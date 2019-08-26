I took another brief trip this month, back East to the Delaware and Maryland shore, to join my Washington, D.C.-area buddies for crabs, Philly cheesesteaks, poker, Scrabble and hanging out at the beach. I had a fabulous time catching up with the sort of old friends where the conversation picks up right where you left it even if you haven’t seen them in more than a year.
It was an absolutely wonderful vacation. But the process of going and returning reminded me of something I discovered earlier this year with my adventures in Chile, Portugal and Morocco: I loathe traveling.
Don’t get me wrong. I still very much love visiting other places around the world and in the U.S. I adore being just about anywhere new and different.
Once I arrive.
It’s the transit part, especially airplanes, that I hate.
That wasn’t always the case. It used to be that the flight was a fun part of the adventure, not a daylong exercise in inconvenience and irritation.
My memories are hazy, but I seem to recall a golden age when you didn’t have to pay extortion to check your suitcase. When packing a carry-on bag did not require you to ration your liquids and make wrenching decisions about what constituted a necessity. It was possible to bring both toothpaste AND mouthwash, deodorant AND lotion, shampoo AND conditioner, makeup AND makeup remover, all without fearing that your tiny TSA-approved plastic bag would contain too many ounces of threatening substances.
That’s because there was no TSA, and very little in the way of security. You didn’t have to get to the airport three hours early to be sure you could make it through the screening bottleneck in time. I flew out of several where you simply walked in the front door of the terminal and then out onto the tarmac. You showed your ticket, climbed some steps and were on the plane in 10 minutes, all without benefit of a full body scan or an extremely handsy pat down.
When you found your assigned seat (this was before Southwest taught us all to docilely line up like elementary school children on a field trip, then play musical chairs), it was roomy — actually wider than the bottom you were placing in it. Not only that, but your backrest could recline several degrees without landing in the lap of the passenger behind you.
Flight attendants were attentive and brought you actual food, often with actual metal silverware to eat it with. It wasn’t delicious, but it was at least hot and meal-like, not a collection of processed snack items shoved into a box.
And the skies really were friendly. During the flight, your fellow passengers were often chatty, because unless they had brought an absorbing book, they had very little to do except socialize. Some of the classier airlines had screens and movies to help you while away the time, but the tinny sound and tiny cathode-ray screen hovering over the aisle five rows ahead of you did not make for an appealing alternative to conversation.
So people talked. Friends were made. Flirtations occurred. Romances bloomed.
I know, I know. Even when I was younger and cuter, the chance of my being seated within 30 rows of an attractive, eligible, age-appropriate man were smaller than my odds of being abducted by aliens, but in the glamorous old days of flying, it felt possible.
Not anymore, though. I can’t even tell you what the folks near me looked like (though I’m pretty sure none of them was a Ryan Gosling look-alike). Nobody looked up from their screens long enough to even make eye contact.
And conversation? On my two cross-country flights, the only time my neighbors and I spoke was a brief 'thanks' as we were passing processed snack items in from the aisle and trash back out. Otherwise, we all plugged in our earphones, tilted our seats back half an inch, ripped open our packets of junk food and endured the flight in a state of suspended animation.
My two travel days weren’t entirely unproductive. I finished the book I was reading. I caught up on a couple mediocre movies. My posture improved from having to sit up straight in my seat. I lost a pound by surviving all day on just a small packet of peanuts (I refuse to buy the so-called food the flight attendants hawk). And the plane did get me there and back, almost on schedule.
It wasn’t cheap — flying is expensive these days, a high price paid not just in money but in inconvenience, boredom and discomfort.
But I guess I’ll keep signing up for it. Because at the end, you arrive somewhere far away, and it’s magical, and worth every penny and every minute of silent, upright, crowded, tedious, unfriendly, hungry, staring-blankly-at-a-screen time.
Did I mention what an amazingly fun time I had with my friends?
Summer Salad with Yogurt Dressing
I need to remember to bring some healthy foods with me on my next flight, as the peanuts, chips and cookies offered by the airline are pretty sad. I’m not leaving town again until October, but in anticipation, I hunted through my past recipes for inspiration. I looked for one that was as far removed from packaged snack foods as possible, would make it past TSA screening and would still taste good at room temperature.
I had nearly forgotten this yummy salad, which appeared in my column in 2010. I think it is worth reviving, and plan to bring it with me on my next trip. At least my mouth won’t be bored on the flight, even if the rest of me is.
Serves 6
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 cup cooked and drained chick peas (try cooking your own – they’re so much better than the canned ones)
1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut in 1/4-inch dice
3/4 tsp. salt, or to taste
4 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh mint
2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
2 scallions, chopped fine
1 cup or more cherry tomatoes, cut in halves or quarters
Mix all the ingredients except the tomatoes together in a storage container. Store in the refrigerator for at least an hour before you head to the airport, to let the flavors blend. The salt will pull some liquid out of the cucumbers so the dressing, which starts out rather thick, will become more liquid (though hopefully not so liquid it will alarm TSA).
Place the tomatoes in a separate small storage container.
Place both containers in your “one personal item” carry-on. Don’t forget a plastic fork and some paper napkins.
Once you are on the plane and ready to eat, add the tomatoes to the salad and toss to coat.