Italian Lessons: New products: the good, the bad and the forgettable

How do we discover the newest trends and innovations, taste the future of food, what will shape the future of food and what tomorrow will taste like?
For many professional foodies, it’s the annual Fancy Food Shows. Each year, thousands of new products are presented and folks, like myself, try to share our discoveries with the public. It’s an international show, so the offerings can be quite exotic and are meant to inform and inspire. What we discover allows shoppers and diners to know what may be appearing on shelves later and on restaurant menus later in the year.
Some years, I am able to attend the show and enjoy the madness of the crowds. Other years, it’s not an option. In either case, I always request samples of new and what appear to be interesting products and then organize a local “tasting panel” so that I can share multiple opinions, and not just my own.
This year has been more challenging for grocery stores and specialty shops, as well as shoppers.
I felt it made more sense to wait awhile to share new products with you in the hopes you will actually be able to find them when you go shopping.
First, here’s a little “food for thought”:
The “hot ticket” at the 2019 show was moringa. This being said, how many of you have enjoyed the products of this plant in the past year?
Just because a product becomes a trend, that does not mean that the average household is on the list of new fans. In case you missed this trend, moringa oleifera is a plant that is often called the drumstick tree, the miracle tree, the ben oil tree, or the horseradish tree.
Moringa has been used for centuries because of its medicinal properties and health benefits. It also has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Well, now you know.
Did I include this in our tasting panel recommendations from last years Fancy Food Show? No.
Why? What we tasted left no real impression, and there was no excitement involved. Being a “trend” is no guarantee of success.
As in previous years, my group of 2020 volunteer tasters seemed to lean towards what the average family and foodies might actually try or enjoy adding to their shopping list, rather than what was obviously trendy.
An interesting trend from this years show were “puffs.” Veggie puffed up and crispy snacks made from chick peas, beets, quinoa, Brussels sprouts and kale might lead one to believe that it’s so good for you that you could eat a whole guilt-free bag. Sorghum puffs, probiotic puffs and puffs that even touted they tasted like burgers. Did these make our “favorites” list? Not so much.
Also trending, popped lotus and water lily seeds. Long part of traditional Indian and Chinese medicine, they are now a pricey, flavor-coated, crunchy snack. You won’t find these on our list either.
CBD products are a quickly growing category, as well. Found in everything from whipped honey to lemon poppy seed cookies. You guessed it, not on our list either.
Oatmilk products were everywhere. As a milk alternative, it has been very well received the last couple of years, and now the spin-off products are showing up in everything from candy bars to ice cream. None of the products we were able to try left us wanting more.
For years, I’ve shared with readers the good, the bad, and the “what the heck was that?” from the annual International Fancy Food Show.
Now that I’ve updated you on the uncommon and possibly peculiar, let me share with you some products we thoroughly enjoyed and can easily recommend to the average family.
There were some new discoveries we tasters enjoyed so much that I really wanted to give you a heads up because these items I am already hunting for locally, as well as reordering online.
At the top of our very short list this year, were all of the products we tasted from Terrapin Ridge. When I say “all” of their products, I mean every single one we tasted.
Onion Blossom Horseradish Dip really got our taste buds to stand up and pay attention. The zesty, but not overpowering, horseradish-based sauce was perfect with onion rings, hence the name. Terrapin suggests enjoying with ita chips or chicken tenders, as well as a “bold accompaniment” to beef tenderloin and smoked salmon. Ham, turkey or roast beef sandwich? Absolutely. Whip a little into mashed potatoes. I just finished off my jar and scraped every little bit left onto a “Coney Island Hot Dog”. Grilled beef hot dog, grilled onions and all the fixin’s, plus this dip. As a dip for french fries, another yes.
Ginger Wasabi Sauce brings ginger and wasabi together, creating a sauce for sushi, taking tuna salad up a notch or simply brushing on grilled tuna or salmon.
Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce fuses the pop of tart cherries with pomegranate, roasted red peppers, onion and habaneros. As a glaze for chicken, pork ribs or salmon it’s perfect. Simply cover a wedge of cream cheese with some crackers along side, and it becomes an easy appetizer.
Amber Ale Pineapple Jalapeno Jam was a prize winner at the Iowa State Fair. Amber ale combined with fruity pineapple and just the perfect volume of heat creates a rich and flavorful jam. A perfect glaze for pork, as well as spread on a grilled chicken sandwich.
Raspberry Wasabi Mustard ended up being a delicious dip for a variety of finger foods.
As a glaze for roast pork or part of a cheese and charcuterie board, it’s mild wasabi combined with raspberry puree into a creamy mustard is incredibly versatile. The folks at Terrapin suggest using it to top a classic deviled egg.
For a twist with Latin cuisine, drizzle a little of their Spicy Chipotle Sauce from the convenient squeeze bottle over a burrito or taco fillings.
Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, a big thumbs up. Dill mustard has too many uses to mention. I was sad when this jar was empty, so if I can’t find locally I am going online to order.
The following local locations carry Terrapin Ridge products, Andretti Winery, Brown Street Tasting Room, Cal Mart, OxBow at the Cheese and Wine Merchant, Trinitas Tasting Room, V. Sattui, and Sunshine Market.
Products come in 8-oz. to 12-oz. jars and are $7.50 to $8.50 per item. Terrapin Ridge Farms products can also be found on terrapinridge.com.
“New Year, New Cheese” was the slogan for Humboldt County-based cheese producer Cypress Grove.
Yes, you’ve probably heard of them before, but they truly delivered when they said “new year, new cheese.”
Their “remix” versions of the popular Humboldt Fog soft ripened goat cheeses disappeared from the tasting table in record time. They’ve done a double remix taking things to a second level of interesting and fun.
Lovers of cheese know that cheese can be paired with everything from chocolate to spices.
Chipotle Cacao Remix was truly one of a kind. The rich creamy texture of the cheese was enhanced by the identifiable ribbons of locally produced dark chocolate and bits of Chipotle peppers mixed into the cheese for just the perfect kick. For a wine and cheese pairing I’d think about a Bordeaux style red, or a classic Chianti.
Dill Remix was so good, that even those not fond of dill became converts. The flavors so fresh you could easily imagine that someone had gone out to the garden and harvested some fresh dill to add to the cheese. Adding hand harvested dill pollen to the mix gave this offering a bright, deep and fresh flavor profile. Think about their earlier “PsycheDillic” style, but with a new finesse.
For pairing with this remix, think Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel or sparkling. Beer drinkers should consider an IPA or pale ale.
All of the samples were devoured, but the Dill Remix had folks asking for more.
Their Haze Remix will be released in the fall. They played with the ever popular “Purple Haze” with subtle hints of lavender and hand harvested wild fennel pollen woven into the delicate ribbons of edible vegetable ash. You won’t forget this one any time soon. Pouring a Reisling works nicely, or if you prefer to go red think about Cab Franc, Merlot or Nebbiolo.
These Remix offerings will be in limited production, so be sure to enjoy while you still can. You will be glad that you did.
Nob Hill, Lucky, Safeway and Whole Foods are carrying the Remix. It’s also possible to purchase at cypressgrovecheese.com
You’ll find any number of ways to “mangia bene” with these “better late than never” suggestions.
Diane De Filipi lives in the Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.
