Certain foods are most appealing when it’s chilly outside. These recent cold and rainy days have had me craving something simple, with warm and creamy comfort. I’m thinking polenta.
These days, it’s easy to find excellent quality polenta in most supermarkets. Some are ground coarsely while others are a fine grind. All of these have the potential for scrumptious results. If you run across a white polenta, made from white corn, you’ve found yourself a treat with it’s delicate flavors.
As a side note, I just can’t recommend the prepacked versions in plastic tubing. Then again, I won’t buy instant mashed potatoes.
Polenta is so easy to prepare and is always best when made from scratch and cooked slowly, slowly stirred over a lower flame. The better the corn meal the better the results. Slow cooking permits the cornmeal to puff up and become fully cooked. A typical mistake it to cook polenta too quickly, which can leave it still a bit grainy at the end of cooking. You want to accentuate the natural sweet corn flavors. Undercooked polenta can actually have a bitter taste.
When preparing, I use the ages-old Italian grandmothers’ method. Grandmothers throughout Italy can’t be wrong. First of all, I always use a long-handled, wooden spoon.
I was taught to use a ratio of five cups water for every one cup polenta for soft polenta and a 4:1 ratio for a firmer version. I find the softer polenta creamier, which says “comfort food” to me.
Bring your pot of water to a rolling boil and very slowly pour in the cornmeal. Whisk constantly for 3 to 5 minutes until the polenta thickens. Turn the flame to its lowest setting and allow the polenta to bubble gently. I’ve heard it said in Italian kitchens that the polenta, with all its popping and sputtering, is talking to the cook, or even singing.
While it’s important to keep the polenta from sticking, it’s also important not to over-stir. I stir about every 10 minutes.
Here’s a fun foodie trivia fact for you: the polenta we know today was actually brought from America to Italy when Columbus returned from his first exploration. Remember, Europeans had not experienced corn. Before this time the Italian polenta was created from roughly ground flours made from buckwheat, barley and spelt.
The flavor of this new polenta was more neutral than the prior grains used, so the polenta became a substitute for bread, and this still holds true today.
Northern Italy and its rich productive soil allowed the corn to flourish. Cultivation was easy and became one of the most popular crops for farming. To this day, one sees miles and miles of corn fields throughout Italy.
Interestingly enough, the majority of corn in Italy is still used primarily as feed for various farm animals. The smaller percentage for human consumption comes in the form of polenta grains.
Polenta is a classic peasant dish of Northern Italy. Each region of Italy, however, has its own version when it comes to the sauce.
In the region of Lombardy, the sauce is called “polenta uncia,” which loosely translated means “greasy polenta.” Pay no attention to the questionable name. It’s really not a bad thing, as the sauce is made with butter, garlic, sage and cheese.
One version popular throughout Italy is the Bolognase or simple marinara of that particular region. Your favorite tomato-based Italian sauce will be perfect. How one uses the sauce is important when it comes to serving. If you’d enjoy having my recipes for Bolognase or Marinara please just email me as I’m always happy to share.
When polenta is eaten with spicier sauces, I like to accompany it with a medium or full-bodied red wine like Barbera, reds from Trentino, Valpolicella, or Tuscany. That being said, a great Cabernet works just fine.
One of the most important things to remember about serving your polenta is to remember to heat your individual serving bowls before filling. It’s easy to simply stack a few in the microwave and warm them for 2 minutes.
When using some sauces, it’s best to fill your warm bowl(s) with half the polenta, then half the sauce, the remaining polenta and finally the remaining sauce on top. Then any garnish that is called for.
Mangia Bene.