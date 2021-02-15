Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche, Happy New Year, redux

Groundhog Day was a couple of weeks ago. Or was it? I think I am trapped in that movie’s endless loop. Every day feels pretty much the same (and as boring) as the one before, with no change in sight.
So much for better times in 2021. New Year’s hopes notwithstanding, this year has not yet lived up to its hype.
A light bulb went off for me today and I suddenly realized why the new year has gotten off to such a slow start. There was a crucial error in calculation, leading us to celebrate it at the wrong time. No wonder January was such a bust.
We should have kept the champagne on ice and postponed our festivities until Chinese New Year, which began last Friday.
Think about it. This virus originated in China. It has clearly been operating on the Chinese lunar calendar. Recall that it arrived here as the Year of the Rat was beginning last February. That appropriately named year has finally run its miserable span and this week we are moving into the much less ominous-sounding Year of the Ox. Get out the noisemakers and your dragon costume. Can happy days be far behind?
Oops! Did you overlook celebrating Chinese New Year’s Eve last week? Don’t worry, you didn’t miss the boat. You still have plenty of time to observe the holiday and bring in your share of good luck for the year. Fortunately, the Spring Festival (as it is also known) lasts 15 days, so you have until Feb. 27 to wear red, eat lucky foods, sweep the bad luck out of your house and generally ensure health and prosperity.
I am not usually superstitious, but then again, I didn’t celebrate last year and look how that turned out. I’m not taking any chances on a repeat performance. This year, I am planning to follow every custom I can find, especially the food ones. I’ve pulled out all my Asian cookbooks and am stocking up on essential ingredients via Amazon. I don’t expect to completely master Chinese cooking before the end of the month, but I’m going to eat well while trying.
In the past, unknown or hard-to-find ingredients have stopped me, but not anymore. I have developed almost as much of a “buy with one click” Amazon addiction as my sister Judy. I am sorry to be making Jeff Bezos such a mega-billionaire, but seriously, that site is the main reason I have been able to stay even remotely sane during lockdowns and social distancing. It’s like having every ethnic market at your fingertips. Buying online is much less intimidating than trying to decode the labels in an Asian market and really lowers the bar for attempting a new cuisine.
Even with my newly stocked pantry, some of the classic holiday dishes, like Peking duck and whole steamed fish, are a bit too ambitious for me to tackle this week, so I’m going to start with noodles. Slurping them up without biting or cutting them is supposed to ensure long life. I’m not greedy and am not demanding decades; I’ll settle for them keeping me alive until we get to herd immunity (or at least until the state’s utterly unresponsive “Don’t call us, we’ll call you” vaccine system finally, finally gets in touch to give me an appointment. Grrr.)
I may also tackle eggrolls. They resemble gold bars, so are supposed to attract wealth. Fortunately, I’m able to cover my Amazon and Netflix bills without assistance, but I know others aren’t as lucky. Eating eggrolls would be an act of altruism (as I’ll inform my hips). Frying up a batch will likely speed up the next round of stimulus checks to those who need them.
There are lots of other lucky foods as well — clams, tangerines, lettuce, dumplings, rice cakes and more. I hope you’ll join me in eating them and celebrating this shiny new ox year. I’m optimistic that everything is going to start turning brighter any day now.
If not, I have a backup plan.
I added lemongrass and coconut milk to my cart just in case they are needed.
Thailand’s new year, Songkran, is celebrated in April.
Chinese Peanut Dressing for Noodles
from "Asian Noodles" by Nina Simonds
The secret to almost any salad is a good dressing, and that is doubly true for noodle salads, which don’t have much flavor on their own. This dressing is great on cooked vegetables, lettuces and as a dipping sauce for spring rolls, but it especially shines on noodles.
Nina Simonds recommends using it on a colorful salad of cooked linguini (or other) noodles, shredded carrots, shredded cucumbers, slivered red peppers, bean sprouts, scallions and strips of cooked chicken, but any combination would work. I make a vegetarian version for parties that also includes snow peas, water chestnuts and chopped peanuts, and sometimes top it with fried rice noodles for added crunch. Use your imagination and whatever you have on hand.
This recipe doesn’t require my extensive pantry of exotic ingredients. The hot chile paste can be found at most large supermarkets. I am not sure how easy the black vinegar is to find (I bought mine at an Asian market ages ago), but Worcestershire sauce is a fine substitute. Any creamy peanut butter will do, though I prefer to use one that is just peanuts and salt, without added sugars.
This makes way more dressing than you will need for a single dish, but it will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks. Once you taste it, I’m sure you will find ways to use it up.
1-inch piece of peeled ginger, roughly chopped
8 cloves garlic, peeled
1-2 teaspoon hot chile paste (to taste)
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup soy sauce
3-1/2 tablespoons sugar
3-1/2 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar or Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
5 tablespoons chicken broth or water (or more, as needed)
Place the ginger and garlic in a food processor or blender and process until they are finely chopped. Add the remaining ingredients one at a time in the order listed, processing after each addition.
The final dressing should be the consistency of heavy cream; to get it there you may need to add additional stock or water to thin it.
Keep the unused portion in the refrigerator in a covered container. It will keep for 2-3 weeks.
Betty Teller is so over the Year of the Rat. Tell her your plans for this new new year at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.