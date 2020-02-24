Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: One for pickle lovers

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sour cream and water, making a paste. Vigorously whisk sour cream mixture, 2 Tablespoons at a time, into soup. You might see some small bits of flour form. No worries as between the whisking and boiling processes they will be absorbed into your soup.

Add pickle juice, salt (*see note below), pepper and cayenne. Cook 5 more minutes and remove from heat. Serve immediately.

Note - Pickle juices can be very different. Some are much saltier than others. Taste soup after adding pickle juice and final seasonings. You may not need any additional salt.

What brand of dill pickles should be used? Well, that’s a different kind of pickle. So many delicious choices, but every dill pickle fan has their favorite, so you’ll know what to do.

Italians have yet to discover the pleasures of the dill pickle. They do, however, enjoy pickled vegetables, and if they added just a bit of fresh dill and omitted the pepperoncini to the Giardiniera recipe below, they might just find their way to pickles.