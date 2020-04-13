Italian Lessons: Comfort in a cup

The best part of waking up is that first quiet moment holding a warm mug of coffee or tea in your hands. Somehow, and I’m sure it’s some sort of body chemistry, the warmth in your hands warms your heart. Remember the old saying “warm hands, warm heart”?
When all of this begins to happen, studies have said that one will begin to experience psychological warmth and feel less lonely and less afraid. It’s truly comforting.
Hot sweet coffee drinks have an extra perk as endorphins are released from the brain because of the sugars, and this effect can actually make one feel better.
A mug of hot tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that is known to reduce mental and physical stress, and thus keeps us calm. So it’s not just that we think it’s relaxing, it actually is relaxing.
So, is it actually the caffeine we are seeking when we awake blurry-eyed and stumble into the kitchen and grab our favorite mug, or is the comfort the ritual of warm mug in hand provides? Something to ponder because we all have more time right now for pondering.
Now, let’s talk about that favorite mug. I can’t be the only one who reviews the various mugs in the cupboard and then reach for my favorites first. In some households, there are rules about touching someone else’s special beverage vessel. Is it the weight, the feel, the color or possibly the fond memory it recalls from a family vacation? Have you ever rummaged through the not-yet-run dishwasher to dig out “that” mug and hand-wash it because at that moment that is the specific mug that you need? Me too.
It’s occurred to me that holding warm crockery in your hand and experiencing comfort from it can extend to enjoying warm comfort foods these days. If it works with a beverage, why not extend it into sustenance.
If your favorite mug is not appropriate for creamy foods, maybe, like me, you have a favorite handled soup bowl. Mine happens to have Peter Pan on it. Just the right size for a single serving.
As much as I love sitting around the table with family and friends, it’s not an option for me right now, so I find myself in my sweats in my favorite chair in front of the TV and wanting something simple in my bold green Peter Pan receptacle. For households where there are multi-family members, here’s an idea: everybody claim their favorite spot, find a movie that everyone can enjoy together, relax in comfy cloths and grab your favorite blankie and, most importantly, that favorite mug or bowl and share something warm and creamy together.
So many options to fill your jug, mug or vessel. Chili, soups, stew, mac and cheese, risotto, loaded mashed potatoes or even hash with an egg on top. Get creative in the kitchen and make it fun for everyone. Maybe the recipes below will give you some new ideas.
So snuggle in with a warm mug-o-something in your hands and remember to breathe. Mangia bene.
Polenta With Sausage Ragu
Serves 8-10
Ragu
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
½ red onion, chopped 1 clove garlic, minced finely 5 large pork sausages—mild or hot, no herbs or spices 2 cups canned whole tomatoes—retain liquid b1 cup red wine Pinch fennel seed Salt and pepper to taste
Add olive oil, garlic and onion to a cool frying pan. Saute until union is slightly translucent.
Remove sausage from casing skin by hand. Crumble into oil mixture. Cook until most of the “pink” is gone from the pork. Do not pour off liquid.
Squeeze tomatoes through your fingers into pork mixture. Add bay leaf, fennel seeds and wine. Simmer and reduce until ingredients are almost dry and deglaze the bottom of your pan only when it become sticky.
Add reserved tomato juices 1 cup at a time. Continue to reduce.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Your ragu will be finished when the fats rise to the top of your sauce. Fold the fats back in and ladle over a generous portion of polenta.
Polenta
9 cups water
1 tsp. salt
3 cups course-ground polenta
In large stock pot bring water to boil. Add salt. Gradually add polenta in a thin stream while stirring constantly with large wooden spoon. Pause in adding polenta, off and on, to allow you to mix vigorously.
Cook polenta over a moderate heat so that it’s boiling continuously, but not splattering up onto your hands. Stir constantly for 20-30 minutes. Switch to a large whisk if necessary.
When ready, polenta will pull away from the sides of the pot. The trick to be sure it’s done: use the wooden spoon and if the spoon stand sup by itself in the middle of the cooked polenta, it’s thick enough.
Spoon into a bowl and cover with your favorite ragu.
Note: To save time you can choose to use instant polenta and follow the package instructions.
Risotto di Salsiccia e Prugne
(Sausage & Prune Risotto)
Serves 6-8
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
3 large spicy sausages, skinned and diced
3 slices pancetta or bacon, diced
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 cup white wine
½ cup prunes, diced
3 tsp. brown mustard
5 1/4 cups chicken stock
2 Tbsp. butter
2 1/4 cups arborio rice, uncooked
1 cup peas, canned or frozen
4 heaping Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a pan and fry the sausage for a couple of minutes, together with a small handful of the finely chopped onion.
Add pancetta or bacon and continue frying until it is nicely browned.
Add white wine and prunes. Stir often and deglaze pan.
Add half the mustard and reserve the rest. Stir until mustard is blended in. Remove pan from heat.
Keep chicken stock warm over low heat.
In a separate pan, heat butter and remaining olive oil. Add remaining onion. Saute until just translucent.
Turn heat up to high and add rice. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Stir continuously until rice is coated with the oil butter mixture.
Turn heat to low and add ½ cup of wine. Stir continuously until it is almost all absorbed. Add remainder of wine until it has all been absorbed.
Start adding the stock ½ cup at a time, stirring continuously until it is absorbed. Do not add the next cup of stock until previous addition has been absorbed.
When approximately 1/3 of the stock remains, add sausage and prune mixture to the rice.
Once all stock has been added, taste rice to ensure that it’s properly cooked. It should still have a little bite but should not be crunchy. You don’t want it to become mushy and overcooked either.
Add peas and remainder of mustard. Stir well until mixed. Remove risotto from heat and stir in Parmesan.
Risotto must be served immediately to maintain the correct consistency. Dust with a little more Parmesan.
Diane De Filipi lives in the Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.