Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: Zen and the Art of Cooking Old Beans

While some worry a second pandemic of influenza is on the horizon, we’ve already been grappling with a twindemic for some time now. I refer, of course, to the Great Bean Cooking Epidemic that laid waste to supermarket legume aisles this spring. As people stockpiled dried legumes en masse, many discovered for the first time how challenging it can be to cook beans from the supermarket into creamy bliss.
Mainstream market beans tend to be many years from their harvest date, but nobody can really tell for sure how old they are, since very few are vintage dated like wine. Also unlike wine, beans never evolve in a positive direction with extra time in the cellar. So I worry that after suffering through mushy, half-cooked pots of tired old beans, many people have given up on cooking their stockpiles altogether.
I write to urge renewed hope and optimism. After months of working through my partner’s stash of “library beans” (which included a jar of corona beans marked “best before February 2010”), I’ve concluded there is probably no upper limit on the useful life of dried beans. All you need is time, patience and a few tips to make them shine.
First and foremost: You must soak old beans, and you must soak them in salted water. Superannuated beans have desiccated skins that don’t flex and rehydrate the way fresher beans do. Adding salt to your soaking water helps prevent blowouts, and enables the beans to cook faster, more evenly, and with better seasoning throughout. So give all geriatric beans a good 24 hours in cool, well-salted water before you try to cook them.
Second: Be generous with your time and don’t rush the process. Start your beans simmering in the morning so they can cook all day if they need to. Use a pressure cooker if you’d like to speed things up, but know going in there’s no way old beans will be cooked within your usual soaked bean cooking time frame (45-90 minutes, depending on the type). Give them the time and respect their advanced age deserves. If, as happened to me with those corona beans, they’re still not fully soft after all-day simmering, do not despair. Just turn off the heat and go to bed. A warm, post-cooking overnight soak might be all they need to soften up.
A word about texture here. Despite your zen-like patience and salt soak, you may find that some elderly legumes never achieve the tender, creamy texture of Rancho Gordo eye of the goat beans. (In fact, that’s certain; Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo says all his beans are now sold within one year of harvest, so they’re always magnificent as long as you don’t wait 10 years to eat them.) This doesn’t make your older beans inedible; it just helps you decide how you want to eat them. Dishes that highlight the visual beauty and creamy integrity of whole beans, like bean salads, are usually not ideal for antique legumes. Aim instead for pureed or semi-pureed preparations with plenty of luscious fat and moisture to smooth out any textural or aesthetic concerns. You can eat your puree as a dip with crudités or nachos, or spread it on a sandwich, wrap, or toast. With a little extra liquid stirred in, you could even serve it as a side dish or starchy base for a main course protein.
Finally: Get creative with your recipe, and season old beans in a way you’ve never seasoned beans before. When you taste a new-to-you bean dish, you can’t compare it to any other, fresher renditions you’ve had before. Make it fun and memorable so you come away respecting the product and all the energy, resources and people that made it possible. With my partner’s teenaged corona beans, I made a buttery dip seasoned like the vegetable pâtés of the Republic of Georgia, and we savored its novelty with every bite. This spicy, Thai-inspired red curry dip recipe is another unusual-for-beans direction that’s a definite crowd-pleaser.
Cooking great food with beautiful, freshly harvested ingredients is easy. It takes a lot more creativity and persistence to make the most of what we’ve got right now.
Spicy Old Beans
Makes 6 cups
1 pound really old dried beans
4 Tbsp. coarse kosher salt, separated
1 bay leaf
1 13.5-oz can full-fat coconut milk
4 tsp. Thai red curry paste (Mae Ploy or Aroy-D brand)*
¼ cup peanut butter
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. fish sauce, or more to taste
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, to taste
Fresh chilies to taste (optional)
Cilantro and peanuts for garnish (optional)
Rinse and sort the beans. Put 2 Tbsp of the salt and 8 cups of cold water in a large pot, then add the beans to the salted water and let soak 24 hours. Drain and rinse the beans and their pot, put the beans back in, and cover them with at least 9 cups fresh water. Add the bay leaf and 2 Tbsp more salt and bring to a full boil for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, skim off the yucky foam, and simmer gently until tender. Be patient, and top up the cooking liquid as needed with more boiling water. When the beans are finally soft throughout, turn off the heat and let them stand in their cooking liquid an hour.
Scoop out a couple of tablespoons of the coconut cream from the top of the can of coconut milk, and use it to sauté the red curry paste in a small pan over medium heat 1-2 minutes. Stir until sizzling and fragrant. Turn off the heat and stir in the sugar, then the peanut butter. Put the curry-peanut butter mixture, the rest of the coconut milk, and the fish sauce in a food processor or blender. Add the beans and puree mercilessly until totally smooth. Add the lime juice and season to taste with more fish sauce if needed (add slowly, in ¼-teaspoon increments). Add chopped fresh chilies to taste, if desired.
* Mae Ploy and Aroy-D curry pastes are much spicier than the Thai Kitchen brand. If using Thai Kitchen, double the amount of paste for this recipe.
Deirdre Bourdet is a food and wine wordsmith, recipe developer and author of the Hedonism Eats cookbook series. For more, visit hedonism-eats.com
