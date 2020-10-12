Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Hazards of happiness

Going to the supermarket hungry is dangerous, especially if, like me, you don’t have the discipline to stick to a list. Hunger-fueled shopping trips are the reason my cupboards and drawers contain some extremely questionable items (pickled garlic, anyone?) and a suspiciously large number of cookies for someone who claims to have no sweet tooth.
But last week I discovered a new landmine that is far more hazardous than a few hunger pangs in the cookie section: going to the grocery store while feeling ambitious and energetic.
Despite COVID, politics and unbreathable smoky air, I have been waking up feeling great for the past two weeks, the result of some amazingly effective arthroscopic surgery on my shoulder. There are still things that make me go ouch, but the pain that was fierce enough to wake me up several times every night has miraculously disappeared.
It’s amazing what a good night’s sleep does for my mood. Objectively speaking, the world is as messed up as ever. COVID is still raging and I’m a mask-wearing semi-hermit who doesn’t dare fly anywhere (as if any country would let me in once I got there). Climate change is real and I’m choking on ash from the horribly destructive local fires, though counting my blessings that’s all I have to deal with, unlike folks at the other end of the valley. And the election cannot possibly come soon enough to save my sanity and prevent my email inbox crashing from the thousands of fundraising appeals that arrive daily.
But even so, I have been waking up cheerful and optimistic and ready to face the world.
That can be dangerous at the supermarket, where my good spirits transfer to everything in the store. Within minutes of entering, I have imagined a dozen or so appealing dishes to make with the tempting ingredients that surround me. If I am not careful, I end up buying the fixings to make them a reality. All of them.
My latest trip to the store was inspired by the large bunch of chard included in my most recent farm box delivery. It was taking up a lot of room in the vegetable bin and needed to be used quickly. When I headed out, my shopping list was modest. I just needed some ground beef, a bunch of dill and a red pepper.
But did I mention how good I was feeling? The thought of coming home to mess around in the kitchen filled me with even more joy. So I let down my guard. Why not make another simple recipe at the same time, I thought. I added 5 pounds of chicken backs to my order so I could simmer a pot of stock while I was working on the chard.
And I was off to the races. It occurred to be that I still needed to check out the chicken shawarma recipe from the online Lebanese cooking demonstration I had attended the week before (see recipe below), so while I was at the meat counter, I added some boneless chicken thighs. And some ground pork to make Chinese dumplings, as I had recently uncovered some wonton wrappers in my freezer that needed using up. And some bacon, because BLTs. And a pork roast, because it was on sale.
Pork roast needs applesauce, and homemade is the best, so I headed to the produce section to pick up a bag of apples. And heirloom tomatoes for the BLTs. And some beautiful eggplants that were just begging to be turned into baba ghanoush. That thought inspired me to grab parsley and mint for a batch of tabbouleh. The nearby leeks were too pretty to pass up and would be great in soup. I put them in my cart and headed back to the meat counter for some ham hocks, then went to replenish my stock of dried beans.
And so on.
Quite some time and many dollars later, I finally got home with numerous bulging bags of possibility. And realized that my cock-eyed optimism had taken me to the starting line of a cooking marathon.
Fortunately, I was well-rested.
Though not anymore. I just finished mile 26, having chopped, cooked, grilled and stuffed my way through a mountain of food in the last few days. Every bit of it has all been transformed into tempting edibles. My refrigerator and freezer are jam-packed with the results.
But I’m exhausted, and I have learned my lesson.
I’m always a bit cranky when I’m hungry. So the next time I head for the market, I’m planning to skip breakfast in the hope that the resulting grumpiness will save me from overdoing things.
If it prevents me from working myself into a frazzle in the kitchen, another jar of weird pickles in the pantry is a small price to pay.
Chicken Shawarma
From Maureen Abood, author of "Rose Water & Orange Blossoms"
I signed up for the online Lebanese cooking class I took recently partly because it was taught by Maureen Abood, whose charming blog and cookbook, both called "Rose Water & Orange Blossoms," are a trove of delicious recipes. It was a demonstration class, rather than a cook-along experience, but well worth doing.
It was frustrating not to be able to taste the food at the end of class. Her chicken shawarma looked especially delicious. When I got around to making it at home, somewhere around mile 13 of my marathon, it proved to be even better than it looked.
This is basically grilled chicken on a skewer, so as easy as can be. The marinade is what makes it so special. Please note that the many spices (all essential) listed in the recipe are for folks like me who have a ridiculously overstocked spice drawer. Otherwise, I recommend you make it easy on yourself and go online to maureenaboodmarket.com to buy a jar of her Shawarma Spice ($12).
2 Tbsp. Shawarma Spice or all of the following
2 tsp. turmeric
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1 Tbsp. sumac
1 Tbsp. ground coriander
1 1/2 Tbsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. ground allspice
2 tsp. granulated garlic
2 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. dried mint
A couple pinches of cayenne
Juice and zest of 2 lemons
1/3 cup high-quality olive oil
2 1/2 lbs. skinless boneless chicken thighs (do not substitute white meat)
1-2 red onions cut into wedges
In a large bowl, mix the spices, lemon zest, lemon juice and olive oil together. Add the chicken and massage the marinade into it so it is well coated. Marinate for at least an hour or overnight in the refrigerator.
When you are ready to cook, heat your grill to medium high. While it is heating, thread the chicken onto metal skewers, placing wedges of red onion between pieces. Thread the skewers loosely — don’t pack them tight. Discard any remaining marinade.
Swab the grill with oil and place the skewers on the grill. Cook with the grill lid closed for 8-9 minutes. The edges of the chicken should have some charred spots. Grease another spot on the grill and flip the skewers over onto it to cook the other side. Brush the top side (the already cooked side) with some olive oil. Close the grill and cook for another 8-9 minutes.
When the chicken is done, remove it from the skewers. Slice it into 1/2-inch pieces. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and serve warm, with the cooked onions on the side.
Betty Teller may be exhausted but she’s never too tired to reply to you. Reach her at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
