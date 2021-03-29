Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: The donut do-over

I had a craving. I needed a fresh bakery glazed donut and a glass of milk. Pretty simple.

For the most part, I’ve been having groceries delivered for the last six months, so on my order I checked the box for a glazed donut and expected some glazed goodness in an individual little plastic box. Be careful where your checkmark goes, because what arrived in my delivery was a box of 12 fresh glazed donuts. Me, the dog (who doesn’t eat sweets), and 12 glazed temptations.

I knew immediately that I wouldn’t be able to eat them all because after a day they just aren’t the same. The problem of overindulgence was solved, or so I thought.

Enter the “Italian Lessons” I’ve learned after 16 years of Italian culinary experiences and training. There was also the voice of my great-grandmother whispering in my ear that I shouldn’t waste perfectly good food.

Food reinvention has been perfected by the Italians. Leftover stale bread becomes Pappa Pomodoro or Ribolitta in the winter and La Panzanella in the summer. Wilted greens become a cooked salad. Donuts repurposed made me wonder.

I knew that creative chefs have easily turned stale croissants into bread pudding, so why not glazed donuts? A small batch would only require three or four donuts. I love a culinary challenge.