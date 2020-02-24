Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: One for pickle lovers

Attention all dill pickle lovers: This one’s for you.
Pickles date as far back as 2030 BC when cucumbers from India were pickled in the Tigris Valley.
Dill, one of the most important herbs used in pickling cucumbers, arrived in Western Europe from its native Sumatra around A.D. 900, although ancient Greeks and Romans used it extensively centuries earlier.
The word “pickle” actually comes from the Dutch pekel or northern German pókel, meaning “salt” or “brine,” two very important components in the pickling process.
What’s the difference between a dill pickle and a kosher dill?
Kosher dills are pickles made in the old-school New York style that calls for a salt brine with copious amounts of dill and garlic. So yes, kosher dill simply refers to a dill pickle that has garlic in the brine. A kosher dill pickle is not necessarily overseen by a rabbi in accordance to Jewish dietary law like other kosher foods. Typically, dill pickles that don't use garlic aren't considered kosher dill pickles. Kosher dill’s also teeter between juicy and crunchy.
Never having been a fan of sweet pickles unless they were mixed into something else, when I first began preparing meals as a young bride, I dared to replace the sweet pickles Mom traditionally used in deviled eggs, potato salad, pasta salad and tuna salad for sandwiches (all of which I enjoyed) with dill and the pop of flavor made all of these even more fun. Food should be fun.
If you are also a fan of peanut butter, have you ever made yourself a peanut butter and dill pickle sandwich? Why not? Please don’t scoff until you try. This is the perfect occasion to step back into time with some Wonder Bread. PB on one side, a little schmeer of mayo on the other and slices of dill in between.
Fried dill pickles were popularized by Bernell "Susie Sullins" Austin in 1963 at the Duchess Drive In located in Atkins, Arkansas. Best fried dill pickles I’ve ever had, and believe me I try them whenever I find them on a menu, Carnation Café on Main Street at Disneyland. Darn, now I have a craving.
Here’s some fun you can have with pickles.
A Tangy, Creamy Dill Pickle Salad Dressing
1½ cups dill pickle juice
1½ ripe avocados
1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Combine avocado and pickle juice in a food processor. Using medium speed, blend just until mixture is silky smooth and creamy.
Turn processor to low, and drizzle olive oil through the chute until combined.
Creamy Pickle Soup
5½ cups chicken broth
1 and 3/4 lbs russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
2 cups diced carrots
1 cup diced dill pickles
½ cup unsalted butter
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup water
2 cups dill pickle juice - see note below
1 Tbsp. paprika
1/8 tsp. dry mustard
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
½ tsp. salt
3/4 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper
½ tsp. cayenne pepper
Optional garnish, a little sprig of dill and black pepper or a nice dollop of sour cream.
In large stock pot, combine broth, potatoes, carrots and butter. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender. Add pickles and continue to boil.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sour cream and water, making a paste. Vigorously whisk sour cream mixture, 2 Tablespoons at a time, into soup. You might see some small bits of flour form. No worries as between the whisking and boiling processes they will be absorbed into your soup.
Add pickle juice, salt (*see note below), pepper and cayenne. Cook 5 more minutes and remove from heat. Serve immediately.
Note - Pickle juices can be very different. Some are much saltier than others. Taste soup after adding pickle juice and final seasonings. You may not need any additional salt.
What brand of dill pickles should be used? Well, that’s a different kind of pickle. So many delicious choices, but every dill pickle fan has their favorite, so you’ll know what to do.
Italians have yet to discover the pleasures of the dill pickle. They do, however, enjoy pickled vegetables, and if they added just a bit of fresh dill and omitted the pepperoncini to the Giardiniera recipe below, they might just find their way to pickles.
Giardiniera is a really simple, old world way to preserve homegrown vegetables from an abundant garden, or to simply take advantage of inexpensive, in-season produce. These colorful pickled vegetables make a great addition to an antipasti platter of cheeses and salami, but can also be added to dishes like pasta salad.
Giardiniera
Makes 10 cups
2 ½ cups distilled white vinegar
3 cups water
3/4 cup sugar
5 Tbsp. sea salt
1 tsp. yellow mustard seeds
½ tsp. red pepper flakes
6 cups cauliflower florets - broken into small pieces
1 medium red bell pepper - cut into 1-inch pieces
1 yellow bell pepper - cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups carrots - cut into ½-inch slices
3 cups - inner ribs celery, cut into ½-inch slices
1 cup whole pepperoncini, drained
1 cup lg. pitted green olives
½ cup large pitted black olives
6 qts. unsalted water
A large bowl water with a cup of ice cubes
In a medium sauce pan, bring vinegar and 3 cups water to a boil. When simmering vinegar avoid using untreated aluminum or iron pans.
Turn heat to moderate. Add sugar, stirring until dissolved.
Transfer to a 4-quart bowl and cool about 30 minutes. Again, avoid untreated aluminum.
Bring 6 quarts unsalted water to a boil. Add cauliflower to pot and boil until crisp tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to ice bath to stop cooking.
Cook remaining vegetables separately in same manner. Cook carrots 4 minutes. Allow 3 minutes for bell peppers. Cook celery for 2 minutes.
Drain vegetables in a colander and spread out on 2 large kitchen towels to dry.
Add cooked vegetables, pepperoncini, and olives to pickling liquid. Weigh these ingredients down by placing a heavy plate, pot or pan on top of them, to keep them submerged.
Chill covered for 24 to 36 hours prior to serving.
Pickled vegetables, kept covered and chilled can be enjoyed for a week to 10 days.
Diane De Filipi lives in the Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.