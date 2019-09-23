They say we eat with our eyes as much as with our mouths. But I’m beginning to wonder if the balance has tipped. Do we even care what food tastes like anymore, as long as it looks good in a picture? In any restaurant, especially the fancy, pricey ones, you’ll see people’s dinners congealing on the table in front of them as the food poses for a “hey look where I am and what I’m eating” portrait.
I admit I’m guilty of that myself. I just pulled out my phone and scrolled through the photos, and discovered that, once you subtract the tourist landscapes, a large percentage of what remains features plates of food.
There’s a (somewhat) good reason for that — I sometimes document meals so I can remember them if I need to write about them. And in my defense, I almost never force anyone else to look at my pics, or share them on social media.
If you have the same high percentage, please tell me you also have a good reason and aren’t one of those people who photographs every meal in order to post the shots to Instagram or Facebook. To me, that is one of the strangest elements of modern cellphone culture.
It sometimes seems the meal itself matters less than bragging about it with a photograph. Chefs are hip to this (and know a free publicity opportunity when they see it), so send out dishes that are photo-ready even if the items are stacked or plated in a way that is more picturesque than practical.
I was pondering that phenomenon recently at a fun dinner I attended at a pop-up restaurant in Oakland called Abstract Table. The two chefs, Andrew Greene and Duncan Kwitkor, met in art school and share a love of abstract art that they translate into very artistic food in their weekends-only restaurant that inhabits a space used during the day by a sandwich shop.
I was there for a private dinner organized by a friend, Carolyn Tillie, in relation to her enjoyable new book “A Feast for the Eyes,” an alphabetic survey of edible art. For our group, the chefs had devised a special tasting menu referencing five of their favorite artists. It was a friendly crowd and an interesting meal, though I couldn’t help thinking it was designed more for the eyes than the mouth.
Among other inventive items, the food featured shallot cotton candy (fascinating, though a little burnt), squid ink salad dressing (black, so it made some cool Jackson Pollock-like squiggles, but otherwise mostly indistinguishable from any other salad dressing) and bright blue gazpacho, the star of the meal.
The chefs said it was inspired by Monet, though it looked more like Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” to me. Unlike the salad, which came on a narrow tile that made it nearly impossible to eat without spilling onto the table, the soup came in a shallow plate that somewhat resembled a bowl. The swirls of color made a stunning photo.
I generally try to avoid eating blue food (on the theory that food should never, ever be blue). But the soup — which they claimed was made from albino (!) tomatoes and colored with pea flowers rather than food coloring — was fairly tasty and gazpacho-like once I closed my eyes. And at least it didn’t try to escape the plate.
We had to chase the three other courses (Klimt, Basquiat and Dalí) around tiles again, as the chefs apparently were inspired not just by well-known artists, but by Home Depot. I guess it’s easier to cart around boxes of tiles than stacks of plates when you only get to use the restaurant a couple times a week, but I never appreciated plates more.
Overall, it was a visually striking dinner, if not the most memorable food-wise. I was impressed by the chefs’ inventiveness and ambition, and the painterly quality of their plating. The foods were uniformly well prepared and of high quality — but a bit bland. Without the menu descriptions, I would not have been able to distinguish any of the ingredients or flavors they claimed were in the artistic smears and dribbles of sauces on the plates, er, tiles.
I hate to be such a crank, because it was a very fun night. And I got some great pics. To judge from the evidence on my phone, it was a fabulous meal.
I think it’s just me.
I guess I’m just one of those increasingly rare people who prefers that chefs impress my palate as much or more than my eyes.
Chicken Paprikash
Adapted from The Daring Gourmet blog by Kimberly Killebrew
There’s a reason I don’t include photos with this column. I’m far better at making food taste good than look good. If you saw my amateurish attempts at presentation, you’d never try any of my recipes.
This one ends up a pretty orange color at least, that contrasts nicely with the spaetzle or noodles it is best served with; however, the creamy sauce renders the chicken nearly invisible, so I doubt it will ever be an Instagram star. But it is flavorful and your guests will gobble it up anyway.
One of the members of my book club brought us all back paprika from her recent trip to Hungary, so I decided to return the favor by using it in the dinner I prepared for the group last week. My sister Judy directed me to a recipe online that, being Judy, she doesn’t really follow herself. I did follow it without a lot of changes and found it delicious.
2 Tbsp. lard, butter or rendered chicken fat
3 lbs. chicken thighs with bones and skin
2 onions, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 firm tomatoes (preferably Roma), seeded and finely chopped
1 red pepper, diced
4 Tbsp. Hungarian paprika
2 cups chicken broth
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
3 Tbsp. flour
3/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup heavy cream
Heat the fat in a large skillet over medium-high heat and brown the chicken on both sides. Transfer to a plate.
Add the onions to the fat and cook until they are golden brown. Add the garlic, tomatoes and red pepper and cook for about 3 minutes more.
Take the pan off the heat and stir in the paprika, salt and pepper. Then add the chicken back in and return the pan to the heat. Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to simmer. Cook for 40 minutes or until the chicken is tender.
While the chicken is cooking, stir together the sour cream, cream and flour.
When the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pan again, then whisk the sour cream mixture into the liquid in the pan until it is completely incorporated. Return the chicken to the sauce and simmer for a few minutes.
Serve with spaetzle or egg noodles.