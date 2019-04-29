As you know, I make the sacrifice and travel only for your sake, to have something to write about other than my oak tree, Woody. In the normal course of things, I would be milking my last trip for all it’s worth, continuing to prattle on about my trip to Chile and telling you about the local foods I ate there.
If I were doing that, I would of course tell you about empanadas, which come with a variety of tasty fillings. I had my first taste of a classic beef one at a small restaurant filled with university students. Compact, cheap, hearty and delicious, it’s the perfect student (or tourist) lunch.
We also tried a corn pie there, which is a kind of Chilean comfort food that contains enough calories to keep even a perennially hungry college student alive for a week. It is basically a casserole of the beef stuffing used in empanadas with the addition of a layer of chicken as well as hard-boiled eggs, topped with about a two-inch-thick layer of ground fresh corn (really, really sweet corn) then baked.
Or I would tell you about the famous and ubiquitous completo, a hot dog loaded with more stuff on it than your brain (or mouth) can encompass. In its 100-year history in Chile, it has picked up so many layers of toppings, from gobs of mayonnaise to smashed avocado to a mountain of chopped tomatoes to whatever else you want to throw on it, that the underlying wiener is nearly undetectable. It’s like a three-course meal on a bun.
Completos are so good, we walked half a mile out of our way on our last day in Santiago so we could savor them one last time before departing.
Yes, normally I would be telling you about all that. But I’m not going to today. Because April wasn’t a typical, slow, post-trip month in which all I did was unpack, do laundry and clean up after Woody. A few weeks after I got home, came Passover — and a visit from all my siblings and their assorted partners and offspring.
With my beautiful new kitchen and house renovations complete, this was the first time I was able to host a big family party for my favorite feast.
Passover is like having a second, even better, Thanksgiving every year. It is an easy holiday to love, as it celebrates freedom from slavery, and who can’t get behind that? Also, it is almost entirely food-based, which makes it even better. The Passover Seder is basically a dinner that starts with a prayer service featuring tastes of several ritual items like matzoh, bitter herbs (horseradish) and a delicious apple/dried fruit/nut mixture called haroses, as well as four glasses of wine.
I hear tales of long, boring Seders in which the prayers drag on forever as everyone gets hungrier and hungrier, but that’s not our tradition. In my family, the service is brief and raucous, based on a laughably outdated prayer book and helped along greatly by those four glasses of wine.
The meal that follows is theoretically less prescribed than the prayers, but as with Thanksgiving, our family dinner encompasses a number of foods that harken back to what Mom used to do and therefore are sacrosanct. Because this was the first time we had all gathered together for Passover since my dad died three years ago, and we were all feeling his absence, I wanted to get it right, and make every dish we cherished from Seders past. But it turns out, we all remember different things. By the time everyone weighed in, the suggested menu was 20 (!) items long.
I am more closely related to my sister Judy (she of the spreadsheets, Excel shopping lists and massive cooking projects) than I like to admit, so of course I made them all.
I have new appreciation for my mother. I don’t know how she did it all every year. I put on my apron and channeled her — and cooked nonstop for three days straight. It was totally exhausting, though fun. (I also don’t know how Jews survived this holiday before statins were invented. I went through two dozen eggs and a pound and a half of butter, and that was just for the desserts. I could feel my arteries hardening as I cooked.)
The kitchen marathon was worth the effort. It was a massive meal, but a great one, and a fine time was had by all. Everything turned out as good as or (dare I say it?) even better than Mom’s.
And it was so much fun to have the whole family here, and for me to get to host the gathering for once. I’m not sure when I can convince everyone to come back, but I can’t wait to do it again.
Though maybe next time, I’ll invite them for a meal with fewer required dishes. I’m thinking a Chilean-inspired party might be fun.
You know, hot dogs and a bunch of toppings.
Honey-Ginger Carrots
A ritual celebration is no time to try out new recipes, so nothing I cooked for Passover was particularly innovative. And after preparing that meal, I am all cooked out and can barely stand to be in the kitchen long enough to microwave leftovers.
So I don’t have anything new and exciting to offer you today, just an old standby. I gave you this carrot recipe a number of years ago, but it is super easy and a classic, so I’m running it again to remind you to go ahead and make it already.
Serves 4-6.
1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced into coins
1 Tbsp. honey
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 Tbsp. (or more) finely grated or chopped peeled fresh ginger
Salt and pepper to taste
In a pot, cover carrots with salted water by 2 inches and simmer, uncovered, until tender, about 5 minutes, depending on the size of the carrots.
While carrots are cooking, melt the butter in a small saucepan, add the honey and grated ginger and cook over low heat, stirring, until they are blended, about 1 minute.
Drain carrots well and place them in a serving bowl. Pour in the honey glaze and toss until they are well coated, adding salt and pepper to taste.