Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche:Infrastructure week

I keep trying to get back to writing about food. But honestly, it is hard to concentrate on musing about whether the sourdough bread-making trend will continue past the pandemic when my head is pounding from the jackhammer in front of my house.

Will it ever stop?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

Last I heard, the infrastructure bill was still languishing in Congress, but you wouldn’t know it from my street. Despite a pandemic-related drop in tax revenue, Napa has nevertheless been forging ahead with a major water pipe replacement project, most of which seems to be taking place 10 yards from my front door.

In April, large pieces of heavy equipment appeared on my block and proceeded to rip a narrow trench down the street. It was loud and it made it hard to get in and out of my driveway, but fortunately it only lasted for about a week and then the hole was filled in and asphalted over.

But ominously, equipment and a large pile of blue pipes remained behind. And sure enough, a few weeks later, the noisy crew returned. They dug up the same trench, the pile of pipes disappeared (presumably into the hole), they did some connection thing that required turning off the water for a few hours, and then they filled the trench and asphalted over it again.

I assumed the project was finished.