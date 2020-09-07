Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: Hidden in plain sight

As I continue to dig my way out of the veggie box, I chopped up onion, carrot, zucchini, yellow squash, celery, red pepper, a bit of cauliflower and some mushrooms into small pieces, then sautéed them all together, adding a couple tomatoes toward the end. It’s pretty good on its own, but even better as the basis for breakfast, scrambling a scoop of it with a couple eggs and some shredded cheese.

The vegetables are hard to distinguish from one another. But they are still visible, so I won’t try that one on my nephew. He wouldn’t fall for it and I don’t want to come off as his pushy, vegetable proselytizing aunt. Anyway, he’ll likely get over his aversion at some point on his own. After all, he’ll be heading to college in a couple years and is bound to expand his horizons.

I predict that all it will take is a hot girlfriend who is a confirmed vegan to get him to change his ways.

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Move over kale. Cauliflower is the hot vegetable these days, showing up buried in ingenious ways that leave me gaping in awe. (Cauliflower pizza crust? I take my hat off to the sneaky genius who came up with that one, though I don’t think my nephew would be fooled.)