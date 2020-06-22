Diane De Filipi's Italian Lessons: Cheating with cabbage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes it’s OK to cheat. So, let’s cheat with cabbage.

Whether you call it Goladki or the more familiar Halupki, I call it really good stuff. Like many other classic Old-World dishes, several cultures lay claim to having concocted what some folks simply call stuffed cabbage leaves. Russia, the Ukraine, Poland and Persia to name a few of the Mediterranean regions taking the credit. In reality, it could just have easily been the Greeks and Romans around 600 BCE, because they knew all about cabbage.

In Poland, you’d call it Goladki, while in Russia and the Ukraine it would be Halupki.

I’ve enjoyed different versions of this popular dish in its perfectly seasoned slightly sweet tomato sauce. On occasion, barley was used instead of rice and the garnish changes in different regions. Like our all-American meatloaf, this classic comfort food has many versions.

The only problem can be the length of time it takes to prepare the cabbage leaves, which are boiled and then individually stuffed with a zesty filling, especially if you are creating for a large group.

This is where the cheating comes in. All the flavors and not as much work.