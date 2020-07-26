Italian Lessons: A bean worth searching for

You may have to search a bit to find these lesser-known beans, but it's worth the hunt.
Romano beans are an Italian wide and flat bean from the same family as the more familiar string bean and cousin to French haricots verts and yellow wax beans. Romanos can be more colorful, with green, yellow, and purple options. Most common are the greens and yellows.
Romano beans, often called Italian string beans, are grown and eaten in the same way as other snap beans and pole beans. The bean pods are typically 5 to 6 inches long, but can be even larger during the peak season.
When I was growing up, these beans were plentiful for our family and part of my grandparents' garden.I can remember their distinctive crunch when we picked them fresh from the garden and snacked on them raw.
Nowadays, I have to rely on specialty ranch markets and farmers markets to find them. Unless you have a friend who is an avid gardener, you’ll probably have to begin your search in these locations. Take the time, as the results will lead you to something delicious and a perfect side dish. Stock up on these summer show-offs, because these beans will keep well in the fridge for up to a week.
Enjoy them while you can, as their season traditionally comes to an end by mid-September.
Recently a fellow foodie and avid local gardener, Pat Hitchcock, asked me for some recipes for using her abundance of Romano beans. Pat and I met last year when she and husband, Don, and friends joined me for “Let’s Go Cook” adventures in Italy and France. Anytime we encountered a garden or open-air produce market, Pat would share with us about her joy of gardening and her traveling companions echoed her passion.
Grazie mille e’merci, Pat, for inspiring me to dig out some of my favorite Romano bean recipes, and for sharing your personal photos along the way.
Although Romanos can be easily blanched for crudités, grilled to a slight char, or slow-braised in a savory broth where they’ll plump up and soak up the flavors, below are the recipes that I enjoy using and believe pop up the natural flavors of this lesser known veggie.
Mangia bene con fagioli!
Fagioli Romani Brasata
(Braised Romano Beans)
Serves 4
1 pound Romano beans
2 to 4 cloves garlic
3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt fine sea salt, or more to taste
1/3 cup water
Fresh lemon juice
Optional: Fresh thyme or basil
Trim ends of the beans. Rinse beans in cold water.
Peel garlic and smash lightly with the side of a wide knife, leaving in large pieces. The sweetness of garlic in extended cooking time pulls out flavor if left in large pieces.
In a large frying pan, heat oil over medium heat until warm. Add garlic and cook. Shake pan a little until garlic has golden color, about 2 minutes.
Add beans, and stir to mix with the oil and garlic. Sprinkle with salt and add water. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until very tender, about 20 minutes. You need a consistent simmer.
Chop any fresh herbs finely. Use sparingly, so that the delicate flavor of the beans is not overwhelmed.
Remove the cover, increase heat to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until any remaining water evaporates and beans start to brown just a bit around the edges.
Serve beans hot, warm, or at room temperature, dusting with fresh herbs, if using.
Drizzle lightly fresh lemon juice.
Fagioli Romani con Pomodora Classico
Serves 6
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
3 green onions, white portion only, thinly sliced
1/2 lb. very ripe fresh tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced
(a quick blanch helps to peel tomatoes easily)
1 small dried red chili (optional)
1 clove garlic, peeled
1 pound Romano beans, ends trimmed
Sea salt, coarse grind and freshly ground pepper, to taste
1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Trim ends of the beans. Rinse beans in cold water.
In large saucepan, warm olive oil over medium-low heat. Add green onions and cook, stirring until translucent, about 8 minutes.
Add tomatoes, garlic clove and chili, increase the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are reduced slightly, about 10 minutes.
If using chili pepper, add whole to the above mixture and remove after simmering.
Remove garlic clove.
Stir in beans. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until the beans are tender, about 30 minutes. Check frequently and add 2 tablespoons hot water if the sauce looks dry.
Transfer beans to a warmed serving dish and sprinkle with the parsley. Serve immediately.
Chilled Romano Beans with Classic Vinaigrette
Serves 8
1 cup slivered or sliced almonds.
3 lbs. Romano beans, trimmed and rinsed in cold water
1/2 fresh lemon, zested
1/2 cup fresh parsley, minced
Your favorite vinaigrette dressing
Extra virgin olive oil for final garnish
You will need a large bowl of ice water.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast almonds on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing once, until golden brown, about 8 minutes.
Cook Romano beans in a large pot of boiling salted water until bright green and tender, 8–10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beans to large bowl of ice water and allow to cool. Drain and pat dry.
Prepare your favorite vinaigrette.
Add almonds and beans to vinaigrette dressing, being careful not to drown the beans and cover up their delicate flavor.
Finely zest lemon over beans and add parsley. Season with salt and a good amount of pepper and toss to coat.
Transfer to a platter and drizzle with olive oil.
Just in case you don’t have a “favorite” vinaigrette recipe, here below is one I have enjoyed for years.
2 Tbsp. finely chopped shallots
2 Tbsp. red or white wine vinegar
1 tsp. fine sea salt, or to taste
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
6 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
In small bowl, whisk together shallots, vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, let stand 15 minutes.
Whisk in mustard, add olive oil in a very slow, thin stream. Whisk continuously, until dressing is completely emulsified.
Season with fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Vinaigrette can be prepared ahead and refrigerated, in an airtight container, up to a week.
Diane De Filipi lives in the Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.
