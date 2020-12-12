Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: It’s a Pkhali holiday: Colorful veggies to light up the table

Wash and drain fresh spinach, then chop well. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium-low heat. Stir in the pepper flakes and garlic and cook for 30 seconds, then stir in the chopped spinach. Cook, stirring often, until the greens have given off all their water and are tender; let cool to room temperature. Meanwhile put the walnuts, coriander, savory and pepper in a small food processor or grinder and process until the nuts are finely ground; transfer the sandy-looking mixture to a large mixing bowl. Finely chop the cilantro and parsley and add to the bowl, along with the cooked spinach. Stir well with a spatula and/or clean hands to incorporate all of the ingredients. Season to taste with the vinegar and salt. Shape the mixture however you like and let it sit 20 minutes (or refrigerate overnight) to let the flavors blend. Serve at room temperature, garnished with pomegranate seeds.