Fresh fruit in winter? Absolutely! Actually, one of my favorite fruits is only available when it’s cold outside. Winter pears.
What exactly is a winter pear?
Although pears have two harvest seasons — summer and winter — the winter pear will ripen after harvesting. Succulent and sweet, these gems are not allowed to ripen on the tree. Ripening occurs from the inside out, so if allowed to ripen in the orchard the middle of your pear will be mushy.
Picked hard and green, the pears are stored in cool locations and then placed in a warmer location to finish the ripening process. Ready for picking in the Fall, the pears will be stored in refrigeration for three to four weeks at 32 to 40 degrees to permit the starches of the fruit to convert to sugars.
Winter pear varieties require cold storage before they can start ripening while summer pears do not. One reason for growing winter pears is their long life of storage, unlike summer pears, which ripen after being harvested. Without this step, the fruits will not mature properly.
It’s believed that pears originated in Eurasia and are part of the rose family. It was, however, the French aristocracy that developed many of the most popular varietals of winter pear. Anjou, Bosc and Comice, all French in origin, are incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed as a stand- alone choice as well as the main ingredients in breakfast, main dish and dessert recipes.
Pear harvest in Washington and Oregon, where there are more than 1,600 producers, begins in September and October for the winter varieties. Pears are harvested when the fruit is fully mature, but not yet ripe. This keeps the fruit’s flavor at a peak.
Harvesting of pears is labor intensive due to the fact that every pear is picked by hand and placed into special bins to prevent bruising. Bins are then transferred to packing houses and immediately cooled. It’s only after their appropriate core temperature is reached that they are then shipped to local markets.
If you select pears that have begun to ripen at the market, they will not last very long once you get them home. Instead, select hard pears and ripen them home, based on when you’d like to enjoy them. If you need them immediately, place them in a dark paper bag, which helps them to ripen more quickly. You won’t want to stack them on top of one another, which can cause bruising. Check your pears daily to be sure they don’t overripen. Bartlett pears will change from green to yellow when they are ripe. Anjou, Bosc, Comice, etc. will not dramatically change color when ripe.
The best test for perfect ripeness is to very gently press the flesh near the stem with your thumb. If the flesh gives to this gentle touch it’s ripe, juicy and ready to eat as is.
Once ripened, the fruit will keep in the refrigerator for up to five days. Unripened pears can last for two weeks in the fridge, but won’t fully ripen until take out.
Now, if you plan to cook with your pears, you won’t want to allow them to ripen. Cooking or baking with a ripe pear turns your pears into an applesauce texture. Use only hard and firm pears.
As an appetizer fresh pears alongside blue cheeses is a party for your palate. Maytag Blue, Point Reyes Blue, French Roquefort, English Stilton, Italian Gorgonzola, Spanish Cabrales, Irish Cashel Blue and Danish Blue in crumbly or creamy options all work beautifully.
For the New Year, so why not try a new recipe with winter pears. Mangia bene.
Since it was the French who brought pears to global attention, here is one of my favorite and simple recipes for winter pears. Thanks to Chef Franz of Chateau de la Barge in Burgundy, France, who works with me for my “Let’s Go Cook le Bon Cuisine.”
Pears in Red Wine
(Poires au Vin Rouge)
4-6 Bosc or Anjou pears, peeled (do not remove stem and select pears that are firm and underripe)
1 1/2 cups red wine (Zinfandel, Syrah or Merlot)
3/4 cups granulated sugar
2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
Peel from one orange
2 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 cloves
Combine all ingredients, except pears, and bring to a boil. Once wine mixture is boiling, turn heat down to a simmer and add pears. Simmer pears for 15 minutes, or just until they are tender and are easily pricked with a fork. Do not overcook.
Remove pears and allow wine to cool. Return pears to wine and place in refrigerator several hours or overnight. The longer pears soak the more intense their color.
Prior to serving, remove pears from sauce and bring wine sauce to a boil and reduce by half. Allow sauce to cool to room temperature.
Make a thin slice on the bottom of each pear so that they will stand up easily in serving dish.
Pour sauce over pears and serve with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream or a little of each.
Pear and Chestnut Cake
(Torta di pere e castagna)
Representing the Italians love of pears, here’s a recipe that works for any occasion.
Serves 8-10.
½ cup coarsely chopped dried prunes
2 Tbsp. hot water
2 Tbsp. brandy or cognac
4 medium-sized, firm pears (excluding Bartlett)—Do not use fully ripened pears
½ cup sugar
6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
For the cake:
1 cup plus 3 Tbsp. all purpose flour
1/3 cup plus 1 Tbsp. chestnut flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter—softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
½ vanilla bean—split down the middle and seeded (substitute with 1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract)
1 tsp brandy or cognac
1/3 cup whole milk
2 Tbsp. sugar
Powdered sugar for dusting
Filling: Place prunes and liquor in a small bowl. Add boiling water. Mix well. Set aside to allow prunes to plump and soften.
Caramelizing pears: Peel, halve and core pears. Sprinkle bottom of baking dish evenly with 1/4 cup sugar. Put 1 tablespoon butter into each “well” created by coring the pear halves. Place cut side down over sugar. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup sugar over the top of each pear. Top the pears with remaining butter. Bake covered at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove cover and continue baking until pears are just fork tender. About 15 minutes.
Set aside to cool while you prepare the cake.
Cake: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour 8-inch round cake pan.
In the bowl of a stand mixer cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. In a separate medium bowl, whisk both flours together and add baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Add egg and egg yolk to butter mixture one at a time. Beat until mixed well. Add liquor and vanilla and mix again.
Add dry ingredients, alternating with milk, in three stages. Begin and end with the dry ingredients. Beat batter on low speed after each addition. Scrape the bowl often.
Drain any remaining liquid from prunes and add to the mixture. Mix again for 30 seconds.
Pour batter into prepared 9-inch spring form cake pan. Smooth top evenly with spatula. Place the caramelized pears in a circular pattern and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar.
Bake 40-45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a wire rack to cool.
Place cake on serving platter and dust with powdered sugar.
Cake can be stored tightly covered, at room temperature for several days.
Baked Pears with Cream
This next recipe was a favorite breakfast fruit at the Ink House Bed & Breakfast and I still use often for a special breakfast or brunch. It’s also great for a simple dessert.
Serves 6.
3 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. sugar
3 Bosc, Anjou or Red pears
Heavy cream
Sprinkle bottom of baker evenly with 1 Tbsp. sugar.
Cut pears in half lengthwise and core out small center.
Divide 1 Tbsp. butter equally and press into the center well you’ve created by coring.
Place pears cut side down into baker. Divide remaining butter equally and place on top of pears. Sprinkle remaining sugar evenly over pears. Bake covered at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove cover and bake additional 20 minutes or just until fork tender.
NOTE: If using a glazed clay baker no need to treat baker. All other baker should be sprayed with a nonstick spray. Serve cut side up with carmelized liquid from the baker and drizzle with heavy cream.