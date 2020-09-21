Betty Teller Amuse-bouche: Virtually there

Food is one of the main reasons I travel. Wherever I go in the world, I look forward to sampling new ingredients, tasting the local specialties, trying my hand at cooking a local dish and, of course, eating everything in sight.
Both trips I had to cancel this past spring were food-centered. Instead of sheltering in place in March, I was supposed to be munching my way across Mexico City and environs. In May, when coronavirus was starting to rage in the U.S. and Italy was closed, I was supposed to be on a dream trip that included Paris, a weeklong food tour of Sardinia and a week of cooking classes in Sicily. Sigh.
I’m still in mourning for those lost (or at least postponed) opportunities. But having worked my way through the various stages of grief and arrived at acceptance of this bizarre new normal where I am mostly stuck in the house for days on end eating my own cooking, I have been trying to figure out how to get some aspects of travel back into my life.
At first, I tried watching food travel shows, but they only made me sad and restless without satisfying my hunger to taste, not just watch. I turned them off and went back to binge-watching detective series, where the inspectors seem to drink more than they eat and, when the victims partake, the food is likely poisoned. I now have great familiarity with the seamy underside of various cities in England, Australia, Iceland, Ireland and several other countries (and know many ways to poison people), but it didn’t begin to scratch my travel itch.
Once I had worked my way through pretty much everything on Prime and Acorn, I stuck my head up to see what else was happening that could help me go abroad, at least in my mind. That’s when I noticed that schools and businesses forced to shut down by COVID-19 had been moving online and coming up with all sorts of clever ways of going virtual, including tastings and classes.
I resisted because I thought a virtual class would be lame and would only serve to remind me of what I’m missing. But a few weeks ago, I finally gave in and signed up for an online cooking class offered by one of my food groups, mostly because I knew the teacher, liked the cuisine (Turkish) and wanted to support our organization.
We got the recipes and a shopping list beforehand, so I was able to prepare in advance and cook along with the chef. And with my fellow students chiming in on Zoom, it turned out to be really fun — almost as chaotic and energizing as the classes I have taken in person during my travels and have been missing so much.
It got me hooked. Online cooking classes are my new substitute for travel. Now that I am tuned into it, it’s amazing what is out there to sample. I am heading to Vietnam this week and to Lebanon the week after, and hunting for more. It’s almost as good as traveling (and lots cheaper).
But, alas, I’m finding it isn’t a vacation.
The downside of virtual cooking classes is that I can’t just waltz in, cook and leave, like I did in classes in Morocco, Vietnam, Chile and Moscow, among others. I now have to do my own shopping and prep work. There are no helpful assistants in my kitchen peeling the onions, measuring out the ingredients and making sure nothing boils over.
And even worse, when the class is over and I’ve enjoyed the meal I cooked, the person standing at the sink scrubbing the pots and cleaning up the mess isn’t a minimum wage culinary student, it’s me.
Other than being my own scullery maid, though, I have to say the class experience is pretty great.
Because of my beautiful new kitchen, the facilities are absolutely state of the art.
And what’s more (and unlike every other cooking class I have ever taken), the knives are really sharp.
Thai Eggplant with Basil
Adapted from Kasma Loha-Unchit
I have taken international cooking classes all over the world, but some of the best have been close to home. Among my favorites was a series of 16 classes I took about 15 years ago with Kasma Loha-Unchit, a great Thai cooking teacher in Oakland. (She has since retired, though I keep checking to see if her myriad fans have lured her out of retirement to teach online. Sign me up for that.). My file of marked-up, food-spattered paper recipes from her classes is one of my most precious possessions.
This dish is a very simple stir fry, but it has always stuck with me because it taught me something very important. If you have ever fried eggplant, you know that it is a natural sponge that will soak up any amount of oil — and will then likely be greasy. But from Kasma and this recipe I learned that if you steam it first, it hardly absorbs any. Try it — you’ll be amazed.
4-5 young Asian eggplants (the long, skinny kind)
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 jalapeno or serrano chiles, cut into thin slivers
2-3 Tbsp. peanut oil
2 Tbsp. oyster sauce (preferably Thai)
1 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. Thai fish sauce, or to taste
1/2 tsp. white vinegar
1/2 cup or more whole basil leaves
Cut the eggplants crosswise in about 2-inch segments, the cut each segment lengthwise into 2 or 3 strips. Arrange the pieces in a steamer (I have an insert that fits in one of my pots, or you can use an Asian bamboo steamer). Steam for about 4 or 5 minutes until the pieces are partially softened. Don’t cook them completely, or they will be mushy and hard to handle. Set aside.
Place a wok or skillet over high heat. Once the pan is hot, swirl in the oil to heat it. Stir in the chopped garlic, followed by the slivered chiles. Cook for a few seconds (don’t let the garlic burn), then add in the eggplant. Toss well and cook for about 30 seconds.
Stir in the oyster sauce, then sprinkle in the sugar and fish sauce. If the eggplant needs to cook more, add a couple tablespoons of water to help it steam. One it is cooked, add the vinegar and basil leaves and stir until the basil is wilted.
Serve immediately.
Betty Teller is planning to eat her way around the globe this year from the comfort of home. Tell her what you’re cooking or recommend online classes to her at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
