Italian Lessons: Comfort in a cup

The best part of waking up is that first quiet moment holding a warm mug of coffee or tea in your hands. Somehow, and I’m sure it’s some sort of body chemistry, the warmth in your hands warms your heart. Remember the old saying “warm hands, warm heart”?

When all of this begins to happen, studies have said that one will begin to experience psychological warmth and feel less lonely and less afraid. It’s truly comforting.

Hot sweet coffee drinks have an extra perk as endorphins are released from the brain because of the sugars, and this effect can actually make one feel better.

A mug of hot tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that is known to reduce mental and physical stress, and thus keeps us calm. So it’s not just that we think it’s relaxing, it actually is relaxing.

So, is it actually the caffeine we are seeking when we awake blurry-eyed and stumble into the kitchen and grab our favorite mug, or is the comfort the ritual of warm mug in hand provides? Something to ponder because we all have more time right now for pondering.