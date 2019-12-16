When I was growing up, one of my mother’s biggest prohibitions was riding on motorcycles and motorbikes, which she considered extremely dangerous. She put such a fear of them into me that just about the only time I’ve ridden on one was in Thailand about 15 years ago, when my frustrated friend hailed two motorcyclists and threw us on behind them to escape a traffic jam that had held our taxi captive for half an hour. It happened so fast I didn’t have time to protest.
I screamed the entire way back to our hotel, much to the amusement of my driver. But once we made it back safely, I had to admit it had been kind of fun to go swishing past the stalled cars.
Remembering that ride, I didn’t protest much when I saw that the itinerary for my latest trip included two different Vespa tours, one in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and one in Saigon. A Vespa isn’t nearly as intimidating as a motorcycle; it’s more like an electric bike, I reasoned. And both tours were food-based, with multiple stops in between to sample local foods. I didn’t want to miss them.
I felt very brave as I strapped on a helmet and climbed onto the Vespa in Siem Reap behind my driver. It was bigger than I expected and looked nothing like an electric bike. It was definitely closer to a motorcycle and I was sure Mom was turning in her grave.
It was a bit scary at the beginning. Siem Reap isn’t a large city, but there were quite a lot of other motorbikes on the road. Crossing intersections and turning felt like huge acts of daring, but I decided to trust the driver and eventually relaxed. It helped that our first stop was a brew pub, where I sampled all of their offerings.
The beer gave me the courage to face not just the ride but the fried grasshoppers, crickets, grubs and frogs they offered us at our next stop, the night market. (For the record, I ate the insects — crunchy but not terrible —and had some frog, which was a bit rubbery and didn’t really taste like chicken. But there is no world in which you will find me willingly eating a grub.)
Fortunately, the market wasn’t our only stop and we sampled several tasty and less alien dishes as well. And distances between stops were short, so we didn’t spend all that much time riding. It was a very enjoyable evening and assuaged my fears of motorbiking.
Since I was now a Vespa-riding pro, I wasn’t concerned at all about the Saigon tour a few days later.
Until we got to Saigon.
Saigon is a city of 9 million people and 7 million motorbikes, and the traffic is beyond insane. There are some cars and other vehicles, but motorbikes are the primary mode of transportation. During busy times of the day, it feels like all of them are on the road at the same time, barreling directly toward you whenever you even think about crossing the street.
It looks like complete chaos until you are in the middle of it, on the back of a Vespa.
Then it actually feels somewhat organized, in the way a swimming school of fish is organized. Safe as long as you go with the flow.
Well, safe-ish. You would still swear that everyone on the road is playing chicken, aiming directly at you and then swerving at the last minute. During the first mile of feeling like everybody’s target, I wanted to scream my head off like I did in Bangkok. The only thing that stopped me was my fear that distracting my driver for even a second might be deadly.
The Saigon Vespa tour was the stuff of my mother’s nightmares.
But boy was it fun.
It helped that we made five stops, eating (and more to the point, drinking) in each one. By the third restaurant, after several beers that accompanied spring rolls, crab claws, frog legs (still rubbery and not tasting like chicken) plus about half a dozen other delicious dishes that I forgot to photograph and can’t recall in detail, I was fearless and couldn’t wait to hop back on board for another exhilarating ride.
It was actually disappointing that the traffic had thinned by the time we left the cabaret that was our final stop of the evening. On an open road, without the constant possibility of a collision, the ride back to the hotel was positively dull.
It convinced me I don’t need to put a motorbike in my garage, so Mom can rest easy.
Minus the threat of imminent disaster, a Vespa ride is just transportation. And where’s the fun in that?
Vietnamese Cauliflower with Garlic and Pepper
Between the constant eating on my Asia trip and our eat-a-thon Thanksgiving in Florida — where my over-achieving sister Judy upped the ante by adding two more dinner parties within a five-day period (a story for another time) —I’ve been feeling a bit pudgy.
December is at terrible time to diet. So I’m not doing anything drastic, just cutting back on carbs and upping my vegetable intake.
I still have the wonderful flavors of Vietnam in my head but, alas, our markets aren’t stocked with tropical vegetables. In looking for a recipe that combines our local seasonal produce with Asian flavors, I came across this one in my friend Nancie McDermott’s excellent small cookbook “Quick & Easy Vietnamese.” As advertised, it is both quick and easy — and also fabulous. It’s my new favorite way to eat cauliflower.
The black pepper in this dish is key. So if you make it, be sure to use fresh ground and don’t stint.
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 Tbsp. chopped garlic (2-3 cloves)
1 medium head of cauliflower, separated into bite-sized florets
2 Tbsp. fish sauce
2 Tbsp. water
1 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. fresh-ground black pepper
2 green onions, white and green parts, cut in 1-inch lengths.
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When it is hot, add all the garlic. (It will sizzle.) Immediately add the cauliflower and toss well. Let cook for 1 minute, then toss well again to expose more of the cauliflower to the hot pan so it browns slightly. (While everything is cooking, the garlic will brown and get dark, but it somehow doesn’t burn and get bitter.)
Add the fish sauce, water, sugar, pepper and green onions to the pan and continue cooking and tossing for a couple more minutes until the cauliflower is tender but still firm. Add the cilantro, toss one more time, and serve.