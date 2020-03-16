Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Going viral, with a pulse

Again, not the least bit interesting, but I’m letting you know so you won’t freak out if you hear me clear my throat or, God forbid, cough. Trust me, it really is just an allergy.

Actually, I don’t know why I’m telling you all this. Chances are, you won’t see me for the next few months anyway, as we will all be busy practicing “social distancing,” which in my case means staying home and binge-watching the entire Netflix inventory while draining the wine cellar.

Plus, I just remembered this is a food column. So instead of telling you about me, my journalistic duty is to reassure you about your reasonably high chances of survival, tell you about the provisions in my coronavirus/earthquake/flood/fire/apocalypse stash and instruct you in what to cook from yours in order to subsist without setting foot into the scary germ-filled territory known as the outside world.

Spoiler alert: While you are hunting in vain for hand sanitizer and toilet paper at CVS, you might want to pick up some Beano.

Yes, my pantry is full of beans. And I hear that my friend Steve at Rancho Gordo has been doing a land office business this month, so chances are, yours is too.