Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Zoom, zoom, zoom

This is the time of the year when even writer’s-blocked columnists like myself have some natural topics to fall back on, opining about the events of the year that has just passed or penning upbeat thoughts and resolutions for the year ahead. But I’m finding it hard to do either.

My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice, say nothing at all. Unfortunately, what that leaves me to say about the past year is just that it is over. Rearview mirror. Never have to see it again. I wouldn’t cry if it were somehow erased from my memory and the calendar and disappeared forever. Buh-bye.

Oh wait, I thought of something that was good about it. At least we didn’t have a major earthquake on top of the pandemic and fires (not to mention so many hurricanes in other parts of the country they ran out of alphabet).

Yep, that’s it. No earthquake. Thanks, 2020.

I am only cautiously optimistic about this new year, but I want to give it a chance to meet my expectations. 2021 has a lot on its to-do list. I hope it is up to the job.