Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Zoom, zoom, zoom

This is the time of the year when even writer’s-blocked columnists like myself have some natural topics to fall back on, opining about the events of the year that has just passed or penning upbeat thoughts and resolutions for the year ahead. But I’m finding it hard to do either.
My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice, say nothing at all. Unfortunately, what that leaves me to say about the past year is just that it is over. Rearview mirror. Never have to see it again. I wouldn’t cry if it were somehow erased from my memory and the calendar and disappeared forever. Buh-bye.
Oh wait, I thought of something that was good about it. At least we didn’t have a major earthquake on top of the pandemic and fires (not to mention so many hurricanes in other parts of the country they ran out of alphabet).
Yep, that’s it. No earthquake. Thanks, 2020.
I am only cautiously optimistic about this new year, but I want to give it a chance to meet my expectations. 2021 has a lot on its to-do list. I hope it is up to the job.
To help it along, I have a few resolutions to suggest how it can succeed in the coming months. The bar is pretty low at this point, so it could just sit there dribbling out vaccines and a moderately competent government and look pretty good, but I’m hoping it will be a bit more ambitious and hit the accelerator pedal.
I intend to lose my COVID weight by dancing in the streets for days (preferably, in a big, closely packed, maskless crowd) when we achieve herd immunity. My jeans are getting tight and I don’t want to go up a size, so soon would be really helpful.
While it’s at it, 2021 could also work on cleaning up its vocabulary. I, for one, will be happy to see “virtual reality” return to meaning putting on a helmet to play games that involve waving a sword at imaginary foes and looking like a fool to non-helmet-wearing onlookers, rather than a phrase that is a synonym for “ordinary life.”
Similarly, I hope to soon reach a time where “pivoting” is something done by machines and ballerinas, not small businesses and restaurants trying to survive rules that change from day to day.
I’ll also be glad when “zooming” is something cars do way too fast down my street (slow down, you idiots!), rather than being a mostly unsatisfying attempt to communicate with friends, family or colleagues while staring at yourself and realizing how desperately you need a haircut.
Also, while the year is feeling young and energetic, it could put a little effort into helping stores restock their shelves. The perennial search for toilet paper is so last year.
From a kitchen perspective (because I just remembered this is a food column), it would be good to consolidate our gains this year in the areas of increased home cooking and baking, and incredibly convenient take-out and delivery. (OK, yeah, I might have to give 2020 a little credit for that trend.)
It would also improve my outlook if we could reopen restaurants and bars as soon as possible. Though I would never admit this in writing, I am thoroughly sick of my own cooking. Plus, I am tired of sitting on my own barstool and shaking my own cocktails while pretending that staring at a screen is not drinking alone.
Your work is cut out for you 2021. Time to get cracking and hurry things along. The calendar pages can flip as quickly as you like. As far as I’m concerned, the future can’t get here fast enough.
If you can make it happen, I won’t even complain that the year is “zooming” by.
Almond Toffee Tart (Tarte de Almêndoa)
Though they are not quite as much fun as the non-virtual kind, I admit I have enjoyed the novelty of attending international cooking classes in my own home in lieu of travel.
I was delighted to discover that my favorite food walking tour group, Culinary Backstreets, is offering several excellent classes taught by their tour guides from their home kitchens in various countries. One of my favorites was the class from Lisbon. In addition to a truly stellar fish stew, we topped off the meal with this dessert from the Algarve region of Portugal. It’s a flat cake (almost a cookie) topped off with a very easy-to-make almond toffee that hardens into a crunchy layer on top.
It was good enough that I managed to eat most of one myself in a very short amount of time. (I decided it was OK to indulge, as I’ll soon be dancing off my COVID weight gain.)
The original measurements were metric, but I’ve translated them, as absolute precision isn’t necessary for this recipe. Note: The cake itself was fairly bland — I will likely add some almond extract next time I make it, so I added it as an option. Lemon extract or vanilla might work too.
For the cake
Heaping 1/3 cup sugar
6 tbsp butter at room temperature
2 eggs
3/4 cup flour
1 tsp. baking powder
Pinch of salt
Grated zest from one lemon
1/2 tsp. almond extract (optional)
For the topping
1/2 cup sugar,
1/2 cup slivered almonds
7 Tbsp. butter
6 Tbsp. whole milk
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Line the bottom of a 9 or 10-inch springform pan with parchment paper. (You can do this easily by placing the paper over the bottom of the pan before you place it into the rim, then trimming off the excess once the rim is in place.) Lightly butter the paper.
In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until fully incorporated. Add the eggs, lemon zest, flour, baking powder and salt (and almond extract if you are using it) and stir until you have a smooth batter.
Spread the batter evenly in the pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cake is golden. Leave the cake in the pan to cool while you make the toffee.
Place the sugar, almonds, butter, and milk in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Stir continuously for about 10 minutes until the sugar and butter start to caramelize and it begins to look like toffee. Be careful to not let it burn, but cook it long enough to get to a cinnamon brown color.
Remove it from the heat and, using a spatula, quickly and evenly spread the toffee over the cake.
Let the toffee cool completely before removing the tart from the pan to slice and serve.
WATCH NOW: GET READY FOR THESE GROCERY TRENDS PREDICTED FOR 2021
CHECK OUT: A YEAR IN NAPA VALLEY PHOTOS
Betty Teller wishes this year would get on with it already. Tell her your new year’s wish at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.