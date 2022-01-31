Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Haven’t we seen this one before?

In these strange times, my go-to entertainment has been binge-watching TV series from all over the globe. I find I like them better than movies because when you finish an episode, you don’t have to say goodbye to the characters. You just click “next” and get to follow them longer. They become like old friends. When I finally get to the end of the umpteenth season, I almost go into mourning.

What’s interesting, is that I feel the exact opposite about movies. When they end, they are done. Sequels just don’t cut it. With the possible exception of "Godfather: Part II," there has never been a sequel as good as the original film. And if they keep going past that, the third iteration is almost always completely forgettable.

I wish Covid would figure that out.

The original horror story that came out in 2020 was scary and compelling. It kept me riveted for months. It was terrifying and made for good drama, with a strong story arc and a satisfying denouement as vaccines rolled out to save the day.

But no, Covid didn’t want to give up the headlines. It had to go for Pandemic: Part II. Just as we were ready to resume our lives, the Delta variant came along and sent us back scurrying for cover. And it was a typical bad sequel. The storyline changed a bit, with “the unvaccinated” becoming the new villain, but basically, it had a mediocre plot that was far too similar to the original production.

After a couple of months, many of us were boosted and ready to move on to a new story, but Covid was clinging to the franchise and didn’t want to leave the spotlight. Ignoring the evidence ("Godfather: Part III," anyone?), it just had to go for another round.

They named it Omicron, but I have a better title for it: The Spoilsport.

I had great plans for early 2022. My January calendar included lunches, parties, and a long weekend in Arizona visiting friends. All of which got canceled within hours of each other in favor of this unoriginal and not terribly riveting threequel.

Part III has been a parody of a bad horror movie. Our heroine breaks her bonds, eludes the evil murderer, and makes it to the front door. But just as she is opening it to escape, the bad guy grabs her by the ankle and drags her back into the house.

Over and over again.

What a boring plot. I give this production two thumbs down.

It does serve to explain, however, why this food column has no food in it. Have you ever seen a horror movie where the heroine stops to make dinner? Didn’t think so. With nearly everything cancelled and no gatherings on the horizon, I spent January barely cooking. When I did, it was mostly nursery foods like scrambled eggs, as I have been too depressed to try anything new.

But that is about to change. I am not sure if we have reached the promised peak/plunge of cases yet, but now that dismal January is out of the way, I’m ready for a new narrative.

Binge-watching got me through some tough times in the past two years, but it is no substitute for human interaction. Whether or not the groundhog sees its shadow, I am declaring that a new season begins tomorrow. I’m collecting my bravest, hardiest, triple-vaccinated friends and putting a social life back on the calendar. Dinner parties, lots of kitchen time, and (dare I say it?) travel are on the horizon.

Covid may be the new Freddie Kreuger, with one repetitive sequel following another, but I hope I am contributing to a waning audience. Sure, I’ll wear a mask, follow CDC’s zigzagging guidance and take commonsense precautions, but I don’t intend to give it all my attention.

I am so done with this boogie man.

Jambalaya

The one group of friends that did not cancel on me in January were the stalwart members of my book club. I am eternally grateful to them, as their willingness to gather in person probably saved my sanity. (And by the way, no one got sick. Vaccines really do work.)

For our meeting, I went with jambalaya, a tried-and-true dish that I honed at office potlucks back in the day when we used to have such a thing as offices and office parties. It feeds anywhere from 6 to 12 people, which is why I haven’t made it in at least two years. I gave you this recipe a number of years, ago, but it is worth revisiting as I hope you join me in taking steps toward opening up your circle and enjoying a more normal life.

4 Tbsp. butter

2 red peppers, chopped (1-1/2 cups)

1 green pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1 large onion, chopped (1-1/2 cups)

3 stalks celery, chopped (1-1/2 cups)

1 pound turkey kielbasa, chopped (1/2-inch pieces)

1/2 tsp. Tabasco or other hot sauce

2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut in 1-inch pieces

1-3/4 cups uncooked rice

3/4 cup tomato sauce (canned or homemade)

3 cups chicken stock

1/2 pound raw peeled shrimp

Seasoning mix

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ground white pepper

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. salt

Melt butter in a large saucepan (big enough to hold the whole dish). Add half of the onions, celery, and peppers, along with the kielbasa, hot sauce, and seasoning mix. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until the onions darken, about 20 minutes.

Add the rest of the onions, celery, and peppers and cook 5 minutes to soften.

Add the tomato sauce and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the chicken and cook at medium to high for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add the rice, lower the temperature and simmer for 12 minutes.

Add the stock and salt to taste. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer covered for 15 minutes. Test, and when the rice is nearly cooked, add the shrimp and cook until pink.

Betty Teller is beyond bored with this storyline. Please send her some new plot twists at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.