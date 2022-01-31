Diane de Filipi, Italian Lessons: Winter's bright and sunny crop: Try something different with oranges

Most citrus fruits ripen to their sweetest and juiciest during the North American winter, making this the perfect time to grab a bag of your favorite variety of oranges and get creative.

Juice or marmalade, of course. But why not go a little crazy and try something new with this bright and sunny winter fruit, on an otherwise dreary winter’s day? Plus, some extra vitamin C never hurts.

For the following recipes, you really can opt to use the type of orange that you enjoy the most. For me, it’s the classic navel orange with its natural sweetness and firmness. Plus, no seeds.

Blood oranges also arrive in winter. Brilliantly colored and sweet, their flavor is a bit more complex, often with a subtle hint of berry. Look for fruits that feel heavy for their size. The depth of the red color inside varies greatly depending on the variety.

Really good Valencia oranges are a bit harder to find in winter, but they do offer a nice balance of sweet and tart and are quite fragrant. The thinner skins do make them a little harder to peel.

Clementines (citrus but not actually an orange) and Mandarins really don’t work well for the following recipes.

Italians do wonderful things with oranges and keep the ingredients simple so that the brightness of the orange flavor can shine, but not overpower.

It doesn’t get simpler than this starter or side dish that takes less than 10 minutes to prepare.

Orange Slices with Olive Oil and Sea Salt

Serves 2

2 large navel oranges - unpeeled

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil (please use the good stuff)

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Sea Salt to taste

Slice each orange into ¼ inch thick slices. Discard the ends of each orange.

Arrange slices around the edge of individual dishes or serving platter. Overlap the slices if necessary. Drizzle olive oil evenly over slices. Evenly sprinkle pepper over slices. Sprinkle sea salt to taste, a little at a time.

Serve immediately. Do not let olive oil soak into the oranges.The sea salt will pop up the flavor of the oranges.

Serve as a snack, salad course or as a side dish with pork and seafood.

Polenta con le Arance

Italians enjoy polenta in numerous preparations. Polenta, often served for breakfast, also works as the perfect side dish with artisan sausages. It’s a hearty comfort meal for sure. Don’t hesitate to save time by using instant polenta for this recipe. The rich texture of stone-ground cornmeal is my favorite, but you can easily save 20 minutes in the kitchen if you use the instant.

Serves 4

1 large orange

2 cups water

1 ½ cups whole milk

¼ tsp. salt

¾ cup polenta or fine cornmeal

1/4 cup Mascarpone

¼ cup sour cream

4 Tbs. honey

½ tsp. tarragon (optional when serving as a side dish for a main meal)

1 ½ tsp. orange zest

Remove orange peel and, using a sharp knife, scrape away the white pith. Separate the segments, remove all membranes. Set aside.

Combine water, milk, and salt in a saucepan and bring to boil.

Slowly whisk in polenta (or cornmeal) and return to a boil. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmering and whisk continually until polenta thickens. Remove from heat, cover and allow to stand 5 minutes.

Combine mascarpone, sour cream, 1 tablespoon honey, and ½ teaspoon orange zest in a small bowl.

Whisk remaining 3 tablespoons honey and 1 teaspoon zest into polenta.

Divide into individual bowls, top with a dollop of mascarpone sauce, and garnish with orange segments.

Serve immediately.

Duck Breast with Frangelico and Blood Orange

Serves 6-8

3 duck breasts – 1 lb. each

Sea salt

Pepper

2 Tbs. Frangelico liqueur

1 cup chicken stock

2 Tbs. unsalted butter, chilled

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

1 large blood orange, cut in half

Score duck breast skin. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place breasts skin side down in a dry unheated pan. Bring the pan to medium heat. As duck cooks, render the fat until the skin is crispy and golden. Pour off excess fat.

Rendering fat simply means cooking the fatty piece of meat over medium or medium-low heat, causing the fat to dissolve into a liquid-like oil.

Turn the breast over in the pan. Add Frangelico and carefully flambe’. Add chicken stock and simmer duck until medium-rare. About 10 minutes.

While duck simmers, slice 1/2 orange into 4 slices (discarding the ends) and grill slightly.

Test duck by poking slightly with the tip of a sharp knife. Juices should run pink and the duck should feel slightly firm when pressed.

Remove duck from the pan and set aside.

Reduce remaining pan juices until syrupy, about 5 minutes. Add cold butter and juice from ½ orange and whisk until very smooth.

Slice breast and present fan style on a serving platter or whole breasts can be served individually.

Top with sauce, grilled orange slices and sprinkle with toasted pine nuts.

You can find more of my recipes on my blog letsgocookitalian.blogspot.com.

Diane De Filipi lives in Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.