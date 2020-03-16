Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: Thinking of friends in Italy

Thinking of my many friends and the memorable times we've enjoyed in Italy has made me want to share some memories and recipes.
When I began my “Let’s Go Cook Italian," I worked with a creative chef, Roberto Zanieri, aka Chef Jerry, who was fascinated by the foods of the Renaissance. Chef Jerry researched ancient cook books and unearthed several great recipes that we taught to one of the first groups of enthusiastic foodies who joined us in Tuscany for a culinary adventure.
Italian foods of the Renaissance looked remarkably different than they do today. Pastas and tomatoes were not a “thing” yet.
Before all of the exotic imports from the New World, culinary inspiration was taken from the Middle East and North Africa. Since the time of the Crusades, soldiers marched back into Europe with rice, sugar, spinach, artichokes, cauliflower, and eggplant and things began to slowly change.
As is often sadly still the case, the wealthy ate more and better. A typical diet would include trout, thrushes, pheasant, cheeses and stews. How about prune stuffed peacock? Peacock was an important dish of luxury, until it was unceremoniously and eventually replaced by a new arrival from the Americas, the turkey. If one was trying to impress their guests, feathers from fowl, like chicken and pheasant, would be reattached to the birds after cooking as a decoration.
Venison and rabbit were meats enjoyed by the rich and the poor.
Italy had to wait another couple of hundred years for the tomato to establish itself. The first arrivals did not look promising. Around 1554, a description was published of the “pomo d’oro”, the golden apple. It was indeed yellow and about the size of a cherry. It would take the Italian gardeners another 200 years to accomplish the breeding and cultivating of this fruit before the tomato had the opportunity to reveal how good and useful it could be.
When it came to fruits, apples were the only actual cultivated fruit. Wild fruits like pears, quinces, and even peaches were served on some medieval tables. Strawberries raspberries, red currants could be found in the woods. Nobility could afford exotic foods like dates and pistachios.
Although many types of vegetables existed, very few were actually eaten.
Cabbage, lettuce, leeks, cardoons, onions, shallots, parsley and asparagus were the popular edibles.
In addition to water, the wealthy enjoyed ale, beer, mead, milk, and wine. Fruit juices made from cherries, sloes, and mulberries were definitely available. But most of these would be fermented.
Fermented beverages were believed to nourish the body, restore health, aid in digestion, open the mind and your arteries, cure sadness and help with reproduction.
Flavors of the Renaissance were bold. In addition to enhancing bland foods, much of the flavoring helped to mask the unpleasant odors of rancid foods due to the lack of refrigeration, especially in areas where there was not snow and also during the hotter months of the year.
Cloves, cinnamon, saffron, mace, pepper, ginger, anise, and nutmeg were key ingredients in flavoring. Salt was not only the most common flavoring, it was also used to preserve foods. Basil, parsley, and rosemary were also heavily used in preparing foods. Sauces could be made from ground spices and herbs mixed with wine. Mustard seed was one of the most popular sauce bases.
If you’d like to prepare an Italian dinner that will be something entirely new for your friends and family, here are some recipes that will take you back in time.
Colorful foods during the Renaissance were scant; this first recipe will introduce you to Bianco Mangiare, which translates as "white eating."
Tuscan Curry Chicken with Fennel & Almonds
Serves 8-10
4 large chicken breasts - boned and skinned
3 large fennel
2 oz. unsalted butter
2 tsp. sea salt
3/4 cups blanched almonds - coarsely chopped
Unsalted chicken or vegetable broth
Salt and white pepper to taste
1 packet .02 grams powdered saffron
Tuscan Curry
½ tsp. coriander seed
1 Tbsp. juniper berries
2 pinches cumin seeds
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
Pinch dried pepper flakes
Pinch ground cinnamon
Pinch Sea salt
Pinch fennel seeds
2 whole cloves
Using mortar and pestle, or spice grinder, crush ingredients into a fine powder.
Clean fennel and remove and retain greens. Remove hard leafs and core the center. Chop coarsely and set aside.
Chop chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks for a main dish or into finely diced pieces for antipasti service.
In a large pan (coated pans not recommended), melt butter and drop chicken into hot butter. Saute until only a slight pink remains on the chicken. Salt and pepper to taste.
Add chopped fennel, 1 cup broth and almonds. Simmer on medium until bubbling. Add Tuscan Curry Powder and continue to simmer to reduce by half.
Dissolve saffron powder in 1½ cups broth.
Finely mince greens and add to mixture.
Add the additional 1½ cups broth with saffron to the mixture and reduce again. If you run out of broth, you can easily use warm water as needed. Reduce until you have created a light sauce coating and chicken is very tender.
Can be served as a hearty antipasti with your favorite vegetables or on bruschetta or as a main dish.
Tredura
(Pork and Onion Lasagne)
Serves 8-10
4 extra large leeks
3/4 cups extra virgin olive oil
2 lbs. plain ground pork
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 large plain or garlic pork sausages - no herbs
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese - divided in half
1 cup freshly grated Pecorino cheese
1 packet .02 grams powdered saffron
2 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Saute ground pork in 1/4 cup olive oil. Remove skin from sausages and add crumbled meat to ground pork with a pinch of salt. Cook until pink is gone from meats.
Drain all fat and put meat into large bowl. Salt and pepper to taste.
Add ½ of Parmesan and all of Percorino cheeses, saffron and eggs. Mix together well with fork and set aside.
Cut tops and core end off of leeks. Peel away the individual white onion leaves. Clean thoroughly and pat dry.
Heat remaining olive oil and drop leek leafs a few at a time into hot oil. Turn quickly with tongs until leaves begin to crisp slightly and begin to turn golden. Drain on paper towels.
Line a medium baking dish with leek leaves in single layer, making sure to bring strips of leafs up the sides of the dish. Cover bottom and sides of dish. Cover with meat mixture. Top with remaining Parmesan.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20-30 minutes.
Allow to set 5 minutes and cut into individual portions.
This next recipe will bring a little color to the Renaissance table.
Insalata Cotta
(Cooked Salad)
Serves 8-10
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 small red onion
6 cups butter lettuce
1 cup arugula - remove stems
2 large heads Romaine lettuce
4 small bay leaves, 2 leaves if using fresh
1 Tbsp. fennel seeds
2 cups boiling water
Salt and pepper to taste
The greens will cook down dramatically.
Wash lettuce and separate leaves. Do not dry lettuce. Rough cut lettuce and onion.
Using an extra large fry pan, heat oil and drop onion into hot olive oil and then lower heat. Saute 1 minute.
Drop all lettuce into oil. Turn up heat and saute 10 minutes or until wilted.
Add bay leaves, fennel seeds and water. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.
Drain well. Remove bay leaves. Salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with olive oil to serve.
This is a great way for us to use those greens that have lost their crispness.
Mangia Bene
Diane De Filipi lives in the Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.