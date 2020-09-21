Betty Teller Amuse-bouche: Virtually there

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food is one of the main reasons I travel. Wherever I go in the world, I look forward to sampling new ingredients, tasting the local specialties, trying my hand at cooking a local dish and, of course, eating everything in sight.

Both trips I had to cancel this past spring were food-centered. Instead of sheltering in place in March, I was supposed to be munching my way across Mexico City and environs. In May, when coronavirus was starting to rage in the U.S. and Italy was closed, I was supposed to be on a dream trip that included Paris, a weeklong food tour of Sardinia and a week of cooking classes in Sicily. Sigh.

I’m still in mourning for those lost (or at least postponed) opportunities. But having worked my way through the various stages of grief and arrived at acceptance of this bizarre new normal where I am mostly stuck in the house for days on end eating my own cooking, I have been trying to figure out how to get some aspects of travel back into my life.