Cooking for Comfort: Apples, the first sign of fall

Besides pumpkins (and we’ll get to them soon), apples are the surest food that signals fall. If you do a quick search online of baking apples, you’d think the only thing you can do with them is to make the Best Apple Pie Ever! But, since you already have your mom’s apple pie recipe, no need to do a bake-off, because mom’s is always the best. But we do have some other uses for this wonderful fruit.

The most important apple-related question is, why Eve and then Adam ate the forbidden apple in the Garden of Eden that causes them to be cast out of the garden? Actually, the Bible does not say what the fruit looks like from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The theory is this idea happened much later when the apple became a favorite fruit in Western Europe and artists simply painted it as the fruit that first tempted Eve.

According to “The Oxford Companion to Food,” the first written mention of apples, in Homer’s “Odyssey,” it “is not specific, since the Greek word ‘melon’ is used for almost any kind of round fruit that grows on a tree.” So, in the Judgment of Paris, when Aphrodite bribes Paris with the world’s most beautiful woman and he then gives the golden apple to Aphrodite as being the fairest, it might have been any kind of fruit.