Italian Lessons: Sounds fishy to me

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a fish that goes by many an alias. European bass, capemouth, sea perch, loup de mer, temperate bass and king of the mullets, amongst its many AKAs.

Native to the Mediterranean, it can also be found in the Eastern Atlantic from Norway to Senegal, and even in the Black Sea.

Fished and raised commercially, it’s considered to be the most important fish currently cultured in the Mediterranean. They thrive in the Mediterranean, but over the years the population has declined due to over fishing. Fisheries throughout its native region have taken to farm-raising to help prevent over fishing.

A night-hunting species that weighs up to about three pounds, it’s an ideal dish for two. When you can find those at one to two pounds you can prepare individual fish and serve whole, which is the classic presentation.

I’ve enjoyed this light, slightly sweet, flakey and highly sought-after white fish many times during my “Let’s Go Cook” travels over the years. I often wonder if the fact that they feed on prawns and crabs (in addition to smaller fish), is what gives them such a special and distinctive flavor.