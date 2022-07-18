Farmers markets don’t just happen

My wife and I have been longtime shoppers at the Napa Farmers Market. We now easily purchase 80% of our household food from the market on either Tuesdays or Saturdays, and sometimes both.

As avid travelers, both domestically and internationally, I can tell you that access to fresh fruits and vegetables grown locally is still one of the great benefits of living in California. How lucky we are to journey twice a week to our own downtown Napa and purchase produce that is grown within 100 miles of where we live.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Until I joined the board of directors at the Napa Farmers Market, I really had no idea how a market operated. I did not even realize that the market itself is a nonprofit corporation registered with the state of California.

I do not really know what I thought other than it seemed like a group of farmers and artisans that were networked together and met in a parking lot under tents to sell their goods. I was wrong, and not only was I wrong, I was surprised to learn how much leadership, coordination and infrastructure goes into operating a registered farmers' market.

The Napa Farmers Market is one of the best in the area, attracting growers and other vendors throughout the North Bay region and beyond. That said, it would not exist without the leadership of our Farmers Market director and the market manager, both full-time positions.

They are responsible for not only operating the market, but recruiting vendors, troubleshooting issues, engaging in community partnerships, marketing to the broader community, and addressing food insecurity issues for low-income families, one of the things our market does as an extension of our mission. Their work is supported by four other part-time employees and other volunteers who set up, manage and take down the market each time.

In order to have this level of infrastructure and staffing, the market must bring in revenue. All farmers and vendors pay a fee to have a stall at the market. They get to keep 100% of their own revenue from sales. These stall fees fund 90% of revenue needed to support the operations and staffing of the market.

However, in order to attract farmers and sustain them, stall fees are kept to a reasonable amount. This is important, because part of our mission is to serve local farmers, particularly small family farms. However, it is becoming increasingly challenging to cover expenses for staff, supplies, and other programming costs on stall fees alone. It was not until recently that we were able to offer our full-time employees health benefits.

The Napa Farmers Market is a community asset, and it belongs to all of us. If we are to sustain and grow the market to serve the needs of our community, including families in need as well as those that can afford to shop with us on a regular basis, we need to increase our revenues.

This month, the Napa Farmers Market is kicking off our annual Friends of the Market campaign. Our goal is to raise enough money annually from our community members so that we can keep our stall fees low for farmers and vendors, pay our staff a living and just wage, and grow our outreach programs to the broader community.

Therefore, as chairman of the board of directors, I humbly ask my fellow Napa residents to support the Napa Farmers Market with an annual gift this summer. You can make this gift online through the Napa Farmers Market website.

If you prefer, you can visit the Friends of the Market booth that will be at the market over the next several months. There you can receive statistics about the market, how many people we serve, and more information about why we need your support.

For those in our community who have already given, thank you. For those yet to give, help us sustain and grow this important community asset for years to come. Finally, if you are a regular shopper at the market, please consider making it one of your top three causes in our local community.