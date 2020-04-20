Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Losing my ambition

It would be a huge job to clear it all out, but I have always planned to do it — sometime in the distant future when I finally had several uninterrupted days to tackle it.

Well, the future has arrived. I have nothing but time on my hands right now, courtesy of social distancing. I could easily start on it today.

But don’t hold your breath. I doubt I will get to it even if this house arrest lasts a year.

I’m also not likely to alphabetize my spice drawers. Or Marie Kondo my dish towels. Or do any of the mending that has been sitting in a neat, easily ignored pile on my dresser for about three years. Or finally read War and Peace. Or learn a new language. Or even clean out my email inbox.

It turns out, time is not the issue. When push comes to shove, I just don’t want to do any of it. Instead, I’ve been using all these empty days to sleep late, binge-watch defunct TV series, binge-read escapist detective novels, Zoom with friends and family, play computer games and take bubble baths.

And, of course, to cook and eat way too much comfort food.

All this alone time is helping me to get to know myself better — and, sadly, I’ve discovered that the real me is a lazy bum.