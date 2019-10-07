Usually, I’m pretty good at ignoring the signs I’m getting older, or at least dealing with them expeditiously.
Gray hair is easily banished with dye. I put on bifocal contact lenses and my far-sightedness is gone. A lot of exercise and some ibuprofen keep the arthritis in my knees to an ignorable level. Slathering on skin cream (and face cream and eye cream and hand cream and foot cream and every other kind of cream short of whipped cream) keeps my skin from completely shriveling up.
I ride my bike around town, eat healthy food, keep my weight under control, get my vaccines and do everything I can to stay healthy and hold creeping deterioration at bay.
But still there are reminders.
Some come in the mail. Health care insurers bombard me with offers. As do hearing aid companies. And annuity salesmen. And pre-paid funeral services.
Some come by phone and via computer. I get robocalls offering back braces and any number of other medical devices that could be “free” to me (after they overbill Medicare). I get spam calls and phony emails purporting to be from nonexistent grandchildren, the IRS, Apple, Microsoft, credit card companies, my internet provider and government agencies threatening me with financial ruin, because apparently I have crossed into the “gullible” demographic. (Seriously? Hair dye or not, isn’t it fairly obvious that I was not born yesterday?)
But the worst reminders come from within my own brain.
The other day, I was having lunch with friends and the discussion turned to the high price of wine at restaurants, and then the prices at restaurants in general. As I chimed in, complaining about $15 hamburgers, to my ears I sounded a lot like folks in my dad’s generation, moaning about how things were better in the old days. Yikes! That’s an old-age sign I hadn’t considered.
If I were in my 20s, I would just assume that burgers cost somewhere above $12, because that’s what they had cost in most nice restaurants for as long as I had been ordering them. It wouldn’t occur to me that they “ought” to be priced lower. I realized I have been thinking like an old person, comparing the menu to a mental baseline of prices established decades ago, before rising rents and staffing and food costs. What I recall is completely outdated, and conveniently overlooks the fact that my income has also benefited from a slow but steady inflationary climb in that time.
I’ve been doing the same thing at the grocery store. Thanks to doing the weekly shopping the year my college roommates and I pooled our funds and cooked dinner together, I have an early ‘70s market basket firmly fixed in my brain, where butter costs 79 cents a pound, a dozen eggs is 29 cents and pork chops for four people cost less than $4. With that in my head, I am in sticker shock every time I go to the market.
I have studied economics enough to know that prices are controlled by supply and demand, not nostalgia. And a certain amount of yearly inflation helps keep the economy healthy. Over time, prices are bound to rise. Trying to wish away economic changes that are out of my control is a waste of energy.
One of the ways to keep the brain agile is to engage with the world as it is, rather than sinking into memories of the past. I’ve been worrying about the external signs of aging, but not paying enough attention to the internal ones.
So I’ve decided it’s time to flush my mind of what things used to cost at some other time and place. I’m too young to wallow in such ancient history. I just looked in my wallet, and neither a burger or a glass of wine is going to break the bank this week, so I won’t be turning down any invitations to dine out, or complaining about the prices when I do. And I’m going to stop wincing at the grocery store.
I know this new attitude won’t stop me from getting older, but at least it might stop me from sounding so much like a cranky old person.
I’m thinking of it as hair dye for my brain.
Muhadara (Lebanese lentils and bulgur)
You don’t need me to tell you how to save money by staying home and making a great burger on your grill. I’m sure you can figure it out without my help. Besides, burgers aren’t a big part of my diet, so I can’t tell you much anyway. I usually prefer to cook ethnic foods.
As does my sister Judy. When I spoke with her today and told her I was wondering what to make for dinner, she suggested muhadara, a Lebanese staple, and sent me her recipe. Other recipes I have used in the past called for lentils and rice, but I think her version with bulgur has a more interesting texture.
It’s hearty enough that you could serve it with a salad as a meatless main course, or use it as a side dish to accompany broiled chicken.
And with nothing in it but cheap pantry staples, it’s so inexpensive that it won’t alarm your inner cranky old person (should you happen to be harboring one).
1 cup brown or green lentils
3 cups water
3 large red onions, halved and finely sliced
1/3 cup olive oil
1 large or 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
3/4 cup bulgur
1 tsp. salt (or to taste)
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
Wash and drain the lentils and place them in a saucepan with 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer, covered, until the lentils are soft, about 20 minutes.
In the meantime, put the oil and red onion slices in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes, until the onions start to soften, then uncover the pan, reduce the heat to low, and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the onions caramelize and turn a rich, very dark brown. This will take 15 minutes or more. Watch them carefully, as you don’t want them to burn. Eventually, they should start to get crispy, which is when they will be done.
Remove them from the oil with tongs or a slotted spoon, and set them aside.
Transfer the oil from the skillet into a medium-size pot. Add the chopped onions and cook over medium heat until they are a golden brown. Then add in the lentils and their cooking water, bulgur, salt and cumin. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for about 25 minutes.
Serve warm, topped with the caramelized onions.