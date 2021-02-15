Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche, Happy New Year, redux

Groundhog Day was a couple of weeks ago. Or was it? I think I am trapped in that movie’s endless loop. Every day feels pretty much the same (and as boring) as the one before, with no change in sight.

So much for better times in 2021. New Year’s hopes notwithstanding, this year has not yet lived up to its hype.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A light bulb went off for me today and I suddenly realized why the new year has gotten off to such a slow start. There was a crucial error in calculation, leading us to celebrate it at the wrong time. No wonder January was such a bust.

We should have kept the champagne on ice and postponed our festivities until Chinese New Year, which began last Friday.

Think about it. This virus originated in China. It has clearly been operating on the Chinese lunar calendar. Recall that it arrived here as the Year of the Rat was beginning last February. That appropriately named year has finally run its miserable span and this week we are moving into the much less ominous-sounding Year of the Ox. Get out the noisemakers and your dragon costume. Can happy days be far behind?