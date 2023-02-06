I was sitting on a beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, enjoying the sunset over a luau of roasted pig, mac salad (I’ll explain later) and pineapple sprinkled with Hawaiian salt, when I thought, “I could do this at home.” There may have been a mai tai involved in the decision process, too.

The average person would logically respond: You don’t live on a Pacific island, you don’t have a whole pig or a pit to roast it in, you’re not Hawaiian, and you’d look terrible in the skimpy loincloth worn by the muscular young Hawaiian men manning the imu – the Hawaiian underground oven. All of that is true, but I view overcoming these obstacles as just “an opportunity to succeed,” as I was taught in the Navy.

The Hawaiian islands began as barren rock, raised from the sea thanks to volcanic eruptions. The first settlers were a group of Polynesian wayfarers, who brought enough plants and animals to sustain themselves in the lands they discovered, landing between 250 and 450 CE.

They are credited with introducing chickens, pigs, dogs and some of Hawaii’s iconic products: bananas, breadfruit, sugarcane, coconuts, ti leaves, ginger, and taro (no, not a big demand for taro here, but it seems to have an almost mystic call to native Hawaiians and it’s important for luaus, as we’ll soon discuss).

There were always food-driven celebrations, but the royals were separate from the common folks and only men allowed to participate. With the abolishment of the ancient Hawaiian kapu (taboo) system in 1819, women and men were able to eat together and to share the same food.

The first Hawaiians wrapped taro leaves, called lū’au, around meat that was grilled on top of hot rocks, which is how the traditional feast got its name. Eventually luau came to mean a gathering meal of food, music and dancing.

Native Hawaiians still hold luaus to mark special events, and some do have a pit in the backyard, but most seem to wrap the meat in taro leaves and roast it in the oven. For visitors to Maui, there are several luaus offered in Lahaina, most at the larger hotels, where you can enjoy a Hawaiian feast held at sunset, featuring lively music and vibrant cultural performances from Hawaii and greater Polynesia.

If this whets your appetite for Hawaiian food, you don’t have to take a five-hour flight to get a taste of the tropical Pacific. There are lots of Hawaiian cookbooks out there, beyond what I list below, including the Hawaiian chefs I mentioned below and, of course, Hawaii's Spam Cookbook (apparently the islands are the top market for this canned meat creation).

Even the tropical clothing store Tommy Bahama has its own Flavors of Aloha cookbook. You do need the right music to set the island mood and the easiest thing is to download the soundtrack from "The Descendants," a movie, based on a book, set in the islands and starring George Clooney. Performers include famous Hawaiian musicians such as Gabby Pahinui, Ray Kane and Keola Beamer, and it’s guaranteed to add a tropical feel to your dinner.

Your Own Luau Menu

Fresh Pineapple Chunks

A whole, ripe pineapple, core removed, and cut into cubes and garnished with black Hawaiian sea salt, which is easy to buy online.

Mac Salad

Serves 4 to 6 but easy to multiple for a crowd

Adapted from "Cook Real Hawai’i" by Sheldon Simeon

What? How is pasta part of my luau? Macaroni salad made its way onto the traditional Hawaiian plate lunch when Europeans introduced dry elbow macaroni and mayonnaise to the islands. Looking for carbohydrates to fuel a long workday in the fields, locals quickly adopted mac salad, which was also affordable and easy to make at home.

Chef Simeon was twice a finalist on Bravo’s hit TV show, “Top Chef.” He trained at Maui Community College, worked his way up at local restaurants and at a resort, and now runs his own highly regarded but low-key restaurant Tin Roof in the town of Kahului, which is best known as home to the international airport for Maui, the island’s deep-draft harbor and Costco, but no beaches.

He writes, “Second only to two scoops of rice, mayo-rich mac salad is a cornerstone of local cuisine.”

Kosher salt

8 ounces macaroni

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

3 cups mayonnaise (don’t skimp on this: this is traditionally a creamy salad)

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving

1 medium carrot, grated

Shredded iceberg lettuce, for serving

Bring a pot of well-salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the macaroni a minute or two longer than package directions, until very tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place in the refrigerator to cool and further drain for a minimum of 2 hours.

In the same pot, add the potatoes and cover with fresh water by 1 inch. Salt it very well and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well.

In a large bowl, stir together the eggs, mayonnaise, garlic salt, pepper and carrot. Fold in the potatoes and chilled macaroni. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Serve on a bed of shredded lettuce with a sprinkling of black pepper.

Lomi Lomi Salmon

(“massaged” together salmon)

Produces 1 quart

From Sonia Lo, Sensei Farms, Lāna‘i

Just down the street from our condo is a Foodland supermarket where we load up with groceries every time we visit Maui. I don’t want to sound like I’m doing an ad for them, but I like going to this store, which has a great produce section stuffed with tropical fruit, and all of the employees are dressed in deep-green aloha shirts. It reinforces that you really are shopping in Hawaii, not just another supermarket.

They have a selection of prepared Hawaiian foods including lomi lomi salmon. This recipe is from one of their suppliers, Sensei Farms on the small island anchored next to Maui.

“No luau would be complete without this quintessential Hawaiian side dish of diced salted salmon, tomatoes, sweet onion, and local green onions. Best served as chilled as possible to offset the hot island sun,” writes Sonia Lo, CEO of Sensei Farms.

1 pound salted salmon, diced small

3 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, diced small

1 medium sweet onion, diced small and rinsed thoroughly in cold water until crisp

5 green onions (thinly sliced)

Chili pepper water or Tabasco (to taste)

Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix and massage until well incorporated. Chill thoroughly before serving.

Kalua Pork Imu-Style at Home

Serves 6, or more with other dishes

Adapted from Merriman’s Hawai’i by Peter Merriman and Melanie P. Merriman

This is pork roasted in something approaching an “imu” – the Hawaiian underground oven.

Peter Merriman is a founding member of Hawaii Regional Cuisine and a recipient of the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest/Hawaii. HRC was established in the mid-1980s as a culinary revolution that transformed restaurants and hotels from serving French cuisine, where most foods were shipped from the mainland, to highlighting the islands’ local products, often using a mix of the cuisines brought to Hawaii by its many immigrant waves. The professional training, local ingredients and cross-cultural menus of the 12 original HRC chefs help make the islands an international dining destination. Chefs Sam Choy, Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi are some of the most famous chefs of the 12, with both their own named restaurants and their own cookbooks that are well worth exploring.

This dish is featured at Merriman’s restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, where guests can sip mai tais and eat incredible meals while enjoying the panoramic views of Maui’s Kapalua Bay.

1 pork shoulder, 5-6 pounds (you might see this listed as Boston butt or pork butt.)

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

3 large sweet onions

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

¾ teaspoon liquid smoke

1 whole pineapple, skinned, core removed and cut into chunks (This is not in the original recipe but roasted pineapple tastes great with roasted pork so I included it. Don’t tell Chef Merriman.)

1 package of frozen banana leaves, thawed (Most local Mexican stores sell banana leaves in the frozen food section. The banana leaves are not an exact replacement for taro leaves, but much easier to find. Of course, if you’re growing taro in your backyard, now is the time to harvest and use it.)

Note: Prepare pork a day ahead.

Separate pork butt into 4 to 5 large chunks, removing excess fat on the surface and between the muscles. In a small bowl, mix salt, sugar and 2 teaspoons of the pepper flakes. Rub mixture over the pork to coat. Place pork into a bowl or casserole dish, cover with plastic wrap or tight lid and refrigerate overnight.

Roast pork: Preheat the oven to 250°F. (I use a Big Green Egg, which imparts the touch of wood smoke you don’t get in the oven, and it can maintain the slow cooking for several hours, but it’s not a requirement.) Cut onions in half lengthwise and slice into ¼ pieces. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat for 15 seconds. Add onions and remaining red pepper flakes. Cook slowly, at least 10 minutes, stirring often and lowering the heat if necessary, until onions are caramelized to a light tan color. Stir in liquid smoke.

In a heavy Dutch oven (I used a large, shallow, stainless steel roasting pan) place banana leaves to cover the bottom and allow enough excess so they can wrap over the top. Place the pork pieces and onion mixture in layers. Cover with the banana leaves and then seal with aluminum foil.

Cover and roast for 4 to 5 hours, until the meat is fork tender. (My trial took almost 6 hours, so allow plenty of time so your guests aren’t waiting.) Remove from the oven and let sit in the pan to cool. (How do luau hosts cut up and shred their hog so quickly? Easy: they serve the meat cooked at last night’s luau and keep the one you saw removed from the pit for tomorrow night, allowing it to cool before they store it.)

When the meat is cool enough to handle easily, transfer to a cutting board, leaving the cooking liquid in the pan. Shred it with two forks. Pour the cooking liquid into a 1-quart measuring cup or bowl. Skim as much fat as possible or chill liquid for about 3 hours, then skim the hardened fat. If more than 1 cup of liquid remains, return the pan over a burner and boil to reduce to 1 cup, and reserve. Use this reserved liquid to moisten meat when serving the pork on its own or in sandwiches. Reserve the roasted pineapple to serve with the meat. Both the meat and liquid can be stored in a refrigerator for 1 week or frozen for several months.

Mango-Chili Sauce

Merriman’s uses this as sauce for pork quesadillas, but this gives the shredded pork a fruity boost.

Makes about 3/4 cup.

1 mango

4 oz. rice wine vinegar

1 oz. granulated sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon sambal oelek

Peel mango and cut into ½-inch dice. Place half the chopped mango into a bowl, blender or food processor and puree. Transfer mango puree into a small bowl. Place 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of the puree back into the blender. Add vinegar, sugar, garlic, cilantro and sambal. Blend with 3 short pulses, followed by two 3-second pulses. Place in a bowl and add ¼ chopped mango.

Place sauce in a bowl.