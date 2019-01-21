I’m a full-grown adult, at least in the eyes of the world. Despite what our president thinks, the cashier at the grocery store never asks me for an ID, not even when I buy wine. It has been years since I was carded; the last time I can remember was at an event where it was clearly a no-exceptions policy, not my extremely youthful appearance, that occasioned the request.
When are we adults? There are various real legal markers, like driving at age 16, voting at age 18 and buying a drink at age 21, the official end of being a minor. I passed all of them more decades ago than I care to admit.
But maturity is not about achieving some arbitrary age. It’s more a process, one that can take time. My personal coming-of-age event came in my late twenties, when I sought out a dentist and booked an appointment for a check-up, on my own.
I can still remember how proud of myself I was that day. It truly did feel like I had crossed some invisible line into full-fledged adulthood.
I was thinking of that this week as I pondered a new verb that has recently entered the lexicon: “adulting.” I looked it up in the Urban Dictionary, which defines it as “to carry out one or more of the duties and responsibilities expected of fully developed individuals.” It further goes on to note snidely that it is “exclusively used by those who adult less than 50 percent of the time.” I think that’s a backhanded swipe at millennials, who do seem to be taking quite a long time to grow up.
I envy them that other 50 percent, though. I seem to spend 100 percent of my time these days adulting, and I’d really rather not.
In the last two weeks, I followed up on my annual physical with blood tests, mammogram, bone scan and vaccines. I confirmed my next teeth cleaning. I reviewed my finances and paid off a stack of enormous bills for new windows, gas fireplace and garage door (the final, final phase of my renovations — hurrah!). I scheduled the plumber. I cleaned my sock drawer. I recycled and took my old, dead TV to the correct “anything with a plug” spot at the dump. I tidied my desk and organized files in preparation for doing my taxes. I sent thank you notes and sympathy cards and donations. I signed my will.
Basically, I’ve been adulting for every minute of January so far, and I’m sick of it. This maturity stuff is a drag.
They promise you a second childhood when you get old, but I don’t want to wait — I want mine now. (Though not the one that phrase refers to. I’m not talking about diapers and drooling and being unsteady on my feet. That’s a second babyhood I’m hoping to avoid forever.)
What I want is to go back to how I was just before I crossed the line. With the freedom to forget meetings, avoid responsibilities, make bad decisions, drink too much, eat greasy food, let dishes pile up in the sink, never make the bed, throw my clothes on the floor, flip off bad drivers…
Oh my, what a sad, pathetic list that is. And I have to admit that none of it really appeals to me. Is that what those on the cusp do when they are not adulting, or is it something else? I’ve been a grownup for so long, I can’t remember what immaturity felt like. Was it even fun?
When I reach back through the haze, I mostly recall that those years before adulthood were filled with emotional upheaval, anxiety, stress and bad relationships. And let’s not forget zits. Also, I didn’t have any money and subsisted mostly on noodles.
Now that I think about it, I wouldn’t want to go back to that even 50% of the time. Being a grownup is a significant improvement. I guess I’ll carry on with my full-time adulting.
Though I really wish it came with a much shorter to-do list and fewer bills.
And less frequent dental appointments.
Moroccan Butternut Squash, Chickpea and Lentil Stew
I caught the tail end of a show on the radio the other day (NPR: another sure sign I’m an adult) about the health and planetary advantages of eating plant-based proteins. I wasn’t really listening, but apparently something stuck, as I found myself Googling “butternut squash” and “lentils” today.
When I did, I found this delicious recipe on a blog called Ambitious Kitchen, though the blog name doesn’t really apply to this stew — it requires no ambition whatsoever. It’s so easy even a slacker millennial could throw it together.
It’s also chockful of protein and very hearty — the perfect dish if you are grownup enough to take some responsibility for the mess our planet is in and want to make a small contribution by going meatless at least once in a while.
Serves 4-6
1 onion, chopped
6 cloves garlic, minced
1-2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. turmeric
1/4 tsp. cayenne
2-1/2 cups low-salt stock (chicken or vegetable)
1 cup lentils, washed and drained
1 can chickpeas, drained
1 large (28 oz.) can crushed or chopped tomatoes
4 cups butternut squash, cut in 1-inch cubes
Salt and pepper
Greek yogurt and cilantro to garnish
In a large pot over medium heat, cook the onion and garlic in the oil a couple minutes until the onion starts to soften and turns translucent. Stir in the cumin, cinnamon, turmeric and cayenne and cook about 30 seconds until the spices release their aroma.
Add the stock, tomatoes, lentils, chickpeas and squash, stirring to mix everything in. Add 1/2 tsp. salt or more, and pepper to taste.
Bring the mixture to a boil, then cover and turn the heat down to simmer. Let everything cook for about 20 minutes, until the lentils and squash are soft and tender. Squeeze in the juice of half a lemon.
Taste and add more salt as needed. Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkling of chopped cilantro leaves.