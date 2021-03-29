Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Opening the cage door

I read once that the term “free-range” as it applies to chickens is mostly meaningless. It has no official definition, so large-scale egg producers can use it to refer to their caged birds as long as they open a door somewhere in the henhouse, theoretically allowing the hens to walk outside if they want to.

Even when the door is wide open, the article claimed, most of the birds stay put and never venture out, as they have no knowledge of there being a wider world outside their cage. Either that, or they are just too chicken to try.

I don’t know if that is true, as I haven’t studied poultry psychology. And I don’t really care (so all you folks with backyard fowl who are gearing up to send me a treatise on the brilliant behavior of your own birds, please don’t.) Mostly, I see it as a metaphor for imprisonment of every type. It would appear that the transition from incarceration to freedom isn’t as simple as opening a door.

As I write this, I am one day, 21 hours and 12 minutes away from getting my second vaccine shot. This means that I am 15 days, 21 hours and now 11 minutes away from getting some semblance of my life back. (Not that I’m counting or anything.)