Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: Zen and the Art of Cooking Old Beans

Second: Be generous with your time and don’t rush the process. Start your beans simmering in the morning so they can cook all day if they need to. Use a pressure cooker if you’d like to speed things up, but know going in there’s no way old beans will be cooked within your usual soaked bean cooking time frame (45-90 minutes, depending on the type). Give them the time and respect their advanced age deserves. If, as happened to me with those corona beans, they’re still not fully soft after all-day simmering, do not despair. Just turn off the heat and go to bed. A warm, post-cooking overnight soak might be all they need to soften up.

A word about texture here. Despite your zen-like patience and salt soak, you may find that some elderly legumes never achieve the tender, creamy texture of Rancho Gordo eye of the goat beans. (In fact, that’s certain; Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo says all his beans are now sold within one year of harvest, so they’re always magnificent as long as you don’t wait 10 years to eat them.) This doesn’t make your older beans inedible; it just helps you decide how you want to eat them. Dishes that highlight the visual beauty and creamy integrity of whole beans, like bean salads, are usually not ideal for antique legumes. Aim instead for pureed or semi-pureed preparations with plenty of luscious fat and moisture to smooth out any textural or aesthetic concerns. You can eat your puree as a dip with crudités or nachos, or spread it on a sandwich, wrap, or toast. With a little extra liquid stirred in, you could even serve it as a side dish or starchy base for a main course protein.