Italian Lessons: New products: the good, the bad and the forgettable

How do we discover the newest trends and innovations, taste the future of food, what will shape the future of food and what tomorrow will taste like?

For many professional foodies, it’s the annual Fancy Food Shows. Each year, thousands of new products are presented and folks, like myself, try to share our discoveries with the public. It’s an international show, so the offerings can be quite exotic and are meant to inform and inspire. What we discover allows shoppers and diners to know what may be appearing on shelves later and on restaurant menus later in the year.

Some years, I am able to attend the show and enjoy the madness of the crowds. Other years, it’s not an option. In either case, I always request samples of new and what appear to be interesting products and then organize a local “tasting panel” so that I can share multiple opinions, and not just my own.

This year has been more challenging for grocery stores and specialty shops, as well as shoppers.

I felt it made more sense to wait awhile to share new products with you in the hopes you will actually be able to find them when you go shopping.

First, here’s a little “food for thought”: