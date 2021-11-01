Dan Dawson, Dan The Wine Man, Eat This, Drink That

“Eat This Drink That” is a Napa Valley Register column intended to help readers make tasty, smart, one-stop food & wine purchases. Dan The Wine Man calls it “high-level convenience shopping.” You get two ETDTs per column.

-- #1. Polish Sausage from Mo’s Hot Dogs and Jan Kris Syrah 2020 from Grocery Outlet at River Park Shopping Center

I didn’t think it would be so hard to keep my Eat This Drink That food and wine budget in line. I should have known, I mean it’s hardly breaking news that Napa Valley eating and drinking can get pricey, and quick. So, for my first pairing today, I suggest a meal for two with a bottle of wine for under $30. Not bad, and there’s a good chance it’ll be the best thing you have all day.

We’re at the River Park Shopping Center, where good and inexpensive eats are all around us. There’s too many to mention, but I’ll shout out one: La Mexicana Tortilleria. Say goodbye to store-bought tortillas after you’ve had La Mexicana.

But I digress, because this is about Mo’s Hot Dogs, where tasty, traditional hot dogs are served with generous yet judicious toppings. The hot dogs are large, hot in the middle and cuddled by a soft, sturdy bun. It’s the best hot dog I’ve had in Napa Valley. Tell me if you think there is better.

I got the Polish Sausage with the works, which is yellow mustard, sweet relish, chopped onion and tomato. I’ve had the Mo’s Chicago-style, chili and kraut dog in the past. All worthy. For my wine pairing I felt that the Polish was my best bet.

Grocery Outlet is two doors down from Mo’s. As friends and family can attest, I’m a big fan…perhaps as big as fellow Register contributor Betty Teller. A tip from both of us: Get the Thomas Farms ground lamb, one pound pack. Another great buy is Whey Cool blue cheese. Salsitas salsa-flavored tortilla chips, Four Sisters coffee…they often have King Arthur flour for a great price too! Now where was I.

At Grocery Outlet, sift through all the bulk wine bearing the names of mythical wineries and you’ll find the occasional bottle with a legitimate story. Jan Kris is legit, although going through a transition, which likely explains their 2020 Syrah being here, and for just $7.99 a bottle. From the cool environs of Templeton Gap in southern Paso Robles, the winery owns the vineyard, which implies higher quality. It’s new to the shelves so I feel confident it will be in stock as you read this.

Here I am, back home with a Mo’s Polish, a bottle of JanKris Syrah and a whole lot of hope that I have an Eat This Drink That pick for you.

The JanKris Syrah is a joy to drink. After a few minutes in the glass to shake off its free sulphur, get lots of berry and plum flavors with some black pepper, fresh violets, soy sauce and smoked jerky to complement. The wine is both soft and sturdy, a good tandem. A great buy for $7.99.

And a fantastic match with the Polish Sausage, which is a little smoky, salty, and well supported by mustard et al. Equally strong in flavor, meaning neither is overwhelmed, and enough matching flavors to elevate both, this is a very good pairing.

Two Polish with tip plus a bottle of JanKris Syrah 2020: $28. Get a bag of chips and call it an even $30 why don’t you?

Mo’s Hot Dogs and Grocery Outlet are both in the River Park Shopping Center at 1345 W. Imola Avenue, Napa. Both are open 7 days a week. Mo’s 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Grocery Outlet 7 a.m. to 9 p.m..

-- #2 Garlic Fries and French Fries from Gott’s Roadside Napa and Emilie Belgian Beer at Fieldwork Brewing

I guess this is as much an “experience” suggestion as a food and drink pairing one. The fact that a first-rate taproom with loads of outdoor seating (beer garden?) welcomes guests to bring in food from elsewhere, even though they have a menu of their own, is rad.

Add the other fact that the food options all around, and all literally next door, are fantastic and convenient is double rad. Whatever food you choose from Oxbow Public Market, of which Fieldwork is part, can be matched by something on the Fieldwork beer menu.

I chose French Fries “two ways,” regular and garlic, from Gott’s Roadside. To pair, the beerkeep poured me an Emilie Single Belgian Beer. Classic combination: Belgium makes me think of a few things, and fries and beer are high on the list. Single Belgians refer to a lighter style traditionally made by the Trappist Monks of Belgium. The Emilie is 5% alcohol and easy to drink, which is fine by me – I prefer lighter and not very bitter beers.

I won’t break down this pairing. In many cases just saying “it’s damn good” is enough and this is one of them.

Fieldwork Brewing is at 1046 McKinstry St. on the western side of the Oxbow Public Market. Once you arrive, order from Gott’s online, settle in at Fieldwork then get your food from Gott’s, three doors down at the corner of First & McKinstry, at the time they say it will be ready.

One caveat is that Gott’s closes their online ordering when they’re super busy, so weekend lunch and dinner times may not work, unless someone in your party will weather the long line at Gott’s. Two orders of fries + two beers, with tip = $28. Both establishments are open throughout the day until 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Dan Dawson is a former wine merchant and small business owner in Napa. He promotes small-production California wineries at DawsonWineAdvisor.com and celebrates food & wine pairings at FlavorMountain.com. Send Eat This-Drink That suggestions and feedback to Dan@FlavorMountain.com.