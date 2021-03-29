Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: The donut do-over

I had a craving. I needed a fresh bakery glazed donut and a glass of milk. Pretty simple.
For the most part, I’ve been having groceries delivered for the last six months, so on my order I checked the box for a glazed donut and expected some glazed goodness in an individual little plastic box. Be careful where your checkmark goes, because what arrived in my delivery was a box of 12 fresh glazed donuts. Me, the dog (who doesn’t eat sweets), and 12 glazed temptations.
I knew immediately that I wouldn’t be able to eat them all because after a day they just aren’t the same. The problem of overindulgence was solved, or so I thought.
Enter the “Italian Lessons” I’ve learned after 16 years of Italian culinary experiences and training. There was also the voice of my great-grandmother whispering in my ear that I shouldn’t waste perfectly good food.
Food reinvention has been perfected by the Italians. Leftover stale bread becomes Pappa Pomodoro or Ribolitta in the winter and La Panzanella in the summer. Wilted greens become a cooked salad. Donuts repurposed made me wonder.
I knew that creative chefs have easily turned stale croissants into bread pudding, so why not glazed donuts? A small batch would only require three or four donuts. I love a culinary challenge.
The lightness of yeast donuts offered options that would never work with a cake donut. Nor will it work with boxed donuts that offer lengthy shelf lives as I discovered. The donuts in the following recipes must be bakery donuts. Most grocery stores offer a fresh bakery section, so please don’t try to go “Hostess” with these recipes. It simply doesn’t work.
It took a week, but all 12 donuts became different and delicious new versions of themselves.
Creating a “bread” pudding was easy. I simply took my classic bread pudding recipe and tweaked it just a little. Instead of the traditional vanilla, I opted for almond extract and less cinnamon. The glaze on the donuts offers a hint of vanilla and sometimes a bit of maple.
Glazed donut waffles, breakfast sandwiches, and waffle cone-ish garnish for a couple of scoops of ice cream are shared below.
Glazed Donut
Bread Pudding
Serves 4
Donuts should be three to six days old. For my test, I used donuts that were six days old.
3 cups glazed donuts – 3 or 4 donuts – cut into chunks
¼ cup golden raisins
2 Tbs. melted butter
2 eggs – slightly beaten
1 cup whole milk
¼ cup sugar
½ tsp almond extract
½ tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350. Spray 1 ½ quart baking dish.
Add donut chunks and raisins. Toss together. Drizzle butter over ingredients and toss gently.
Mix eggs, milk, sugar, extract and cinnamon. Pour over dry ingredients and allow to set 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed.
Cover with foil. Bake 20 minutes, remove foil, and bake an additional 20 minutes or until pudding is golden brown on top and liquid is completely incorporated. Cool 5 minutes before serving.
No glaze required, the sweetness of the donuts is all you need.
Glazed Breakfast SandwichesFor the sweet and savory breakfast sandwiches, I used three-day-old donuts.
1 glazed donut per person 2 slices of bacon per person 1 egg per person Salt and pepper to taste.
Slice open each donut. Set aside.
In large frying pan cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pan, break each piece in half, and set aside. Drain and reserve bacon grease, retaining 1 tablespoon in the pan.
Place donuts cut side down in the pan and cook until nicely browned. This creates a wonderful crispness. Remove from pan. Set aside.
Add just enough bacon grease back to the pan to fry or scramble eggs, as you prefer. Salt and pepper to taste.
For fried egg, make sure egg is cooked thoroughly. You don’t want a runny yolk for this version of a sandwich.
For the scrambled option, pour beaten eggs into pan and create what looks like an unfilled omelet. Flip over and then fold in half. Loosely scrambled eggs are too messy and fall out of the sandwich.
Add 1 egg and 2 full strips of bacon (halved) to the bottom of the donut. Top with another half of donut. Enjoy warm.
Being a fan of a warm runny yolk, I kept experimenting. Sausage patties were the answer. Replacing the bacon with a sausage patty allowed for enjoying this type of yolk. The patty kept too much yolk from soaking into the dough.
Sausage patties don’t provide enough grease to properly crisp the donut, so you’ll have to add just a little butter to complete the process. On this version, you could add a thin slice of cheese. Personally, I didn’t feel it needed it.
Glazed Waffles
Doesn’t get much easier than this one.
Using 1 donut per person, preheat the waffle maker and revive those 3-day-old donuts. Place 2 whole donuts into the waffle maker, close lid, and cook for about 3 minutes. Make a soft or crispy waffle, as you prefer. Enjoy plain or with butter and maple syrup or whipped cream and fruit.
Create a waffle breakfast sandwich with your favorite ingredients. Runny yolks work well here.
Make your waffle extra crispy and you can use it as a garnish in a dish of ice cream. Think waffle cone.
Nothing wasted and new flavors to be gained. Mangia bene with ciambella glassata. My favorite? The slightly naughty crispy bacon and egg sandwich.
