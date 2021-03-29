Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: Three secrets for the spaghetti squash of your dreams

Has spaghetti squash disappointed you, too? Too many recipes out there produce soggy little tendrils that bear no resemblance to the long, al dente noodle alternatives we imagined twirling luxuriously onto our forks. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are three simple secrets to achieving the spaghetti squash of your dreams.

The first is in the cutting. Spaghetti squash strands wrap around the gourd’s center like a Slinky. When you stand the squash up like a pumpkin with the stem on top, the fibers are oriented horizontally, circling the north-south axis. In order to have the longest possible squash noodles, you want to cut along the equator, not pole-to-pole the way most people do (and I did longer than I want to remember).

The next trick with this vegetable is getting rid of its water. Spaghetti squash is more like zucchini or cucumber than butternut squash — which is to say, a lot more liquid than solid. If you’re after “spaghetti” that doesn’t feel like mush in your mouth, you want to cook out as much of that moisture as you can without crisping up the strands. I roast over high heat, then give the squash a good steaming-off period to dry out even more before I dress it.