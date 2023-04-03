Every wonder why lamb is so popular in the spring and often specific to Easter and Passover festivities?

As winter comes to an end, the celebrations begin as we look forward to new beginnings. Vegetables begin to sprout and fruit trees begin their bloom. Rebirth is a theme, be it religious or agricultural.

Nature determined that most lambs are born in the spring, due to the fact that most sheep are seasonal breeders only. Some breeds, like Dorset and Polypay, are non-seasonal breeders and can potentially produce lambs at any time of the year.

In ancient times, other meats began to deplete at the end of winter, for a variety of reasons, and in the spring lamb was more readily available. Simple supply and demand.

Add to this, the fact that the lamb itself is an important symbol in different religions. Images of lambs are seen in many of the most famous Renaissance works of art. There are thousands of ecclesiastical images in art, on flags, emblems, and seals. The tradition of dining on lamb at religious feasts goes back thousands of years.

Regardless of why you celebrate this time of year, it’s always fun to have choices on how you prepare your lamb dish.

Here is where I turn to the Italians, who wouldn’t consider it an Easter meal without lamb on the table. The most sought after lamb in Italy is agnello da latte, milk-fed lamb, whose meat is very lean and higher in proteins.

Back in the day, when Spanish colonists first brought sheep to America, they were incorporated not only into the British colonies, but were also adopted by Native American tribes in the Southwest. First there was mutton, which comes from mature sheep and has a much stronger and gamier flavor profile. Hence the mint jelly.

A couple of fun foodie facts tell us that the American appetite for sheep meat dwindled dramatically after our GI’s returned from World War II, when canned mutton was a staple in military rations. It’s also interesting to know that lamb chops were considered a luxury dish and mostly served in restaurants or at home on special occasions.

Fast forward and we know that the American taste for lamb has changed. More adventurous new generations have changed our palate.

I’ll admit that I was not a huge fan until I began to enjoy the recipes created by the Italians. I hope you will enjoy trying something new with these recipes I’ve collected over the years. You will note the absence of mint jelly. Trust me, you won’t need it.

Filetto di Agnello Fritto al Limone

(Fillet of Lamb with Lemon)

Serves 6

8 rib lamb chops

Flour

3 – 4 eggs, beaten

Sea salt

Unseasoned breadcrumbs

extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, finely zested

Mix lemon zest into breadcrumbs.

Trim fat from chops and remove meat from bone. Flatten each fillet with a meat mallet. Beat eggs and season with pinch salt

Dip each fillet generously in flour, then egg and finally breadcrumbs.

Add olive oil to large skillet to depth of 1/3-inch. (Oil should bubble up around meat but should not be deep fried.) Heat oil until moderately hot. Add fillets. Fry gently until golden brown each side. Do not overcook.

As fillets are done, transfer to a rack or dish lined with paper towels. Sprinkle with sea salt and lightly drizzle with olive oil.

Serve hot or at room temperature.

Angnello con Salsa Limone e’ Uvo

(Lamb with Lemon and Egg Sauce)

Serves 6

4 oz. diced Parma ham

1 large red onion, sliced thinly

4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Ground black pepper

¾ tsp. grated nutmeg

1 ½ lbs. leg of lamb shoulder, cut into cubes

5 tablespoons flour

1 ¼ cups lamb or vegetable stock

6 oz. dry white wine

1 large thick-skinned lemon

3 large eggs, yolks only

1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

Using a potato peeler or paring knife, remove large strips of lemon peel, being sure to remove the white pith. Save lemon flesh for sauce.

Place lemon peel strips into a small pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Allow to simmer 5 minutes.

Drain off lemon water. Return lemon strips to the pot, cover again with fresh water and simmer rapidly 15 minutes or until tender. Drain water and allow strips to cool. Julienne lemon strips. Set aside.

This process with the lemons removes all bitterness from the peel.

Toss cubed lamb in flour and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Heat oil in skillet, add onion slices, diced ham, nutmeg and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add lamb to skillet and fry until golden. Add stock and simmer until liquid is reduces or almost evaporated. Deglaze pan, add wine and cover and simmer for 2 hours.

Remove lamb pieces, place onto serving dish and keep warm. Retain pan juices.

Squeeze all juice from remaining lemon flesh, being careful to remove seeds. Whip together with egg yolks in a small bowl. When well blended add this mixture to the pan juices. Add julienned lemon peel and simmer 2 minutes.

Pour sauce over lamb, sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve immediately.

Please note that there is no salt called for in this recipe. Cooking the lamb with salt in this recipe can result in dry meat. Individuals can salt upon service to taste.

Costolette di Agnello con le Herbe Fresca di Pasqua

(Easter Lamb with Fresh Herbs)

Serves 4 – 6

8–12 lamb loin chops

3 large leaves fresh basil

3 fresh sage leaves

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon juniper berries

Sea salt

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

4 oz. dry white wine

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 lemons

Using a mortar and pestle or electric spice grinder, finely grind all herbs and spices. Place into bowl with wine and olive oil. Mix well.

Pour marinade into large container and add chops. Marinate in refrigerator for a minimum 6 hours or overnight.

Chops are best when grilled over an open flame but can be prepared stovetop in a heavy skillet. If prepared in a skillet, use a small amount of olive oil to sauté. Be careful not to overcook, as chops are best served medium rare.

After cooking is complete, squeeze lemons evenly over chops. Serve immediately piping hot.

Mangia bene, happy Easter, happy Passover and happy spring.