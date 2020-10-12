Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Hazards of happiness

But even so, I have been waking up cheerful and optimistic and ready to face the world.

That can be dangerous at the supermarket, where my good spirits transfer to everything in the store. Within minutes of entering, I have imagined a dozen or so appealing dishes to make with the tempting ingredients that surround me. If I am not careful, I end up buying the fixings to make them a reality. All of them.

My latest trip to the store was inspired by the large bunch of chard included in my most recent farm box delivery. It was taking up a lot of room in the vegetable bin and needed to be used quickly. When I headed out, my shopping list was modest. I just needed some ground beef, a bunch of dill and a red pepper.

But did I mention how good I was feeling? The thought of coming home to mess around in the kitchen filled me with even more joy. So I let down my guard. Why not make another simple recipe at the same time, I thought. I added 5 pounds of chicken backs to my order so I could simmer a pot of stock while I was working on the chard.