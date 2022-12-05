December at the Napa Farmers Market

The holidays are here, and once again, I am left to my own devices to find presents for my small circle of family and friends who seem to already have everything they need.

Honestly, I do not know what I would do without the Napa Farmers Market as my main source of edible and eco-friendly gifts.

Not to mention the best part: all our small business vendors are masters of their craft and truly appreciate every sale. We have plenty of opportunities for you to make headway on your holiday lists. The market is open rain or shine Saturdays (except Christmas Eve) and the last Tuesday market of the season is Dec. 20 (before closing for a three-month winter break).

I do love making custom giftbags and baskets with handpicked items for any taste. Here are a few of my favorites. Check our schedule at www.napafarmersmarket.org/vendors for vendor dates at the market.

-- Atlas Peak Olive Oil: Made locally from trees on the Hammond family's Atlas Peak property that have been producing since 1882. Check out Cathy Hammond’s olive oil, olives, vinegars, and spices.

-- Brigachero: A play on words in honor of her dog Che, Fabi Hayes takes Brazilian chocolate truffles known as brigadeiros to the next level. Create your own selection of handmade truffles with exciting flavor combos to go in cute egg carton containers.

-- Handsome Carver: Creamy nut butters, including peanut, cashew, almond, and hazelnut, with fun flavors like cinnamon honey, coconut and chipotle. All hand-crafted by Alan Turner in Sonoma County.

-- GGFF Patisserie: Need gluten-free and celiac-safe baked goods? Sara Morris makes magic with small batches from scratch in her Vallejo kitchen. From seasonal pies and gift boxes, you can even browse her online store for pick up at the Napa Farmers Market.

-- Golden State Pickle Works: Samantha Paone crafts artisanal fermented vegetables, fruit, and condiments to stock the modern food lover's pantry. Sam honors northern California's bounty by preserving it in her Petaluma based kitchen to enjoy throughout the year.

-- JamAlula, Inc.: European-style jams produced in small batches by hand in authentic copper jam pots with locally sourced fruit. Chief Jam Maker Marc Mergen adds very few ingredients and cooks batches as little as possible to preserve the delicious flavors of the season.

-- Matcha MarketPlace: Oatmeal packets seasoned with matcha green tea powder, seasonal fruits, nuts, and spices. Pair with Your Granola Garden’s crunchy and sweet granola, my favorite flavors are maple and peanut butter, for an additional treat.

-- Nobunaga's Blue Ribbon: Light, crispy and naturally sweet American butterfly popcorn with the exquisite flavor of Japanese curry made right here in Napa. A surprising sweet and savory treat, stop by and ask Sayaka Tani for a free sample.

-- Pasta Poetry: Linda Scheibal assembles fresh eggs and semolina into pasta that is poetry in her up valley kitchen. Her training with the pasta masters of northern Italy translates into an array of handcrafted noodles, extruded shapes, and gluten-free options.

-- Stateline Road BBQ: Hopefully you’ve heard the buzz about Darryl Bell’s new barbecue restaurant set to open in 2023. Make sure you grab a couple jars of his Kansas City style signature barbecue sauce and spice rubs at the market this month.

Happy holidays! See you at the market!