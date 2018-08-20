Most of the time, I am delighted to have three wonderful, simpatico sisters. But there was a week last month where I wondered if it would have been less stressful to be an only child.
At least then I wouldn’t have wound up with a body in my bathtub.
Let me explain.
For many years, my youngest sister, Margie, has chaired a major fundraising event in Chicago supporting type 1 diabetes research. Last fall, she hung up her hat with a final blowout event. Naturally, her sisters all gathered in Chicago in September for the big gala.
Part of the event was a huge silent auction featuring a wide range of items. Getting into the spirit of things, my well-connected foodie brother-in-law, Doug (who is married to sister number 2, Laura) leveraged his contacts to put together an auction lot.
It featured an ingenious cooking device called a “Caja China.”
The name, Chinese box, relates to a murky legend of it being brought to Cuba by Chinese workers (though it may be a purely Caribbean invention) as a means of quickly cooking a large animal.
Cajas came to the U.S. with Cuban immigrants and have quietly found a niche in the barbecue world.
Doug figured that meat-loving Chicagoans would snap this one right up. But things started off slowly. In perusing the silent auction tables, my third sister, Judy, saw there were no offers yet on the lot. She decided to get the ball rolling by bidding on it herself.
Unfortunately, it turns out that in Chicago, small balconies and roof decks are the norm. It’s not a real whole-animal-barbecue-in-the-backyard culture. She waited in vain for folks to outbid her.
Judy wasn’t really concerned, because she had her usual Plan B — me. When she won, she announced she was gifting the Caja to me for the big summer party I throw every couple years. With a wave of her hand, she turned it into a pig roast.
I thought it sounded kind of fun, but I’m not a complete sucker, so I accepted the generous gift with a very important proviso. I refused to take delivery until and unless Doug was here to put it together and do the cooking. He and Laura seldom make it to Napa, so that enabled me to nearly block it from my mind.
Then a few months ago, Laura and Doug confirmed a July visit and Doug signaled his willingness to oversee the cooking.
So I scheduled the party and told him to OK shipment.
A couple days before the party, the Caja arrived, and, as promised, Doug and my nephew Gabe assembled it. So far, so good.
Though put together, it was bigger than I thought it would be. In fact, the whole pig roast thing was a bigger deal than I thought it would be. I finally figured that out when Doug sent me out to buy 70 pounds (70!) of charcoal to fuel it.
The other clue was the body in the bathtub.
Oh, did I forget to mention that the auction lot also included a 100-pound piglet? (Because: pig roast. Duh.) It arrived two days before the party and needed to be stored somewhere.
It was about twice the size of my refrigerator. So into the bathtub it went.
I am very sorry to report that a pig looks remarkably like a small dead human when it is wrapped up in plastic and sitting on ice in your bathtub. I have never felt so guilty in my life. We covered it over with black plastic bags, but even so, I jumped 10 feet in the air every time I entered the bathroom. The only things missing were yellow crime scene tape and CSI investigators.
By the time we finally hoisted it out of the tub and carried it to the roasting box (I now truly understand the meaning of the term “dead weight”), I was having serious second thoughts and considering vegetarianism.
I still am.
Doug did a terrific job roasting the pig, and it turned out delicious. But I still felt like a murderer. I’m looking for a deserving nonprofit to regift the Caja to, as I have no plans to ever repeat the experience.
I don’t know how serial killers do it. Getting rid of the evidence afterwards was a lot of work.
As I was disposing of pounds of grease and bones, and burying the head in my compost bin under a pile of grass clippings, I was regretting being born into a crime family and silently cursing out my unindicted co-conspirators: the sister with the gala silent auction, the one with the too-helpful husband, and of course the one who so generously gifted the darn thing to me.
No, I’m not going to give you instructions on how to roast a pig (though if you want to try, I know where you can borrow a Caja). In fact, I don’t have a recipe at all this week, as I’m traveling and away from my kitchen.
But if I were cooking, I can promise you this: it would be something meatless.