste)
1 egg
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 can (a bit less than 1 cup) creamed corn
Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Get the muffin pan ready by greasing it, or use paper baking cups.
Put the muffin mix in a bowl and add the sugar. Measure the buttermilk in a measuring cup, then add the egg to it in the cup. Stir well with a fork to blend.
Add the egg and buttermilk mixture to the bowl and stir until just blended, then fold in the creamed corn. Don’t overmix. The batter should be slightly lumpy.
Let the mixture sit for about 5 minutes, then stir it once and spoon the batter into the muffin cups, filling them a bit more than 2/3 full.
Bake for about 16-18 minutes for full-size muffins; a few minutes less for mini ones.