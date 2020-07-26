Italian Lessons: A bean worth searching for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You may have to search a bit to find these lesser-known beans, but it's worth the hunt.

Romano beans are an Italian wide and flat bean from the same family as the more familiar string bean and cousin to French haricots verts and yellow wax beans. Romanos can be more colorful, with green, yellow, and purple options. Most common are the greens and yellows.

Romano beans, often called Italian string beans, are grown and eaten in the same way as other snap beans and pole beans. The bean pods are typically 5 to 6 inches long, but can be even larger during the peak season.

When I was growing up, these beans were plentiful for our family and part of my grandparents' garden.I can remember their distinctive crunch when we picked them fresh from the garden and snacked on them raw.

Nowadays, I have to rely on specialty ranch markets and farmers markets to find them. Unless you have a friend who is an avid gardener, you’ll probably have to begin your search in these locations. Take the time, as the results will lead you to something delicious and a perfect side dish. Stock up on these summer show-offs, because these beans will keep well in the fridge for up to a week.

Enjoy them while you can, as their season traditionally comes to an end by mid-September.