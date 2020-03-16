Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Going viral, with a pulse

I sneeze about six times in a row whenever I have a drink with alcohol in it, whether it be beer, wine or liquor. It’s a weird reaction, but it has been happening for decades.
I mention this not because it is interesting (it isn’t very, even to me), but because I don’t want you to panic in case you run into me in a bar and you happen to see me sneeze (and sneeze, and sneeze). Please rest assured that it isn’t COVID-19, it’s just my ticklish nose. It’s not serious, and more importantly, it’s not contagious.
Similarly, major exercise, like the hour-long bike-rowing machine-treadmill marathon my trainer forced on me this week, always, always makes my nose run. It isn’t a virus. It’s just one of the many ways my body protests that it would much rather be home in bed. So if you see me at the gym blowing my nose, please assume that I have been busy exercising, not hobnobbing with the unhealthy.
I know it will be hard for you to believe that I’ve been burning calories, as I never seem to lose any weight, but I swear it’s true.
Also, in recent years I have developed some sort of spring tree pollen allergy. I think it must be specific to a particular type of tree, as it is fortunately short-lived. It hit me hard for about three days earlier this month, then tapered off, leaving me with a minor post-nasal drip.
Again, not the least bit interesting, but I’m letting you know so you won’t freak out if you hear me clear my throat or, God forbid, cough. Trust me, it really is just an allergy.
Actually, I don’t know why I’m telling you all this. Chances are, you won’t see me for the next few months anyway, as we will all be busy practicing “social distancing,” which in my case means staying home and binge-watching the entire Netflix inventory while draining the wine cellar.
Plus, I just remembered this is a food column. So instead of telling you about me, my journalistic duty is to reassure you about your reasonably high chances of survival, tell you about the provisions in my coronavirus/earthquake/flood/fire/apocalypse stash and instruct you in what to cook from yours in order to subsist without setting foot into the scary germ-filled territory known as the outside world.
Spoiler alert: While you are hunting in vain for hand sanitizer and toilet paper at CVS, you might want to pick up some Beano.
Yes, my pantry is full of beans. And I hear that my friend Steve at Rancho Gordo has been doing a land office business this month, so chances are, yours is too.
In my case, that’s a very good thing, because I am fast running out of non-pantry edibles. When last I checked, I was down to a few frozen fish filets and a bag of macadamia nuts. Unfortunately, last month, before the virus hit, I gave into a rare spring-cleaning impulse and cooked and ate nearly the entire contents of my freezer.
That was already risky behavior, as a lot of it had possibly thawed and refrozen during the random PG&E power outage last fall. But not as risky as this: If it weren’t for my massive supplies of beans, rice and pasta, I might need to take my life into my own hands by venturing into a (gasp) store this week. Where I might cause a panic by coughing.
Instead, today I’m staying home and taking my pulse.
No, I’m not counting my heartbeats (though I’m happy to report they are strong and steady, thanks to all that exercise that makes my nose run but adamantly refuses to help me lose weight). Did you know the word 'pulse' has a second meaning? It also refers to the edible seeds of various legumes like peas, beans, or lentils.
Which is apropos. Like a steady heartbeat, they are healthy and can keep you going for a long time. They make an excellent addition to your diet even when you aren’t hiding out from a dangerous virus.
And they are particularly good for you right now. I don’t believe they have any special anti-viral properties, but they can still help you protect your health.
If the Beano at your pharmacy has gone the way of sanitizing handwipes and you weren’t able to score any, there’s a bright side to that picture.
You’ll find beans are extremely helpful with social distancing.
Pulse Medley with Lemon and Dill
Adapted from Mediterranean Grains and Greens by Paula Wolfert
In an old, but still excellent, cookbook by Paula Wolfert, I was intrigued by this recipe from Greece, mostly because it used ingredients already in my pantry. But a better reason to make it is that it’s delicious.
She calls this a soup, but it is really a hearty stew. It’s a great main course, and so satisfying that no one will notice it is completely vegetarian.
The recipe is forgiving, so you can substitute whatever beans you have, though the more variety the better. The only ingredients you must keep — because they make the dish — are the lemons, fresh dill and scallions.
Serves 8
1 cup wheat berries or spelt
1 cup dried large lima beans or favas
2/3 cup dried chickpeas
2/3 cup dried white beans
2/3 cup dried pinto or cranberry beans
2/3 cup brown lentils
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 bunch scallions, white and green parts, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
Salt
1/3 cup medium grain rice
Grated zest and juice of 2 large lemons (at least 6 Tbsp. juice)
1/4 tsp. (or more) fresh-ground pepper
1/2 cup chopped fresh dill (1 bunch)
This dish is simple, but don’t try to simplify it further by throwing everything into the pot all at once. The keys to making it properly are: (1) soak the beans overnight, (2) cook the various beans briefly before adding them to the mix, so you can skim off the scum, (3) add ingredients at the times indicated and (4) add more water if needed to cover the ingredients.
In three separate bowls, soak the wheat berries, lima beans and a mixture of the chickpeas, white beans and pinto beans overnight, covering them all with lightly salted water.
About 3 hours before you want to serve the dish, drain the wheat berries and place them in a large pot covered with 10 cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil and then simmer to cook for an hour.
At the same time, drain the lima beans and place in a separate pot. Cover with water and bring to a boil, then simmer for about 10 minutes, skimming off and discarding anything that rises to the surface.
Drain the lima beans and add them to the wheat berries to continue cooking.
When the main pot has been cooking for 45 minutes, drain the soaked chickpeas and beans and place them in a separate pot, covered with fresh water. Bring to a boil and cook for a few minutes, scooping and discarding the foam.
An hour after you started cooking the wheat berries, add the chickpeas and beans with their cooking water to the main pot and continue simmering the whole mixture for another 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, rinse and drain the lentils. When the main pot has been cooking for 1-1/2 hours, add the lentils and about 1/2 teaspoon salt. Simmer for another 30 minutes.
While the lentils are cooking, heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the scallions and cook for 5 minutes. The scallions will get limp and soft, but should not fry or burn.
When the lentils are done (2 hours after beginning), add the oil and scallions, 1 teaspoon salt and the rice. (You may need to add more boiling water, as the rice will absorb a lot as it cooks.) Simmer for 20 minutes more, until the rice is done.
In a small bowl, mix together the lemon juice, lemon zest and pepper.
When the rice is done, stir this mixture into the pot, adding more salt to taste. Simmer for 5 more minutes to blend the flavors, then remove from the heat.
Let stand for about half an hour and eat it warm, not hot, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with the remaining dill. Kalamata olives are a traditional accompaniment.
Betty Teller thinks Netflix is the next best thing to a vaccine. Send your playlist suggestions to amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.