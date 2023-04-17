We’ve passed the Vernal equinox, when the Northern Hemisphere starts its welcome tilt toward the sun, creating longer, sunnier days. What does that have to do with cooking? As Alfred, Lord Tennyson, once wrote “In the Spring a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of barbecue.”

Well, he might have said love, instead of barbecue, but my interpretation is more correct as you get older.

And, by barbecue, I’m not talking about grilling. People use these terms interchangeably, but they are different: barbecuing cooks food low (heat) and slow, and includes some kind of sauce or marinade. It infuses a smoky taste and transforms meat that usually is tough into extra tender.

Grilling means cooking ingredients quickly on high heat, usually with the meat just barely done inside, resulting in a charred, caramelized surface that’s beautiful to eat.

Sure, you can grill and barbecue during the winter, and I did, but particularly this year of atmospheric rivers dumping on Napa, not much. When I lived in Alaska, I sat up my grill next to our sliding glass door on the deck so I could quickly step out, flip the meat and jump back inside but you do strange things when winter stretches over nine months of the year.

My renewed interest in barbecue (which seems to be how most folks who are serious about cooking barbecue write it) came from reading "Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ." He became famous first from a glowing New York Times article when he was running his family’s barbecue in Hemingway, South Carolina (population 459 at last census). The story caused his phone to ring off the hook; but I first met him (via TV) when he appeared on Anthony Bourdain’s "Parts Unknown" travel/food program in 2015 when Bourdain and famed South Carolina chef Sean Brock visited his restaurant in Charleston.

Both chefs were wildly enthusiastic in their appreciation of Scott’s pulled pork, done the old fashioned way of cooking a lean whole hog over coals around 12 hours. This led to more fame.

A handsome, solidly built Black man, he was featured in Netflix’s "Chef’s Table BBQ" Season 1, Episode 3 where he explained his whole-hog cooking routine, a tradition he grew up in barbecuing for his family’s small-town store.

Sadly, this is not a complete success story since Rodney and his father, whom he had worked for cooking barbecue, where he cooked his first hog when he was 11 years old, parted ways. After his father had a stroke, Rodney became the face and voice for operation but the breaking point came when Rodney wanted to open up a real barbecue restaurant in visitor-rich Charleston. He did open the restaurant to long lines waiting for his pulled pork and critical acclaim but his father refuses to speak to him now.

Rodney’s Spareribs

Serves 6

Adapted from "Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ" by Rodney Scott & Lolis Eric Elie

Chef Rodney tells you how to cook a whole hog like he does in the book but most of us are not willing to devote a section in our garden to a cinder block pit, purchase a whole hog and watch over it all night, shoveling hot coals to maintain the temperature between 225 and 250 degrees. This recipe uses the same technique, dry rub and sauce but you can use a regular grill. Rodney’s grill of choice for the home is the Big Green Egg, but you can use any grill that burns charcoal.

3 slabs pork spare ribs, membranes removed

1 ½ tablespoons Rib Rub, below

2 to 3 cups Rodney’s Sauce, below

Rib Rub:

Makes 2 cups

½ cup Diamond Crystal kosher salt

¼ cup MSG (Rodney says you can leave it out, but it does make food taste better)

¼ cup freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup chili powder

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Mix all ingredients and place them in an airtight container. Store in a cool, dry place.

Rodney’s Sauce

½ gallon distilled white vinegar

½ lemon, thinly sliced

¼ cup ground black pepper

2⅔ tablespoons cayenne pepper

½ tablespoons red pepper flakes

1 cup sugar

In a small stockpot, warm the vinegar over medium-high heat. After about 5 minutes, when the vinegar reaches 150°F on an instant-read thermometer, just before it starts to simmer, add the lemon slices, and continue to cook until the lemon peels begin to soften and wilt, about 10 minutes more. Whisk in the black pepper, cayenne, pepper flakes and sugar.

Continue to cook over medium-high heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, and the sauce reaches 190°F, about 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and allow to completely cook before using. Once the lemon is removed, the sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 weeks.

Now, you finally get to cook: Fire up your grill to between 200 and 250 degrees F.

Season each slab with the rib rub. Make sure you get under the flap, the little piece of meat that dangles on the bone side of the ribs.

Place the seasoned ribs on the grill grate bone-side down, with the fatty end toward the middle of the grill. The middle of the grill tends to be hotter, so that will ensure the thicker part of the rib gets cooked properly.

Close the grill and cook. You are looking for caramelization on the rib before you flip them. That should take about 1½ hours.

Open the grill and look for caramelization on the bone. If it’s ready, mop the visible side of the meat with Rodney’s Sauce. Flip the meat over. Mop the meat again. Close the grill.

Bring the grill back up to temperature between 200 and 250°F. Cook the ribs until the second side gets that same caramelized look.

To check for doneness, pick up a slab of ribs with a pair of tongs and check how much give there is. It should sag or flop easily. If a slight tear develops in the meat between the bones, that’s another sign of doneness.

Perfect Pulled Pork

Makes about 3 pounds of pork, enough for 8 to 12 generous sandwiches.

Warning: needs 8 to 12 hours cooking time at 225°F plus time for the meat to cool enough to pull apart

Adapted from "Meathead, The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling" by Meathead Goldwyn with Greg Blonder, Ph. D.

Another barbecue master is Craig “Meathead” Goldwyn, a large man with a silver beard and always seen in an apron and red shirt with an Amazing Ribs.com patch.

He wrote "Meathead, The Science Of Great Barbecue and Grilling," a New York Times Best Seller and named "One of the 100 Best Cookbooks of All Time" by Southern Living Magazine, which knows a thing or two about BBQ.

Many want-to-be pit masters subscribe to Meathead’s (yes, that’s what everyone calls him) AmazingRibs.com, which has a pulldown menu of Tested Recipes, Science & Methods (since they use science to prove or disprove cooking techniques) and even Product Reviews on the latest grills and smokers). If you want to cook barbecue, you can get lost for hours on this website.

1 5-pound pork butt (which is the shoulder blade, and upper arm of the pig. It's a moderately tough cut of pork with a good deal of connective tissue. A pork shoulder is the thinner, triangle-shaped end of the shoulder.)

2½ teaspoons Kosher salt

1/3 cup Rib Rub (above) or your favorite dry rub. Meathead, of course, makes his own blend.

12 kaiser rolls or hamburger buns.

1 cup of Rodney’s Sauce or your favorite barbecue sauce (other sauces are listed in his book)

The day before cooking, trim all but 1/8 inch of the fat from the exterior of the meat. Rinse the meat to remove any bone shards from butchering. Dry the meat and salt it, using ½ teaspoon per pound of meat. Let it rest in the fridge overnight.

The next day, just before cooking, lightly moisten all surfaces of the meat with water. This will help the rub adhere and help it to dissolve to aid bark formation (this is a good thing).

Now cover your butt (so to speak) generously with your dry rub. Insert a leave-in digital meat thermometer (well worth buying for any barbecue missions), positioning tip right in the center of the meat, not next to bone. Heat grill to 225°F leaving an indirect side. Put the meat on the grate, not in a pan.

Once you have the temperature consistent, check the grill every hour to make sure the fuel is sufficient, and the temperature is between 225 and 250 degrees F. You will need to add charcoal several times during the cooking.

Meathead warns his followers that when the meat hits about 150°F you can expect a stall until the surface dries out and the connective tissue begins to melt and turn into gelatin (this is good news). Meathead waits until the pork hits 203°F to check for doneness. If there is a bone, it should wiggle and be loose enough to pull out.

Place the meat in a large pan to catch the drippings and wait until it is cool enough that you can use gloved hands or forks to pull it apart. Add a little barbecue sauce when you serve but allow each guest to add more to their sandwich, depending on taste.

Texas-Style Barbecued Brisket

Serves 10 to 12

Adapted from "The Barbecue! Bible" by Steven Raichlen

Steven Raichlen is a bit different from the first two chefs but also a big name in BBQ. He formally trained at Le Cordon Bleu and La Varenne cooking schools in Paris, and he has written 31 books so far, all grill centric, such as include "The Barbecue Bible," "How to Grill" and "Project Fire."

With his trim beard and vast cooking knowledge, he appears more a professor than pitmaster, which has allowed him to also develop a career on TV with "Barbecue University" for four seasons from 2003 to 2006 on American Public Television and from 2008 to 2010 he hosted "Primal Grill," again on American Public Television. Barbecue enthusiasts also know him as the founder of Barbecue University, where he leads three-day intensive courses on live fire cooking at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs.

Chef Raichlen has won five James Beard awards for his cookbooks and in 2015, he was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame (of course they have a Hall of Fame: a Kansas City tradition since 1899).

Chef Raichlen points out that while pork may be the preferred barbecue east of the Mississippi, in Texas beef is king. He writes that the two key things for this dish are: choosing a brisket that is untrimmed, with a thick sheath of fat; then cooking it in a shallow pan, instead of letting the fat dripping into the fire and the meat drying out.

1 beef brisket (5 to 6 pounds) with a layer of fat around ½ inch thick

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon chile powder

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

6 to 8 cups hickory or mesquite chips, soaked for 1 hour in cold water to cover, and drained

Your favorite barbecue sauce or he lists several to make in his book

Rinse the brisket under cold running water and blot dry with paper towels. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl and toss with your fingers to mix. Rub mixture into the brisket on all sides. Wrap brisket in plastic wrap and let marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours up to overnight.

Set up grill for indirect cooking for low cooking. (He doesn’t specify the temperature but safe to say the 225 to 250 degrees F range from above would work.

When the charcoal is lightly covered in white ash, toss in one quarter of the wood chips. Smoke-cook the brisket in a shallow pan placed on the grate until tender enough to shred with your fingers, 5 to 8 hours.

Cooking time depends on the size of brisket and heat of the grill. Baste the brisket from time to time with the fat and juices that accumulate in the pan.

If using charcoal, add 10 to 12 fresh coals per side every hour and toss in a quarter of the soaked wood chips each time until they run out. Start checking for doneness after 5 hours or so; the meat should easily fall apart.

Check every half hour or so until done. Remove the brisket and pan and let cool for 15 minutes.

Transfer the brisket to a cutting board and thinly slice across the grain. Transfer the sliced meat to a platter, pour the pan juices over and serve.

