Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Opening the cage door

I read once that the term “free-range” as it applies to chickens is mostly meaningless. It has no official definition, so large-scale egg producers can use it to refer to their caged birds as long as they open a door somewhere in the henhouse, theoretically allowing the hens to walk outside if they want to.
Even when the door is wide open, the article claimed, most of the birds stay put and never venture out, as they have no knowledge of there being a wider world outside their cage. Either that, or they are just too chicken to try.
I don’t know if that is true, as I haven’t studied poultry psychology. And I don’t really care (so all you folks with backyard fowl who are gearing up to send me a treatise on the brilliant behavior of your own birds, please don’t.) Mostly, I see it as a metaphor for imprisonment of every type. It would appear that the transition from incarceration to freedom isn’t as simple as opening a door.
As I write this, I am one day, 21 hours and 12 minutes away from getting my second vaccine shot. This means that I am 15 days, 21 hours and now 11 minutes away from getting some semblance of my life back. (Not that I’m counting or anything.)
That hasn’t completely sunk in, but it’s starting to. And it is requiring some serious brain retooling. Now that the door is opening, I’m not quite sure how to walk through it.
I didn’t realize how much I tamped down any thinking about the future this past year. Last spring, once I got through canceling my foreign travel plans, waving goodbye to family parties and emptying my calendar of anything resembling a social gathering, my brain went into lockdown along with my body.
I didn’t want to dwell too much on what I was missing, but also couldn’t make new replacement plans, so I switched into survival mode, never looking farther ahead than a week or two. Beyond that, post-COVID was just a constantly receding and hopelessly dim light on the horizon, not worth focusing on.
Now suddenly that light is getting brighter and beckoning me to come into it. It’s not quite as glaring as daylight, but a path forward is coming into view. To follow it, though, I’ll need to activate my brain, which seems to have forgotten how to move. The part of me that is my own jailor doesn’t quite know how to let go.
I’m going to start with baby steps. Or at least, baby toes. First thing up, I really, really need a pedicure.
After my toes are sporting bright polish, I next hope to bravely expand my bubble by throwing a dinner party or two. The idea of inviting friends into my home without subjecting them to suspicion and a full decontamination procedure is enticing. And the idea of having events on my calendar again, weeks into the future, is downright thrilling.
After reconnecting with local friends, I will finally be ready to tackle my deepest fear (and yet my greatest love), travel.
The day I got my first shot, I began talking with a friend in Santa Fe about visiting her in May. But plans haven’t progressed further because I can’t wrap my mind around the idea of getting on a plane again. For a year, the mere thought of going near an airport has filled me with abject terror, and I haven’t been able to switch it off yet. I’ve been Googling airline sites but have yet to work up the courage to buy a ticket.
When I do, and then actually fly away from my comfortable but confining little home nest, I’ll finally start to believe in my freedom.
And once I stretch my wings, I have a feeling I won’t want to stop. I fervently hope the rest of the world will get vaccinated soon and be willing to let me visit.
The cage doors are opening, and this bird is starting to look forward to being truly free-range again.
Almendrados
(Portuguese almond cookies)
Unfortunately, my cage isn’t opening soon enough for me to share Passover meals with family and friends this year. But that hasn’t stopped me from making some traditional foods for myself this week.
Naturally, I plan to ward off any second-shot symptoms the Jewish mother way, with matzoh balls floating in homemade chicken soup. That will cure anything, even post-injection fever.
And even grown-ups deserve a treat after getting a shot, so I followed a recommendation from my sister Judy and cooked up a batch of these flourless and leavening-free Portuguese almond cookies.
This version isn’t completely authentic, since it doesn’t require separating the egg and whipping the egg white before folding it into the mix, as would be done traditionally. But I think it’s well worth trading some lightness for the simplicity of just throwing everything together in the food processor. Portuguese desserts can be cloyingly sweet, so I also tweaked the recipe to reduce the sugar and increase the lemon flavor, bringing these more in line with my taste buds.
Makes about 2 dozen
2 cups almond flour
3/4 cup sugar, divided
Pinch of salt
Finely grated zest of 2 lemons
1 egg
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
24 whole blanched almonds
Put the almond flour, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, lemon zest, and egg into the food processor and pulse until everything is mixed into a paste.
Scrape into a bowl and refrigerate overnight or until well-chilled.
To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a silicone liner or parchment paper on a baking sheet.
Put the remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a small bowl and mix in the cinnamon.
With your hands, roll balls of dough about the size of a small walnut. Flatten the balls into discs and dip them into the bowl of cinnamon sugar, coating them on both sides. Place them on the cookie sheet and press a whole almond into the center of each one.
Bake for about 12-15 minutes until they start to take on a very slight color. Don’t overcook them, as they will harden a bit when they cool, and you want them to be somewhat chewy.
Cool on a rack, then store in an airtight container.
