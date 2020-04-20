Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Losing my ambition

If there is any lesson to be learned from this brave, weird universe we’re inhabiting right now, it’s “Be careful what you wish for.”
I mean, haven’t you always thought how great it would be if the world would just slow down for a bit so you could finally stay home and catch up on all those little tasks there’s never enough time for? I have, many times — and now that my wish has been granted, I’m truly regretting it.
My bluff has been called.
Take my guest room closet. It has remained in a state of jam-packed disorganization for longer than I care to admit. I have been putting off cleaning it for years.
It’s practically a time capsule — some of the clothes have been in there so long they have come back into style and gone out again. There’s also a carton full of faded snapshots of people whose names I can’t recall (as well as the film — film! — they were printed from), along with untouched boxes of desk detritus from jobs I left decades ago.
There’s quilt batting that still has cat hair on it from when Eddie used to hide out there. Art supplies. Old shoes. Itchy sweaters. A collection of hats I can’t imagine ever wearing again. About a thousand tote bags from every convention I ever attended. And that’s just the layer I can observe from the open door.
It would be a huge job to clear it all out, but I have always planned to do it — sometime in the distant future when I finally had several uninterrupted days to tackle it.
Well, the future has arrived. I have nothing but time on my hands right now, courtesy of social distancing. I could easily start on it today.
But don’t hold your breath. I doubt I will get to it even if this house arrest lasts a year.
I’m also not likely to alphabetize my spice drawers. Or Marie Kondo my dish towels. Or do any of the mending that has been sitting in a neat, easily ignored pile on my dresser for about three years. Or finally read War and Peace. Or learn a new language. Or even clean out my email inbox.
It turns out, time is not the issue. When push comes to shove, I just don’t want to do any of it. Instead, I’ve been using all these empty days to sleep late, binge-watch defunct TV series, binge-read escapist detective novels, Zoom with friends and family, play computer games and take bubble baths.
And, of course, to cook and eat way too much comfort food.
All this alone time is helping me to get to know myself better — and, sadly, I’ve discovered that the real me is a lazy bum.
My self-discipline is non ten pretty much everything in it, but otherwise the chances of me coming out of this with either an improved home or a better-informed mind are infinitesimal. (The odds of me needing a diet, on the other hand, are pretty high.)
Then again, I’m starting to get bored with all this indolence, so maybe I’m not a complete zero on the ambition scale. I am restless and need to do something today that feels like an achievement, however small. But what?
Forget the closet. It has waited this long, it can hold on until the next pandemic. I’m used to my spices being where they are, and alphabetizing them would only confuse things. I loathe sewing, so the mending is out. The type in my yellowing Penguin edition of War and Peace is too small to read without a microscope. I tried Duolingo once and discovered that my brain refuses to learn even one new word in any language. My email inbox is so overstuffed that the only way to clean it out would be to trash my hard drive.
But let it not be said that I sat at home and did nothing this month.
You should see my beautifully folded dish towels.
Broccoli Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Adapted from “Sababa” by Adeena Sussman
With visits to the supermarket feeling like forays into germ-laden enemy territory — plus unstocked shelves when I do get there — I have been relying on what I already have in the house whenever I can.
This recipe from my new favorite cookbook, “Sababa,” is pretty forgiving, so feel free to experiment. The original version called for fresh dill and chives. That would have required one of those hazardous trips to the store, so I substituted what I had at home: a fat stalk of spring garlic from the Farmers Market, a couple scallions and some dried dill, and it was delicious.
I am running out of flour, so I also switched out the wheat flour in her recipe for rice flour. I think the rice flour adds crispness, but you can use either, depending on what is in your pantry.
Serves 4
1 large head broccoli
1 stalk spring garlic
2 scallions
1 cup full-fat cottage cheese
2 eggs
1/4 cup rice flour
1 Tbsp. dried dill (or 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill)
1 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. fresh-ground pepper
1/4 cup olive oil for frying
Sour cream or Greek yogurt for serving
Peel the broccoli stem and coarsely chop the broccoli. Coarsely chop the garlic and scallions (white and green parts of both) and put them and the broccoli into the food processor. Pulse until everything is finely chopped.
Put the chopped vegetables into a medium-size bowl. Add the cottage cheese, eggs, dill, flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, and stir until well combined.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat in a 10-inch nonstick skillet. Form 3-inch pancakes out of the batter, using 2-3 tablespoons per pancake. Cook about 2-3 minutes per side, until the pancakes are brown. Cook in batches, adding more oil as needed.
Serve hot topped with a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt, and fresh dill if you have it.
Betty Teller is sick of her own company. Tell her what is getting to you at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
