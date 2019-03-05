As I’m writing this, it is yet another dreary, rainy day in a winter full of them. But I’m thrilled to say that by the time you are reading this next week, it will be summer and sunny.
Oh wait, sorry. I didn’t mean to confuse you. Your calendar is correct, it’s only the beginning of March. And there’s no need for you to doubt the local weather forecast, with its prediction of more rain all week. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Cloud banks are still gathering overhead and the Napa River is still threatening to assault its banks.
Please don’t let me interrupt your labors. Carry on collecting pairs of animals for the ark you are building in your backyard.
This miraculous change of seasons only applies to me.
I can’t take one more drop of cold water trickling inside my collar. So I’m taking action. By the time you read this, I will be far away, in the Southern Hemisphere, with its delightfully opposite seasons. I’m heading to Santiago, Chile, where the temperature is predicted to be in the low 80s next week. Heaven!
It’s a happy coincidence that this trip is taking me to summer just when I need it most. It was actually planned months and months ago, when the sun (remember the sun? kind of a bright star that throws off heat and makes things glow?) was lighting up the sky. I almost hesitated at the March timing of the trip, as spring can be magical here at home, when and if it deigns to arrive. I didn’t realize how long it would be in coming this year, or how desperately I would need this respite.
Though, alas, my visit to summer will be brief. The Santiago part of the trip won’t be long, as we are heading out after a few days to Patagonia, where all bets are off. It could be cold or hot, rainy or sunny, windy or calm, and who knows what else, all in the same day. I’m not sure if they have Accuweather in Patagonia, but if they did, they would need to update it so often it would probably crash the server.
And after that we’ll be heading to the Atacama Desert. It’s one of the driest places in the world (hurrah!) so there’s no need for rain gear, and the days will be hot (it’s a desert after all), but there are two seasons each day, as chilly nights are the norm. And at some point in between, we’ll also be back in balmy Santiago to dine at some of the city’s chic restaurants, with side trips to their wine country and to a beach resort town.
How do you pack for a trip like this one? My list is all over the place — hiking boots, sandals, rain gear, sleeveless tops, short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, sweater, bathing suit, jeans, shorts, biking pants, down jacket, sundress, leggings, socks and lots of things to layer. At the moment, it’s all piled up on my bed, looking significantly larger than the carry-on bag I was hoping to squeeze it into.
Usually this is the point where I would be ruthlessly editing what I am taking, but I fear this is one trip where I won’t be able to get by with just a pair of jeans and a couple tops. I think I’m going to need all of it. I might have to switch to a larger suitcase.
It’s either that, or get on the plane wearing my hiking boots and enough layers to make me look like the Michelin man. Not very comfortable for a long overnight flight, plus I don’t imagine it would go over well with TSA or the impatient folks behind me as I hold up the line with a decidedly unsexy striptease as I take off piece after piece to make it through screening.
Actually, a bigger suitcase isn’t such a bad idea. It will give me more room on the way home to stash any souvenirs I happen to acquire. I might even bring you a present.
I’m hoping to fill every spare corner of my luggage with something that’s very hard to find in Napa this year, and that I’d be more than happy to share.
Sunshine.
Lemon-Caper Egg Salad
Trip preparation for me includes emptying out the fridge by forcing myself to use only the ingredients I can find there. By now, I’m down to the last dregs. When I went to rustle up lunch today, all I could find was eggs, a few stray veggies and condiments.
I was going to fix plain old egg salad, but wondered if there was some way to gussy it up and make it less boring. When I searched the web for recipes, I found one on a blog called Macheesmo that called for literally everything I had left in my fridge: celery, radishes, scallions, capers, mayo and a lone lemon.
That seemed like kismet, so I made it, and it was pretty good (especially after I goosed it up with some fried shallots that I happened to have in the cupboard). I’m offering it to you for inspiration in case you are hunkering down and looking for a tasty meal solution that doesn’t involve venturing out in the rain to go grocery shopping.
5-6 eggs
1 stalk celery, finely chopped
2 radishes, finely chopped
3 scallions, finely chopped
2 Tbsp. capers, drained
Zest of 1 lemon
1-2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Crunchy fried shallots or onions (optional)
Cook the eggs by steaming them over a pot of boiling water for 10-11 minutes. (This is the hack I learned a couple months ago — put the eggs in a strainer suspended over the boiling water and cover with the pot lid. They cook perfectly and peel easily, and if you use them right away tend not to get that gray line around the yolk that can sometimes occur.)
While they are cooking, prep the other ingredients.
Peel the eggs, place them in a bowl and mash with a fork until they are the texture you prefer. Mix in the mayo, lemon zest, veggies, capers and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve as a salad, topped with fried onions or shallots (the kind you use for those Thanksgiving green beans), or in a sandwich with lettuce or arugula.