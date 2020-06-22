Diane De Filipi's Italian Lessons: Cheating with cabbage

Sometimes it’s OK to cheat. So, let’s cheat with cabbage.
Whether you call it Goladki or the more familiar Halupki, I call it really good stuff. Like many other classic Old-World dishes, several cultures lay claim to having concocted what some folks simply call stuffed cabbage leaves. Russia, the Ukraine, Poland and Persia to name a few of the Mediterranean regions taking the credit. In reality, it could just have easily been the Greeks and Romans around 600 BCE, because they knew all about cabbage.
In Poland, you’d call it Goladki, while in Russia and the Ukraine it would be Halupki.
I’ve enjoyed different versions of this popular dish in its perfectly seasoned slightly sweet tomato sauce. On occasion, barley was used instead of rice and the garnish changes in different regions. Like our all-American meatloaf, this classic comfort food has many versions.
The only problem can be the length of time it takes to prepare the cabbage leaves, which are boiled and then individually stuffed with a zesty filling, especially if you are creating for a large group.
This is where the cheating comes in. All the flavors and not as much work.
I discovered a recipe a while back, put my own spin on it and came up with what I hope will work for you, so you can enjoy the dish without having to spend so much time in the preparation.
First of all, use your favorite jarred marinara. Yes, you just heard this Italian girl say ‘jarred sauce.’
Just be sure it’s a good one without too many added ingredients, like mushrooms, olives, cheese, etc. I selected the Classico marinara with pork sausage. By using the sauce with
you also save another step, as you’ll see.
Next cheat, shred the cabbage. Your flavor profile will be the same, I promise. You could go a step further, if you like, and purchase already shredded cabbage. I would, however, avoid the “angel hair” packaged cabbage. It’s so very thin that it disappears into what will become your casserole. If you can find a more coarsely chopped packaged cabbage, that would work.
In choosing the herbs for seasoning, I stayed away from heavy garlic and paprika, and the raisins often used in the Middle Eastern recipes. I didn’t want to detract from the sauce or overwhelm the cabbage flavor. I wanted the cabbage to be recognizable. The tomato sauce adds enough sweetness to the dish for my taste, which is why I skip raisins.
The preparation is “lasagne” style. Remember, “lasagne” simply refers to the layering of ingredients.
Halupki Casserole
Serves 10-12
Time from prep to table is approximately 90 minutes.
2 lbs. ground beef
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, finely minced
2—24-oz. jars marinara (with sausage saves time)
2 cups cooked pork sausage, if sauce is without sausage
½ teaspoon dried sage
½ teaspoon dried dill
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
2 cups cooked white rice
1 medium to large head green cabbage—rinse, strip off tough outer leaf layer, cut out hard core—shred
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese or a generous dollop of sour cream
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Coat a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
Saute beef and onion in large skillet until thoroughly cooked. Add garlic and cook an additional 5 minutes. If using a marinara without pork sausage, saute the pork sausage with the beef and onion.
Drain fats and stir in one jar of marinara. Reserve second jar.
Add herbs, salt and pepper. Bring to boiling, cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 10 minutes and then add cooked rice. Remove from heat.
Use 1/3 of cabbage to cover the bottom of baking dish. Cover with half of the sauce. Add another 1/3 layer of cabbage, remaining sauce and then the remaining 1/3 of cabbage.
Pour second jar of marinara evenly over the top of the casserole.
Cover tightly with foil and bake 1 hour.
Remove foil, top with mozzarella (central European style) or omit and wait to garnish with sour cream just before serving.
If using mozzarella, return casserole to oven, without the foil, for an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. If not using mozzarella, bake the dish for a total of 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving. If garnishing with sour cream, top each serving with a heavy dollop, which is the more Slavic style.
Mashed or boiled potatoes are the favored side dish.
If you’re having fewer than 10 diners, simply cut the recipe in half.
What shall I do with the remaining half a head of cabbage, you ask?
Creamy Cole Slaw
Serves 6
1/2 medium to large head green cabbage, 4 cups thinly shredded
1 large apple, peeled, cored and very thinly sliced—I use Gala
3/4 cups golden raisins, optional
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion
1/2 cup Best Foods mayonnaise
2 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon sugar, omit if using raisins
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, moderate to robust flavor
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Not to worry, I didn’t forget to add carrots or celery to the ingredients list. They are not included in my recipe.
Toss apple slices in lemon juice. Allow to set for 10 minutes.
Combine cabbage, apple, raisins (if using) and onion.
In a separate bowl, combine all remaining ingredients. Pour evenly over cabbage mixture and toss to coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate minimum 1 hour. I prefer to refrigerate for several hours to allow the flavors to meld. Your slaw will still be nice and crunchy.
Enjoy and note the cleaning of the plates by your dining companions.
Diane De Filipi lives in the Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.
