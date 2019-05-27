I didn’t feel much like cooking in May, so instead I went out to eat.
In Portugal and Morocco.
Hey, what can I say? I love Mediterranean food, and you know I’m a stickler for authenticity. I had to go to the source.
Yes, I’ve been traveling again. Due to my utter inability to say no when offered an exciting travel option, I was barely recovered from my trip to South America when I found myself back on a plane last month.
The trip to Morocco was organized by my sister Judy and her husband David and populated by a number of their longtime friends, most of whom I have known for decades. It involved some biking, some hiking, some touring, a couple of cooking lessons and a whole lot of eating, all while staying at fabulous resorts. How could I turn it down?
It was a great plan, made even better by the fact that to get to Marrakech from the U.S., it is generally necessary to go somewhere in Europe first. When I started researching flights, I found that the Portuguese airline TAP was making an offer I couldn’t refuse: a free five-night layover in Lisbon en route.
I love Portugal and had been there three times before — though time flies so fast that I realized with surprise that my last visit was 22 years ago. Yikes! Definitely time for a return trip. I convinced a former college roommate to join me, and we booked our flights.
Neither of us is much of a planner (which is putting it mildly — between us, we barely remembered to make a hotel reservation), so we didn’t schedule anything in advance — except for one day. The food walking tour I took in Istanbul four or five years ago has stuck with me as one of my most memorable travel days ever. Culinary Backstreets, which created that tour, has a branch offering similar ones in Lisbon. So I signed us up for their Culinary Crossroads, which promised to show us Lisbon’s culinary history via a five-hour foot tour of an off-the-beaten-track neighborhood.
Even though sunny Lisbon was gray and rainy that day, our spirits were high as we splashed our way up and down a couple of Lisbon’s famous hills to meet our guide Kika at a park in front of the Basilica de Estrela. We admired its exotic plants as we made our way to a small coffee shop for our first nibble.
After we chose between a bica (Portuguese espresso) or pingado (espresso with a bit of milk added), we nibbled pastries and huddled over a hand-drawn (by me, and thus wildly inaccurate) map of the world as Kika reminded us of the world history we should have learned in fifth grade but had likely forgotten. In 1497-98, while Spain was looking for India in all the wrong places, Vasco da Gama was the first European to sail around Africa to reach the actual India, establishing a trade route that gave Portugal a commercial monopoly on spices like pepper and cinnamon, and brought vast wealth. For more than a century, the tiny country was a major world power.
Kika (a former kindergarten teacher — great training for leading foodies on tours) pulled out visual aids in the form of a small container of spices like sugar, star anise, cloves, allspice and cinnamon, and added pinches to various locations on the map, showing us where they came from and how they ended up in Portuguese cuisine.
Then, after a brief visit to the basilica, we were off to the quiet neighborhood of Campo de Ourique to see and taste them in a range of typical Portuguese foods.
We headed first to the market and a tiny lunch spot located within it, where the proprietor, whose name I forgot to record (I know, I’m a terrible reporter), served us several delicious dishes that I quickly gobbled up, failed to take notes on and can’t completely remember. (In my defense, there was also beer.)
I do recall some simple grilled pork made spectacular by the addition of homemade piri-piri (hot sauce).
After touring the market and meeting mother and daughter fishmongers, we stopped for our first lunch at a tasca, a small, family-run neighborhood restaurant. Again, I failed to record its name (which was something complicated like “João’s Place”) or everything we ate (in my defense, there was wine), but one dish was an interesting porridge-like soup called acorda, made with bread, garlic, cilantro and fish roe.
Our second lunch at a local social club featured Indian food, including samosas and a vindaloo-like dish called vinha d’alhos, made with pork, vinegar and most of the spices in Kika’s visual aid container. (There was also wine, so please don’t expect me to be able to tell you more.) Then there was a stop at a minuscule corner market with a 90-year-old proprietor for ginja (cherry liqueur). And a visit to a bakery for a prize-winning egg tart. Followed by a stop at a wine shop for a cheese tasting and, of course, some more wine.
It was a great day, and a terrific introduction to Portuguese food. I wish I could remember it all. But even if the only thing I fully retained was the history lesson and the flavor of the spices expressed in the food, it was a most excellent experience.
And I did learn at least one important thing.
They make very good wine in Portugal.
Apologies, but no recipe this week. I was planning to make piri-piri sauce, but I’ve been so jet-lagged I am barely capable of boiling an egg. I’ll work on it once I wake up, and will get back to you.