Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: Thinking of friends in Italy

Thinking of my many friends and the memorable times we've enjoyed in Italy has made me want to share some memories and recipes.

When I began my “Let’s Go Cook Italian," I worked with a creative chef, Roberto Zanieri, aka Chef Jerry, who was fascinated by the foods of the Renaissance. Chef Jerry researched ancient cook books and unearthed several great recipes that we taught to one of the first groups of enthusiastic foodies who joined us in Tuscany for a culinary adventure.

Italian foods of the Renaissance looked remarkably different than they do today. Pastas and tomatoes were not a “thing” yet.

Before all of the exotic imports from the New World, culinary inspiration was taken from the Middle East and North Africa. Since the time of the Crusades, soldiers marched back into Europe with rice, sugar, spinach, artichokes, cauliflower, and eggplant and things began to slowly change.