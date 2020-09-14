Cooking for Comfort: Apples, the first sign of fall

Besides pumpkins (and we’ll get to them soon), apples are the surest food that signals fall. If you do a quick search online of baking apples, you’d think the only thing you can do with them is to make the Best Apple Pie Ever! But, since you already have your mom’s apple pie recipe, no need to do a bake-off, because mom’s is always the best. But we do have some other uses for this wonderful fruit.
The most important apple-related question is, why Eve and then Adam ate the forbidden apple in the Garden of Eden that causes them to be cast out of the garden? Actually, the Bible does not say what the fruit looks like from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The theory is this idea happened much later when the apple became a favorite fruit in Western Europe and artists simply painted it as the fruit that first tempted Eve.
According to “The Oxford Companion to Food,” the first written mention of apples, in Homer’s “Odyssey,” it “is not specific, since the Greek word ‘melon’ is used for almost any kind of round fruit that grows on a tree.” So, in the Judgment of Paris, when Aphrodite bribes Paris with the world’s most beautiful woman and he then gives the golden apple to Aphrodite as being the fairest, it might have been any kind of fruit.
So, now that we’ve cleared that up, let’s look at apples as an appetizer, main course and a dessert beyond apple pie.
Apple and Blue Cheese Tartlets
Makes 20 mini tartlets
When I’ve run out of ideas for appetizers, I can always pull out frozen phyllo dough from the freezer and stuff the tartlets with just about any ingredient for a spectacular- looking dish. People have asked if I make the phyllo dough, but this is one time that you can buy a better product than if you make it yourself. This allows you to focus on making a great filling.
Filling:
1 large apple, peeled and finely chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons butter
1 cup (about 4 ounces) crumbled blue cheese
4 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts, toasted, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
Tartlets:
1 package frozen phyllo dough, thawed when you’re ready to assemble (1.9 ounces) frozen miniature phyllo tart shells
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 mini muffin pan
Make phyllo tartlets. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lay the filo pastry on a cool surface. One pastry sheet at a time, keeping the others covered so they won’t dry out, brush the top of the sheet with melted butter. Using a sharp knife, cut the buttered pastry sheet into 3-inch-by-3-inch squares. Build one nest at a time in the muffin pan using four of the sheets turned at different angles. Push the nest into one cup and continue until you have filled all 20 cups in the muffin pan. Bake in the oven about 6-8 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Allow to cool as you make the mixture.
In a small nonstick skillet, sauté apple and onion in butter until tender. Remove from the heat; stir in the blue cheese, 3 tablespoons walnuts and salt. Spoon a rounded tablespoonful into each tart shell.
Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining walnuts; bake 2-3 minutes longer or until lightly browned.
Make-before tip: Freeze cooled pastries in a freezer container, separating layers with waxed paper. To use, reheat pastries on a baking sheet in a preheated 350 degrees oven until crisp and heated through.
Pork Tenderloin with Apples
Pork and fruit have a natural affinity that cooks have known for centuries. Before sugar became cheap and plentiful, cooks sweetened foods with fruit, and apples are a classic way to add a touch of sweetness to pork dishes.
1 1/2 to 3 pounds pork tenderloin
Kosher salt
3 tablespoons vegetable oil, such as grape seed oil (save your expensive extra-virgin olive oil for when you can taste it.)
1/2 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons Dijon Country-style mustard
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons apple juice
2 medium cooking apples, sliced into wedges
½ white onion, sliced
Italian parsley to finish
Before you fire up your stove, make sure you’ve removed the silver skin on the tenderloin, that tough connective tissue that looks like packing tape on one side of meat. To remove, slip the blade of a boning knife just under the silverskin, making a flap to hold on to. Then, holding the flap taut with one hand, run the blade of the knife under the membrane, keeping it angled against the silver skin. Try to take off only silverskin, leaving the meat behind. Season pork with salt on all sides well in advance or use a brine of salt and brown sugar for a few hours (not all day or you’ll overwhelm the pork).
Drizzle oil into a large skillet (a cast-iron skillet works great for this) and bring to medium heat on the stove. Stir together brown sugar, Dijon mustard, garlic, and apple juice. Rub mixture all over pork using your fingertips.
Once the oil is shimmering, cook pork turning every 2-3 minutes to ensure even cooking. After about 10 minutes, add apples and onion slices and cook until tender and pork is white through the middle (there should be just a hint of pink left).
Move pork to a cutting board and let rest for a few moments so it will retain its juices. Slice the pork cross-wise and at an angle to present long slices.
Serve immediately, topping with the apples and onion, and garnishing with fresh parsley. If you want to keep the whole fall theme going, they are great with sweet potatoes or try fettuccine noodles for something different.
Tarte Tatin
Serves 8
I first made a tarte tatin when I took a week-long cooking class in Julia Child’s former summer house in Provence, France. This classic tart was born at the Hôtel Tatin in Lamotte-Beuvron, south of Paris, in the 1880s. As I was told, the hotel was run by two sisters, Stéphanie and Caroline Tatin. Stéphanie, who did most of the cooking, began a traditional apple pie but left the apples cooking in butter and sugar for too long. Smelling the burning, she tried to rescue the dish by putting a pastry base on top of the pan of apples, then putting the whole mess in the oven. When done, she turned the tart upside down to display the cooked fruit and was surprised that it was a hit. While I have a large file cabinet stuffed with recipes, I somehow lost the recipe from the class but this is a simplified version created by chef Jonathan Waxman.
One 14-ounce package all-butter puff pastry
1 stick unsalted butter
3/4 cup sugar
12 Golden Delicious apples (they get tender while they bake but never lose their shape) peeled, halved lengthwise and cored
Crème fraîche, for serving
Let the puff pastry thaw before rolling it out on a lightly floured work surface, roll to 1/8-inch thick. Cut out a 12-inch round, transfer to a baking sheet and refrigerate; reserve the pastry scraps for another use.
In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt the butter. Add the sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture comes to a simmer, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Arrange the apple halves standing upright in the skillet in 2 snug concentric circles. Return to the heat and cook undisturbed until an amber caramel forms, about 30 minutes.
As that cooks, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Top the apples with the puff pastry and bake for about 40 minutes, until the pastry is golden and the apples are tender. Let cool for 15 minutes.
Place a large plate on top of the skillet and carefully invert the tart. Serve warm with crème fraîche.
