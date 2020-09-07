Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Hidden in plain sight

My teenage nephew doesn’t eat vegetables. Won’t allow them on his plate. I assume he makes an exception for tomato sauce, as I’ve seen him wolf down pizza. But otherwise, if it grows in or near the ground, he won’t touch it.
Nevertheless, he seems to be getting ample nutrition. He was 6 foot 2 and still going the last time I checked, so it doesn’t appear that a lack of salad and broccoli has stunted his growth. Even so, I wish I could convert him.
I’m not sure if he has a prejudice or if vegetables really taste bad to him. Regardless, if he didn’t live on the other side of the country and could come to dinner, I bet I could get him to consume some. He just wouldn’t know it.
I am a master of burying vegetables in places you wouldn’t expect to find them and might not notice.
For example, as I write this, a meatloaf is sending enticing aromas from the kitchen. To look at it, you would think it is your average, weeknight dish, made in this case from a mixture of ground beef and pork. But my farm box came a couple days ago with enough vegetables to feed a family of 10, so I have been getting creative to use them up.
My invisible secret ingredients include an onion, some garlic, two carrots and a zucchini, pureed together in the blender with an egg, a couple squirts of ketchup and a splash of water to get the blades moving.
The resulting mush disappeared into the meat, along with enough breadcrumbs to absorb the additional liquid. The finished meatloaf is moist and flavorful and you would never know that it contains a serving of vegetables.
If I were offering it to my nephew, I might add mashed potatoes on the side (because nobody doesn’t like mashed potatoes, even a professed veggie hater). I just wouldn’t tell him I’d blended some cauliflower into them. With enough butter and cream, he might not notice. It might be pushing my luck to add a turnip too, though I could try.
My palate is the exact opposite of my nephew’s. I adore vegetables and put them in almost everything. He would be miserable in my house.
The hidden ingredient in my spaghetti sauce is shredded carrot — something I learned many years ago from an Italian-American friend. I don’t know if it is authentically Italian or his own invention, but I now consider it essential. The shreds are almost invisible in the sauce, but add an important touch of sweetness and body.
When I make corn muffins, I always fancy up a boxed mix by adding fresh or frozen corn kernels. If I were trying to sneak them past a suspicious non-veggie eater, I would use creamed corn instead. For me, I might add a grated carrot as well. (There were a LOT of carrots in that veggie box.)
My go-to Indian rice dish includes a package of spinach. I recently gave you my recipe for linguine with clam sauce, which is improved immeasurably by adding shredded kale. My potato salad is half green beans. I stir peas into mac and cheese. My coleslaw has as many other vegetables as I can stuff into it — sweet onion, red and yellow peppers, carrots and parsley, at a minimum. Sometimes I make an Asian version instead, with shredded cabbage and broccoli mixed with scallions, grated apples and pickled ginger.
As I continue to dig my way out of the veggie box, I chopped up onion, carrot, zucchini, yellow squash, celery, red pepper, a bit of cauliflower and some mushrooms into small pieces, then sautéed them all together, adding a couple tomatoes toward the end. It’s pretty good on its own, but even better as the basis for breakfast, scrambling a scoop of it with a couple eggs and some shredded cheese.
The vegetables are hard to distinguish from one another. But they are still visible, so I won’t try that one on my nephew. He wouldn’t fall for it and I don’t want to come off as his pushy, vegetable proselytizing aunt. Anyway, he’ll likely get over his aversion at some point on his own. After all, he’ll be heading to college in a couple years and is bound to expand his horizons.
I predict that all it will take is a hot girlfriend who is a confirmed vegan to get him to change his ways.
Cauliflower Tabbouleh
Move over kale. Cauliflower is the hot vegetable these days, showing up buried in ingenious ways that leave me gaping in awe. (Cauliflower pizza crust? I take my hat off to the sneaky genius who came up with that one, though I don’t think my nephew would be fooled.)
I recently took a fun Zoom cooking class taught by chef Frances Wilson of Civic Kitchen (a cooking school in San Francisco that has had to go virtual for the time being) and learned another brilliant way to bury cauliflower in plain sight. It turns out that shredded cauliflower makes a terrific substitute for bulgur in tabbouleh. Not only that, but it makes the dish gluten-free and keto-friendly, in case you are dealing with picky eaters or are one yourself.
Rather than give you Frances’ version, which itself was adapted from one by Ellie Krieger, I just stole the cauliflower idea and adapted my own tried and true tabbouleh recipe. I was tempted to add a shredded carrot (seriously, I’m buried in them), but restrained myself. Tabbouleh is pretty forgiving as long as you remember it is supposed to be a green salad and don’t skimp on the parsley and mint, so feel free to make your own adjustments and tell me about them.
Serves 4
1 small head cauliflower, grated
2 firm, ripe tomatoes, diced or 1 container of cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
3-4 scallions, finely chopped (white and green parts)
1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
1 large bunch parsley (either curly or Italian-style)
1 small bunch fresh mint leaves
Zest and juice of 1-2 lemons (about 1/4 cup juice)
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Grate the cauliflower using the largest holes on a box grater. (Yes, I know you can buy cauliflower already grated these days, but convenience foods are not part of my farm box. Plus, this takes about 2 minutes and has to be fresher.) You should end up with about 3 cups of grated cauliflower. Place it in a large serving bowl.
Finely chop the parsley and mint leaves (no stems) and add them to the bowl, along with the chopped cucumber, tomato and scallions. Mix well.
In a separate small bowl or jar, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, finely grated lemon zest, about 1/2 teaspoon salt, a few grinds of pepper and the cumin. Shake or stir to combine, then add sparingly to the vegetables and toss well to blend. Taste and correct the seasonings, adding more dressing or salt if needed.
Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Watch now: 9 popular foods you didn’t know were vegan
Betty Teller is looking for places to bury carrots other than in the garden. Send your ideas to amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.